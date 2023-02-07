ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

southarkansassun.com

$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?

An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
tourcounsel.com

Dort Mall | Shopping mall in Flint, Michigan

Dort Mall (formerly Small Mall and Mid-America Plaza) is a shopping mall located in Flint, Michigan. It was built in two stages in 1964 and 1965, three years before Courtland Center and five years before Genesee Valley Center, making it the oldest mall in Genesee County. It is owned by...
FLINT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan viewers cancel cable TV in record numbers in 2022, report shows

Statewide, 37.5 percent of households now have cable TV. That's down from 62 percent in 2009 and mirrors a national trend. The number of households breaking away from cable television in Michigan accelerated in 2022, with over 151,000 households dropping the service, a 9 percent drop, the biggest one-year decline.
MICHIGAN STATE
southarkansassun.com

Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them

$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Slotkin says military shot down object above Lake Huron

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin said the military downed an object hovering above Lake Huron. On Twitter, Slotkin said the military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron and all parties have been laser-focused on it since it showed up. She later confirmed the object was downed by the US Air Force and National Guard. She said in a Tweet that they would know more about the object in the next coming days.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside 'America's 50 Best Hospitals'

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime

The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

