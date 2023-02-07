Bear markets are tough on the portfolio, but they also present opportunities. There is no better time than a bear market to buy good growth stocks at a discount. Growth stocks have been hit harder than most, as the S&P 500 Growth Index was down 30% last year, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index dropped 27% in calendar year 2022. That means that some very good growth stocks lost nearly a third of their value or more.

