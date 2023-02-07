ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden Eastside Defeats Paulsboro, 71-49, in County Tournament

Camden Eastside High School defeated Paulsboro at home, 71-49, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament on February 6.

Rashee Bell led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points. Cairo Rivera had 12 points.

The win was the third-seeded Tigers' fourth straight, and put their record at 13-3. They will face Winslow Township at home on February 7, and go up against sixth-seeded Haddonfield at Sterling High School on February 11 in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

