GRINNELL — Clearing the other eight teams by 71 points, the Central College women's track and field team won the Darren Young Classic team title Saturday. The Dutch men's team also won a team title thanks to a late scoring correction. Central's second 4x200-meter relay team was not scored correctly after the first team was disqualified for interference. The extra six points for the third-place finish by the 'B' relay put Central into first place in the team standings. Yet, Central was missing some key distance runners on both teams as they were competing at Boston University's David Hemery Valentine Invitational this weekend.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO