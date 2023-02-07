Read full article on original website
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Curvy bride horrified when she realizes her dress is shorter in the back than in the front
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I always knew my wedding would be unconventional. I had no intention of walking down the aisle in a fancy white gown or spending a fortune on decorations and rings. Instead, I chose something more low-key.
