q95fm.net

London Man Arrested On Several Traffic Violations, Multiple Warrants

An update from the City of London Police Department:. After London Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday, officers learned that the driver had three active arrest warrants. Christopher Spurlock, 44, of Highway 3445 in Tyner, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday by London Police Sgt. Drew...
LONDON, KY
sam1039.com

London Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For DUI And Three Warrants

The London Police Department reports Sgt. Drew Jackson noticed a car with expired tags on Tobacco Road and pulled it over on East Fourth Street. During the stop, Sgt. Jackson noticed the driver, 44-year-old Christopher Spurlock of Tyner, had slurred speech and was lethargic. Spurlock failed several field sobriety tests. He was also found to be driving on a DUI suspended license and had three active arrest warrants. Spurlock was arrested and in addition to the warrants, was changed with driving under the influence, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, no registration receipt, no registration plates and failure to wear a seat belt. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sgt. Jackson was assisted by Sgt. Troy Truett in the arrest.
LONDON, KY
sam1039.com

Laurel County Police Catch Burglary Suspect

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy James Fox and Deputy Skyler McFarland were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint at a home off McCarty Lane. Police arrived to find 29-year-old Travis Blackwood in the house, which was not his. Blackwood was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and assault. He was also charged on a Whitley District Court warrant for terroristic threatening. Blackwood was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. London City Police and the Laurel County Constable’s office assisted in the arrest.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

KSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Lincoln Co.

HUSTONVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a murder-suicide in Lincoln Couty,. KSP says they received a call from Bluegrass 11 requesting investigative assistance stating two people had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County. KSP says their preliminary investigation indicates 51-year-old Jamie Fowler...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Name Of Knott Co Shooting Suspect Released

More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Defendant in 2020 Alexandria Drive homicide pleads guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Wednesday, a guilty plea was entered for a man charged in connection to a 2020 homicide on Alexandria Drive in Lexington. According to court documents, Kevin Velasco-Gomez entered a guilty plea to an amended first-degree manslaughter charge and tampering with physical evidence charge.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight. In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
sam1039.com

Man Is Arrested On Drug Charges After Refusing To Leave Laurel County Business

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Stephen Walker and Deputy Wes Brown were dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a man had been asked by staff to leave and had refused. Deputies arrived to find 43-year-old Alonzo Colson Brown of Barbourville there. During the investigation Brown was found in possession of hypodermic needles, and suspected methamphetamine along with more drug paraphernalia. Brown was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Richmond police respond to suspected overdose, charge neighbor with manslaughter

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A suspected overdose death in Richmond led authorities to charge the victim’s neighbor with manslaughter. The Richmond Police Department said officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the 1100 Block of Richmond Green Drive in reference to a suspected overdose. Upon arrival, police found a 48-year-old male deceased.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Police respond to shots-fired incident at Lexington McDonald’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police responded to a shots-fired incident at a Lexington restaurant. It happened Thursday afternoon at McDonald’s on Elkhorn Drive, right off Winchester Road. Police say they found a man who was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Death investigation underway in Bath County

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Bath County. Officials tells us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and Suddith Street in Owingsville just before noon where a male was found dead. KSP says his body...
BATH COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Armed man steals Xanax pills from Lexington pharmacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who walked into a Walgreens store on Richmond Road, showed a gun, and demanded narcotics. The crime happened just before 5 p.m., Jan. 29 at the store near St. Ann Drive. Detectives...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Estill County Sheriff’s Office Warn Public of Scam

The Estill County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a man who is traveling around the county scamming people out of money. The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the scam. Officials say the man is traveling around the county and telling everyone he needs money for his dog that is in the vet.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY

