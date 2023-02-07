Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 513 Big-Block Chevy Makes Over 1,200 HP at 8,500 RPM!
Adding boost is very popular these days, which explains why 1,000-hp engines are nearly commonplace. But there are still builders out there making big power the hard way, with displacement, high compression, big-lift cams, and meticulous assembly so it all stays in one piece. Kjell Adams' 513-inch big-block Chevy is one of these engines and when this monster BBC showed up at Westech Performance, dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule' knew we would want to see the results.
Carscoops
Next C9 Corvette Rumored To Debut In 2028, Feature A Gasoline Engine
Even though the C8 Corvette still feels pretty new, Chevrolet’s product planners are already preparing for the next generation, which, according to a new report, will arrive in 2029. Citing unnamed internal sources, GM Authority says that the ninth-generation Corvette will be unveiled in 2028, and its first model...
Carscoops
1967 Chevy Chevelle With Supercharged Viper V10 Is One Wild Restomod
Mixing marquees when creating restomods is a bit of a faux pas but we can’t help but love this one. It takes a classic 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle and blends it with modern components that include a V10 from a Dodge Viper. And for good measure, there’s a supercharger strapped to it too.
gmauthority.com
First Images Of 2023 Blacklake XT1 Chevy Silverado Revealed
Michigan-based aftermarket performance tuning company Blacklake just dropped a few new images of the 2023 Blacklake XT1 Chevy Silverado, a prerunner-style off-roader looking to challenge the Ford F-150 Raptor. For those readers who may be unaware, Blacklake Research And Development originally got its start developing upgrades for the Lotus Evora...
Top Speed
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: Performance, Price, And Photos
Performance, luxury, and innovation launch the first-ever electrified all-wheel-drive Corvette – the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. Faster than a Z06, more powerful than a C8 Stingray, able to traverse snow-covered ground, even on a grade – it’s a Chevy – it’s a 'Vette – it’s a 2024 E-Ray Hybrid.
fordauthority.com
2013 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 3 Up For Auction
Roush Ford Mustang models have long been popular attractions at collector car auctions, with examples like this 2008 Mustang GT Roush Speedster and this rare 2017 Mustang GT Roush Warrior Coupe selling for solid money in recent months. Now, we have yet another example to add to that list, as this 2013 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 3 coupe has popped up for sale at Cars & Bids with just 18k miles on the clock.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7L Turbo Engine Gets In-Depth Look: Video
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is available with several engine options, but don’t be fooled – the standard turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine is more than up to the task when it comes to towing. Now, Chevrolet is showing off some of the features and capability of the Chevy Silverado’s turbocharged 2.7L engine with the following Chevy MyWay video.
Acura NSX Vs. Chevy Corvette E-Ray: Hybrid Supercar Showdown
The new 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is coming after the now-discontinued 2022 Acura NSX Type S' claim to hybrid supercar fame. The post Acura NSX Vs. Chevy Corvette E-Ray: Hybrid Supercar Showdown appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Lexus prices 2023 RZ electric crossover from $59,650
Lexus has priced its 2023 RZ compact electric crossover ahead of the start of sales in February. The RZ will reach dealerships shortly priced from $59,650. That price is for the base RZ 450e Premium grade. A better-equipped RZ 450e Luxury grade is priced from $65,150. Both figures include destination.
How Does the Ford F-150 Hybrid Compare to the Toyota Tundra Hybrid?
Both the 2023 Toyota Tundra and the 2023 Ford F-150 now offer a hybrid engine. How do these trucks compare? The post How Does the Ford F-150 Hybrid Compare to the Toyota Tundra Hybrid? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work
A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive four-wheel steering at work has leaked – giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to...
ktalnews.com
Ford CEO teases high-performance F-150 Lightning concept
Ford CEO Jim Farley on Wednesday teased a high-performance concept version of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Farley tweeted a photo of himself with Red Bull Racing F1 test driver Daniel Ricciardo pulling back the cover of the truck, clearly showing a Lightning headlight and what looks like a flared, Raptor-like front fender.
