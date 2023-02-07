NDSU is back home to begin a home stand, hosting Omaha tonight at the SHAC. The Bison are coming off two straight losses on the road at the South Dakota schools and currently sit in sixth place at 6-6. Omaha is coming into the game with a seven game losing streak and currently in 10th place at 3-10. NDSU won the first matchup in Omaha, 78-65, behind 25 points and seven threes from Boden Skunberg. Both teams are looking to gain some momentum for the home stretch before the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls. Game is set for a 7 PM tipoff on ESPN+.

FARGO, ND ・ 17 HOURS AGO