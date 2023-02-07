Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Outstanding Warrant After Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky man was arrested Thursday night on an outstanding warrant after fleeing from police. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24 year old Justin Moore of London last night after being dispatched to a call concerning a man acting out of control. When deputies arrived,...
q95fm.net
London Man Arrested On Several Traffic Violations, Multiple Warrants
An update from the City of London Police Department:. After London Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday, officers learned that the driver had three active arrest warrants. Christopher Spurlock, 44, of Highway 3445 in Tyner, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday by London Police Sgt. Drew...
sam1039.com
London Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For DUI And Three Warrants
The London Police Department reports Sgt. Drew Jackson noticed a car with expired tags on Tobacco Road and pulled it over on East Fourth Street. During the stop, Sgt. Jackson noticed the driver, 44-year-old Christopher Spurlock of Tyner, had slurred speech and was lethargic. Spurlock failed several field sobriety tests. He was also found to be driving on a DUI suspended license and had three active arrest warrants. Spurlock was arrested and in addition to the warrants, was changed with driving under the influence, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, no registration receipt, no registration plates and failure to wear a seat belt. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sgt. Jackson was assisted by Sgt. Troy Truett in the arrest.
sam1039.com
Laurel County Police Catch Burglary Suspect
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy James Fox and Deputy Skyler McFarland were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint at a home off McCarty Lane. Police arrived to find 29-year-old Travis Blackwood in the house, which was not his. Blackwood was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and assault. He was also charged on a Whitley District Court warrant for terroristic threatening. Blackwood was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. London City Police and the Laurel County Constable’s office assisted in the arrest.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Trespassing and Drug Possession After Police Respond to Trespass Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Justin Moore age 24 of London on Monday morning February 6, 2023 at approximately 9:16 AM. The arrest occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 6 miles...
wbontv.com
KSP Post 7 Richmond opens case on apparent murder/suicide today in Lincoln County
Today, February 10, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond officials received a call from Bluegrass 911 requesting investigative assistance stating two individuals had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County. According to early information in the preliminary report, KSP says evidence...
2 men dead after Lincoln County murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police are investigating a Lincoln County murder-suicide.
WKYT 27
KSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Lincoln Co.
HUSTONVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a murder-suicide in Lincoln Couty,. KSP says they received a call from Bluegrass 11 requesting investigative assistance stating two people had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County. KSP says their preliminary investigation indicates 51-year-old Jamie Fowler...
wklw.com
Name Of Knott Co Shooting Suspect Released
More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.
wymt.com
Two people arrested in Knox County on charges of trafficking and endangerment
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerry Smith, 42 of Hinkle, and Brittaney Hollin, 24 of Hinkle, after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday. The search warrant was conducted at Smith and Hollin’s home on Poplar Road. During the search, deputies found...
fox56news.com
Defendant in 2020 Alexandria Drive homicide pleads guilty
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Wednesday, a guilty plea was entered for a man charged in connection to a 2020 homicide on Alexandria Drive in Lexington. According to court documents, Kevin Velasco-Gomez entered a guilty plea to an amended first-degree manslaughter charge and tampering with physical evidence charge.
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
wymt.com
Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight. In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.
sam1039.com
Man Is Arrested On Drug Charges After Refusing To Leave Laurel County Business
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Stephen Walker and Deputy Wes Brown were dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a man had been asked by staff to leave and had refused. Deputies arrived to find 43-year-old Alonzo Colson Brown of Barbourville there. During the investigation Brown was found in possession of hypodermic needles, and suspected methamphetamine along with more drug paraphernalia. Brown was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
WTVQ
Police: woman shot by officer, arrested in Lexington after multi-county chase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman who allegedly hit a police cruiser, almost struck several Lexington firefighters, was shot then led police on a two-county chase was arrested Tuesday evening. According to Lexington police, around 4:15 p.m., officers went to the 2300 block of Lonan Court for a report...
fox56news.com
Richmond police respond to suspected overdose, charge neighbor with manslaughter
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A suspected overdose death in Richmond led authorities to charge the victim’s neighbor with manslaughter. The Richmond Police Department said officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the 1100 Block of Richmond Green Drive in reference to a suspected overdose. Upon arrival, police found a 48-year-old male deceased.
WKYT 27
Police respond to shots-fired incident at Lexington McDonald’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police responded to a shots-fired incident at a Lexington restaurant. It happened Thursday afternoon at McDonald’s on Elkhorn Drive, right off Winchester Road. Police say they found a man who was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not...
WKYT 27
Death investigation underway in Bath County
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Bath County. Officials tells us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and Suddith Street in Owingsville just before noon where a male was found dead. KSP says his body...
fox56news.com
Armed man steals Xanax pills from Lexington pharmacy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who walked into a Walgreens store on Richmond Road, showed a gun, and demanded narcotics. The crime happened just before 5 p.m., Jan. 29 at the store near St. Ann Drive. Detectives...
q95fm.net
Estill County Sheriff’s Office Warn Public of Scam
The Estill County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a man who is traveling around the county scamming people out of money. The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the scam. Officials say the man is traveling around the county and telling everyone he needs money for his dog that is in the vet.
