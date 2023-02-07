Read full article on original website
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP (AIRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real...
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
Where Will Skyworks Solutions Stock Be in 1 Year?
Skyworks Solutions' (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock rose 13% on Feb. 7 after it posted its latest earnings report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Dec. 30, the diversified chipmaker's revenue dropped 12% year over year to $1.33 billion but still exceeded analysts' estimates by $10 million. Its adjusted net income declined 21% to $415 million, or $2.59 per share, which missed the consensus forecast by a penny.
Better Data Center Stock: Intel vs. Nvidia
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss why Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) investors should keep a close eye on not only Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) but also Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock...
After Record 2022 Profits, Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy?
After carefully negotiating its way out of an industrywide railroad strike, Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) steams ahead into 2023. The Omaha-based rail carrier posted record 2022 earnings last month amid a challenging operating environment. Let's take a look at recent performance and full-year results to determine if this railroad stock...
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Up 14% in 2023, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?
It has been quite the start to the year for the Nasdaq 100, as it is up 14%. That run-up might scare some investors away from the index, but they should look deeper than the headline numbers. It can be useful to see how much room the highest-weighted companies in...
Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?
Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) stock surged 9% during after-hours trading on Feb. 9 after it released its fourth-quarter report. Revenue for the cloud-based software provider rose 42% year over year to $274.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $600,000. Its adjusted net income surged from $100,000 to $21.6 million, or $0.06 per share, which topped expectations by a penny.
Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Here's Why American States Water Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
Many investors want to pick sexy stocks that grab the headlines. Many times these stocks soar only to quickly burn themselves out. When that happens, some traders simply move on to the next highflier. I tend to prefer the opposite, those companies that largely go unnoticed, but put in a...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:. Robinhood Markets HOOD: This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $0.01?
Popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is stirring up some excitement. The crypto is on the rise this year, with a gain of 64% so far. Why is this such a big deal? Because investors may be wondering if Shiba Inu is getting ready to deliver a performance like that of 2021. That's when it soared a mind-boggling 45,000,000%.
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $430.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.6% decrease week over week (from 231,870,000 to 225,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) is up about 0.6%, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) is down about 1.4%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) is higher by about 1.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
BWS Financial Initiates Coverage of Immersion (IMMR) with Buy Recommendation
On February 6, 2023, BWS Financial initiated coverage of Immersion with a Buy recommendation. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immersion is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 50.85% from its latest reported closing price of $7.10.
Allegion Public (ALLE) Declares $0.45 Dividend
Allegion Public said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share. At the current share...
