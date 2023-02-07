Read full article on original website
Related
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Governor Responds to Military Shooting Down an Object Over Lake Huron
Military officials shot down an object over Lake Huron on Sunday (Feb. 12). A few hours prior, the FAA closed the airspace was closed over Lake Michigan, according to U.S. officials. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted that she is working the federal government on the matter. She tweeted, “Our national...
southarkansassun.com
$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?
An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
Ford Announcing Massive New $3.5B Battery Plant: Report
The plant would create 2,500 jobs in Marshall, Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
tourcounsel.com
Dort Mall | Shopping mall in Flint, Michigan
Dort Mall (formerly Small Mall and Mid-America Plaza) is a shopping mall located in Flint, Michigan. It was built in two stages in 1964 and 1965, three years before Courtland Center and five years before Genesee Valley Center, making it the oldest mall in Genesee County. It is owned by...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan viewers cancel cable TV in record numbers in 2022, report shows
Statewide, 37.5 percent of households now have cable TV. That's down from 62 percent in 2009 and mirrors a national trend. The number of households breaking away from cable television in Michigan accelerated in 2022, with over 151,000 households dropping the service, a 9 percent drop, the biggest one-year decline.
Michigan's recreation passport cost to increase for first time in 3 years
Michigan residents will soon see a higher price when purchasing a recreation passport. The fee to purchase a passport will change from $12 to $13 for vehicles, the first price increase since 2020. Part of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the passport provides access to state parks, recreation areas,...
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposes largest budget in Michigan history
On the heels of persistent inflation and facing a record budget surplus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out a recommendation for state government spending Wednesday that calls for significant funding increases in education and economic development alongside a bevy of tax cuts and credits. “My budget includes investments to put money...
WILX-TV
Slotkin says military shot down object above Lake Huron
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin said the military downed an object hovering above Lake Huron. On Twitter, Slotkin said the military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron and all parties have been laser-focused on it since it showed up. She later confirmed the object was downed by the US Air Force and National Guard. She said in a Tweet that they would know more about the object in the next coming days.
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime
The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
High Wind Watch, isolated severe thunderstorm area in far southern Michigan forecast
The strong storm system coming from the southwest will get far southern Michigan into the spring-like sector of the storm. As a result, thunderstorms may occur for this strange winter storm. There is a high wind watch in effect from the Michigan border counties southward into Indiana, Illinois and Ohio....
Gov. Whitmer says immediate inflation relief is coming to Michigan taxpayers. But will $180 checks actually do anything?
While inflation continues to be a problem, Michigan Democrats are proposing relief checks. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark tries to figure out if these so-called “inflation relief checks” are the answer, or if there’s a better way to deliver help.
fox2detroit.com
'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
Comments / 7