Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ lose local in-network medical care after negotiations fail
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities have lost in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center after negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the medical provider broke down. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden...
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona location
A popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new Arizona location this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale luxury homebuilder launches Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations
Founded in 2023, Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations is a new name in luxury homebuilding, built upon a proud foundation of award-winning homes that stretch back across three generations and 50+ years here in the Valley. Led by Cameron “Cammie” Beckert, Cameron Custom is a full-service custom home and renovation company founded by the family behind Camelot Homes, Arizona’s most awarded luxury homebuilder. Cameron Custom was launched due to interests by Camelot Homeowner’s and fans alike and Camelot’s desire to provide a truly custom experience.
azbigmedia.com
Land developer buys 18-acre site in Glendale for $3.96M
An 18-acre development site located at the southeast corner of El Mirage Road and Northern Parkway in Glendale, Arizona, has sold for $3,960,000. DEEPER DIVE: Arizona ranks No. 2 for highest real estate sales. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented the sellers, Henderson Properties, LLC and Rim Village...
theprescotttimes.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Replies YRMC
Update: Yavapai Regional Medical Center Yavapai Regional Medical Center Declines Increase and Leaves Network Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Ready to Assist Members “We had every reason to believe that Yavapai Regional Medical Center intended to meet us in the middle and stay in network,” says Pam Kehaly, President and CEO, of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “Providers should absolutely be paid fairly and honored and respected for their talent, expertise, and compassion. To protect affordability, we all need to make sure that unnecessary increases be kept in check, especially in this case where hospital costs are double and triple what we see in other parts of the state. Because individuals and families can’t negotiate rates directly, we consider standing up for our members one of the most important things we do.” Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s decision to leave the network does not apply to nearly 80% of our 58,000 covered members in Yavapai County. Emergency care, even at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, is still covered at in-network rates. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona clinical care teams are making certain that patients can continue scheduled care, surgeries, and inpatient stays that are underway. We are working quickly to accommodate patients who have asked us to help them find alternate care settings and making special arrangements for those patients who may be facing a life altering diagnosis. “Our number 1 goal is getting our members the care they need,” says Dr. Cara Christ, Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “We are responding to each patient who reaches out with questions or needs guidance. Insurance is complicated and it is our job to sort out the details in this type of transition.” Members can:
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless Community
When COVID hit back in 2020 and most restaurant owners were scrambling, looking at the best options for self-preservation, a handful of other restaurant owners tried to look through the cloud and find opportunities. To take the forced downtime and plan for the future. For some, this required a hard look into the mirror in order to tweak and adjust what the business was doing. For others, it meant searching for ways to expand into other communities, in order to grow their client base while offering their food to new neighborhoods without reducing the quality of their current establishment. For owners of one Phoenix restaurant, the quest to expand was exactly what they studied and now, two years later, they are revealing their plan to hungry citizens of the Valley.
knau.org
Student group to recover unused food at Super Bowl to feed those experiencing homelessness
A nonprofit group along with students from Northern Arizona University will recover and redistribute unused food from the Super Bowl this weekend in Glendale. The Food Recovery network is spearheading the effort to cut down on food waste and provide surplus food to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, which serves those experiencing homelessness, hunger and addiction.
citysuntimes.com
Hidden gems to discover if visiting the Valley this month
With the Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open and the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show all taking place this month, millions of people will be visiting the Valley. While there is no shortage of event-related activities, this area has so much more to offer than the inside of your hotel and whatever chain restaurant is nearby.
Armed man on ASU's Tempe campus was actually a student with a tripod, university says
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University has determined there is no threat after reporting an armed man was on the university's Tempe campus early Friday morning. The man who the university originally reported to be armed was found to be a student walking around with a tripod, the university said.
citysuntimes.com
Most luxurious putting green properties in Arizona
With the return of Scottsdale’s highly anticipated WM Phoenix Open, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is highlighting its most unique and luxurious, putting green included properties for sale in Arizona. First up is 11408 E. Apache Vistas Dr., a single-family estate located in Scottsdale listed at $12.5 million....
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Feb. 11
The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 25 food booths/trucks alone, Jack Axes and a bounce house and face painting for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Ash+Char+Co., Baby Designs by Beth, Bek's Boutique, Anne Marie Designs, Archer King Designs, Arclight Designs, Belle Street Company and Bottles with a Twist.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water. Scottsdale's mayor isn't happy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city's historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing water crisis...
ABC 15 News
Twenty-year veteran of Phoenix Police Department dies after years-long battle with autoimmune diseases
PHOENIX — After a years-long battle with numerous debilitating autoimmune diseases, a former Phoenix Police Department officer has died. Officer Ben Denham, a 20-year veteran of the department, died Wednesday after a month-long stay in the hospital, according to multiple reports. ABC15 spoke with Denham in 2016 about his...
Ono Hawaiian BBQ Has Set At Least One New Location at Canyon Trails Towne Center
After months of anticipation, the long-awaited expansion has a new address in Goodyear.
queencreektribune.com
Backyard Taco celebrates 10 years in region
The business evolved from a backyard party in Mesa and that’s how Backyard Taco’s five East Valley locations recently celebrated 10 years of “Mexcellence.”. Voted “Best of Mesa” the last eight years, Backyard Taco has become a legendary eatery and founder Ruben Alvarez said the secret to its decade-long success is easy to understand.
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Arizona
What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Arizona! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 Years
When it comes to the food and beverage industry, few business owners are actually able to go out on top. While the vast majority of restaurants and bars close up shop after a few years, some do defy the odds and manage to stick around long enough for it to be passed down to another generation in the family, or sold to another interested party. Very few are actually able to step away on their own terms and call it a career, even after being a successful destination for hungry patrons. For one metro Phoenix restaurant, that is exactly what is taking place, as owners have announced their plans to close in order to move on with their lives.
'Economic conditions' cancel development of go-kart park in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Town Council has terminated a lease agreement that would have let developers build a go-kart and miniature golf attraction at Crossroads Park. Development for the proposed San Tan Adventure Park has ended due to recent "economic conditions and the current high cost of construction," town documents state.
Comments / 0