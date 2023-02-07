Read full article on original website
Danielle Lillie
3d ago
let me pretend to be surprised....can't even fake it. You raise these kids in gangs and then act surprised they're violent
YAHOO!
Man convicted in deadly Chili Ave. shooting
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 2023): A state Supreme Court jury on Thursday convicted Rakeem Lane for the shooting death of Javon Sampson in April 2022, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Lane, now 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a...
13 WHAM
Police turn to public to help in identifying suspects in string of burglaries
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have released surveillance footage from six burglaries that occurred in the last month, all using stolen Kias to gain entry. The latest smash-and-grab burglary victims in the past 24 hours - two restaurants and one nail salon in Mount Hope Plaza. Rochester Police released...
Rochester mother accused of killing 1-year-old son pleads not guilty
26-year-old Bryasia Love will be arraigned in court after she was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, and assault.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Guilty in Chili Ave. Homicide
A Rochester man has been found guilty of killing a man on the city's southwest side. 33-year-old Rakeem Lane was convicted today of 2nd-degree murder and 2 weapons charges. Prosecutors say he gunned down Javon Sampson across the street from Lane's clothing store on Chili Avenue last April. Sampson was...
Greece PD: 2 kids charged for allegedly shoplifting store with BB gun
Two of the three detainees — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old male — were charged with second-degree robbery.
14 pounds of cannabis, $156,000 cash seized in Orleans County drug bust
RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Medina man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges following a drug investigation, according to the Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force. The task force, with assistance from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Medina Police Department, and the Medina Police K9, say they arrested Xavier Hand following the […]
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Trafficking Charge
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty a federal fentanyl trafficking charge. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Robert Colon sold drugs to an undercover officer on several occasions. A raid on his home last March turned up fentanyl, cocaine, and $1,700 in cash. Colon will be sentenced in June.
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for plotting judge's murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of plotting to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge was sentenced Thursday. Dimitri Cash, who's already serving time for arranging the kidnapping of his children from their foster home, was sentenced to 8-25 years in prison. Cash was convicted in December of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Evans administration addressing rash of vehicle thefts around Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says his administration is taking action following the recent reports of vehicle thefts and smash-and-grab robberies in the city. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, more than 400 Hyundais and Kias have been reported stolen in the county since October 2022....
iheart.com
Rpchester Police Probe 3 More Smash-and-Grab Burglaries
There have been even more smash-and-grab burglaries at Rochester businesses. Thieves targeted three businesses overnight at the Mount Hope Plaza. The doors were smashed at two restaurants and a nail salon. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Charged in String of Robberies
A Rochester man is charged in a string of robberies this morning. Greece Police say 20-year-old Jyon Myricks robbed a business on Mount Read Boulevard, then stole a car and used it to commit two more robberies in Rochester. Myricks is charged with attempted robbery and grand larceny. He's now...
13 WHAM
Unlicensed parolee sentenced for 2021 fatal crash in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for a crash that killed a Brighton woman nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said Agape Towns, 32, was driving eastbound on Clifford Avenue at Barons Street in Rochester on Feb. 28, 2021, when he crossed a double-solid line to pass another vehicle, returned to the eastbound lane, lost control and swerved into a westbound vehicle head-on.
20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
Preventative measures businesses can take to stop smash-and-grab robberies
“This is the worst I’ve seen it in all my years,” President Shepard said. “The whole running cars into buildings isn’t something I’m used to hearing. Not only the smash and grab but the cars being stolen to use in these things.”
RPD: Man arrested for robbing 2 Rochester stores, fleeing in stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a car and robbing two stores, according to the Rochester Police Department. According to RPD, employees of the Kwik Fill on Stonewood Avenue said a man — later identified as 20-year-old Jyon Myricks — entered the store and signaled that he had […]
WHEC TV-10
Florida man sentenced for scamming people out of $680K in scheme involving Rochester man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A western New York judge sentenced a Florida man to five years in prison over his involvement in a Ponzi scheme involving a Rochester man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Paul LaRocco, 60 of Ocala, Florida, was convicted of mail fraud for convincing people...
iheart.com
Another Smash-and-Grab Reported in Rochester
Rochester police are reporting another case of someone breaking into a store by crashing through the doors with a car. It happened around 1 a.m. at University Liquor on University Avenue. The burglar, or burglars, took property from the store and drove off. Police chased a damaged car minutes later...
