Sylvia leads Dutch men in his home state
BOSTON, MASS. — Competing in his native Massachusetts, Central College men's track and field senior Adam Sylvia (senior, Rochester, Mass., Old Rochester HS) spearheaded the four distance runners at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University Saturday. Sylvia was the 271st runner across the line out of...
Dutch women win third team track and field crown of the season
GRINNELL — Clearing the other eight teams by 71 points, the Central College women's track and field team won the Darren Young Classic team title Saturday. The Dutch men's team also won a team title thanks to a late scoring correction. Central's second 4x200-meter relay team was not scored correctly after the first team was disqualified for interference. The extra six points for the third-place finish by the 'B' relay put Central into first place in the team standings. Yet, Central was missing some key distance runners on both teams as they were competing at Boston University's David Hemery Valentine Invitational this weekend.
First-place Central men's basketball team subdues Luther
PELLA—Sizzling shooting and an airtight defense kept the Central College men's basketball team in the American Rivers lead Saturday, racing past Luther College 81-54. The Dutch (16-6 overall) hold a one-game lead in the conference race at 11-3. The University of Dubuque and Nebraska Wesleyan University remain close behind at 10-4 with two conference games remaining.
