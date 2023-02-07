Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:. Robinhood Markets HOOD: This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
Where Will Skyworks Solutions Stock Be in 1 Year?
Skyworks Solutions' (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock rose 13% on Feb. 7 after it posted its latest earnings report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Dec. 30, the diversified chipmaker's revenue dropped 12% year over year to $1.33 billion but still exceeded analysts' estimates by $10 million. Its adjusted net income declined 21% to $415 million, or $2.59 per share, which missed the consensus forecast by a penny.
Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $0.01?
Popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is stirring up some excitement. The crypto is on the rise this year, with a gain of 64% so far. Why is this such a big deal? Because investors may be wondering if Shiba Inu is getting ready to deliver a performance like that of 2021. That's when it soared a mind-boggling 45,000,000%.
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP (AIRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real...
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
Bear markets are tough on the portfolio, but they also present opportunities. There is no better time than a bear market to buy good growth stocks at a discount. Growth stocks have been hit harder than most, as the S&P 500 Growth Index was down 30% last year, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index dropped 27% in calendar year 2022. That means that some very good growth stocks lost nearly a third of their value or more.
Up 14% in 2023, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?
It has been quite the start to the year for the Nasdaq 100, as it is up 14%. That run-up might scare some investors away from the index, but they should look deeper than the headline numbers. It can be useful to see how much room the highest-weighted companies in...
The Stock Market Isn't Picture-Perfect, but This Stock Has a Bright Outlook
Social media platforms always seem to find their names in the headlines. Hot topics such as the metaverse, e-commerce, photo sharing, and peer-to-peer communications are all facilitated by social networking. One name that seems to consistently divide Wall Street is image- and video-sharing website Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The company recently...
iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond (IGLB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.24, changing hands as low as $52.09 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?
Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) stock surged 9% during after-hours trading on Feb. 9 after it released its fourth-quarter report. Revenue for the cloud-based software provider rose 42% year over year to $274.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $600,000. Its adjusted net income surged from $100,000 to $21.6 million, or $0.06 per share, which topped expectations by a penny.
Is RH Stock a Buy Right Now?
Investors are warming back up to RH (NYSE: RH) stock. The high-end furnishings giant's shares jumped nearly 50% over the past three months despite the fact that sales are down and the industry remains in price-cutting mode. Is Wall Street right to sound the all-clear signal for this stock, or...
Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks
Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Maybe. Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. It's certainly arguable that we're nearer the end of the bear market than not. With that as the backdrop,...
DHI Group To Repurchase Up To $10 Mln Of Common Stock
(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX), a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles, said that its board authorized a new stock repurchase program that permits the repurchase of up to $10 million of the company's common stock. The new authorization is currently effective and is approved to run through February 2024.
BWS Financial Initiates Coverage of Immersion (IMMR) with Buy Recommendation
On February 6, 2023, BWS Financial initiated coverage of Immersion with a Buy recommendation. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immersion is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 50.85% from its latest reported closing price of $7.10.
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $430.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.6% decrease week over week (from 231,870,000 to 225,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) is up about 0.6%, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) is down about 1.4%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) is higher by about 1.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
