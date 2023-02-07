Read full article on original website
Basketball: Multiple ranked Class B teams in action
Most of the top ten girls and boys teams got games in on Tuesday, two of which playing games in Minot. Class B Boys Basketball Scores #5 Bishop Ryan 71 Westhope-Newburg 46 Final Our Redeemer’s 32 #7 Beulah 56 Final Linton-HMB 51 #4 Ellendale 69 Final #9 Bowman County 74 Flasher 54 Final Mott-Regent/Grant County […]
NDSU hosts Omaha at the SHAC
NDSU is back home to begin a home stand, hosting Omaha tonight at the SHAC. The Bison are coming off two straight losses on the road at the South Dakota schools and currently sit in sixth place at 6-6. Omaha is coming into the game with a seven game losing streak and currently in 10th place at 3-10. NDSU won the first matchup in Omaha, 78-65, behind 25 points and seven threes from Boden Skunberg. Both teams are looking to gain some momentum for the home stretch before the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls. Game is set for a 7 PM tipoff on ESPN+.
Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class A Polls – February 8
(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class A Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Wednesday, February 8 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA). Class A Boys Basketball Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Bismarck Century (17) 17-0 2. Minot 15-2 3. Mandan […]
