The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
Elle
Coldplay's Chris Martin Declares Rihanna to Be the 'Greatest Singer of All Time'
On Sunday, February 12, Rihanna will be taking the stage for her first live public performance in years for the Super Bowl Halftime show. Another former Super Bowl Halftime performer has declared the Fenty Beauty founder a “higher power” when it comes to singing, and he wants everyone to prepare themselves.
Elle
Beyoncé Wears Dramatic Black and White Form Fitting Dress to Accept Brit Awards From Afar
Beyonce Performs At Atlantis The Royal Hotel In Dubai Beyonce Performs At Atlantis The Royal Hotel In Dubai. On Saturday, February 11, Beyoncé was the recipient of two Brit Awards in London, but the musical icon was not herself in the U.K. for the event. The Renaissance singer accepted her awards for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for Break My Soul via a video message. And even though she didn't walk to red carpet, she was red carpet ready with a stunning black-and-white ensemble.
Elle
Rihanna's Dad Claims That She Has Tried Several Different Names For Her Son
This weekend, Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, was interviewed by Page Six as interest in the musical artist reaches a fervor pitch preceding her Super Bowl Halftime performance. Her show on Sunday, February 12, will be her first live public performance since 2018. He ultimately ended up giving a glimpse into Rihanna's family life and her new motherhood, as well.
Elle
The Best Reactions to Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance
Rihanna delivered an amazing 13-minute set during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring some of her best career hits, from “Bitch Better Have My Money” to “Umbrella.” The internet had been looking forward to this moment for months (for some, even years) and it was everything we hoped for and more. Honestly, we're still recovering.
Elle
ELLE Extra: Everything Our Editors Saw at NYFW
It’s that time of year again. Although it doesn’t feel like it outside (where we are, at least), winter is here, and with that, so is New York Fashion Week. We’re embracing the not-so-cold temperatures and gearing up for a week of capital-F Fashion, celebrity sightings, unmissable events, and all the moments in between that give the city its electric charge. We’ve rounded up the best of what we saw each day, so check this space as we continue to highlight all the happenings you probably didn’t see on Instagram.
Elle
Style Icon Chloë Sevigny Walks Proenza Schouler's AW23 Runway
Proving herself, once again, the Queen of the New York fashion scene, Chloë Sevigny walked Proenzer Schouler's Autumn Winter 2023 runway yesterday (February 11). Dressed in a black, cinched blazer, white shirt, leather skirt and boots, the 48 year-old gave the seasoned models a run for their money while striding down the catwalk.
Elle
The Unbearable Likeness of Rodarte
Any teen movie about witches will tell you that magic has a cost. It’s true for Fairuza Balk in The Craft, The Worst Witch, and probably Almost Famous, too; because even though she’s not technically a sorceress, she does run smack into a pole while dressed like a rock ‘n’ roll Morticia Addams.
