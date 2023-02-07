Read full article on original website
Times girls hoops notes, Week 8: mostly chalk makes CURE Insurance Arena
It is the last week of action before the NJSIAA girls basketball tournament starts, which means it is time for the elite Mercer County teams to converge on CURE Insurance Arena for the semifinals of the county tournament. We have a rematch of the 2022 final in the late game,...
Union County Tournament recaps: Elizabeth rallies despite controversial buzzer-beater - Girls basketball
While sixth-seeded Elizabeth earned a 59-57 overtime victory over third-seeded Cranford in the Union County Tournament quarterfinal matchup in Rahway, the game didn’t go on without controversy in the final stages of regulation. In the final seconds of the 4th quarter, referees waved off what would’ve been a game-winning...
No. 12 St. Rose boys basketball one win away from making 1st Shore Conference final
St. Rose, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, has been playing at a high level all year and now the Purple Roses are one win away from making their first-ever Shore Conference final. Matthew and Jayden Hodge came in from Belgium this year and were two of six new faces in the lineup for second-seeded St. Rose, which also welcomed four other transfers. They have taken the Shore by storm and the future looks really bright. So does the present at this point though, especially after a 61-39 win over seventh-seeded Christian Brothers in the Shore Conference quarterfinals on Saturday.
Cape-Atlantic League Girls Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal Recaps - AC, WC advance
Cape-Atlantic League favorites Mainland and Atlantic City each held serve on Saturday in quarterfinal action. Meanwhile, Wildwood Catholic went on the road and scored an impressive road win over Ocean City, and Middle Township’s Jada Elston came through with the performance of the day. Here’s a look at how...
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Saturday, Feb. 11
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturday, Feb. 11, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
Boys Basketball: Hill (PA), Blair advance - Mid-Atlantic Prep League Tournament - Semifinals
Top-seeded Hill (PA) defeated fifth-seeded Mercersburg (PA) 78-55 in the semifinals of the Mid-Atlantic Prep League Tournament in Pennsylvania. Hill (PA) will face second-seeded Blair in the finals on Sunday at noon. Peddie fell to 10-15. Blair 76, Hun 57. Second-seeded Blair defeated sixth-seeded Hun 76-57 in the semifinals of...
Girls Basketball: Irvington clinches division title, defeats West Side
Irvington clinched the Super Essex Conference Independence Division title with a 54-19 victory over West Side in Newark. Janasia Wilson led the way with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Irvington (18-3) was propelled by a strong opening half as it led 45-9 at halftime. Fayiona Riley added 12...
With bigger goals in mind, Hightstown rolls into second-straight MCT semifinals
Jenna Marcus is soon hoping to go where only Ray Clark and Diane Dailey have been with the Highstown girls basketball team: a Mercer County Tournament final.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Essex County Tournament semifinals
It’s been mostly chalk in the Essex County Tournament as we’ve reached the semifinal round. The top three seeds have advanced to the semifinals, while the No. 5 seed punched its ticket to the semifinal.
Seniors Mosley, Joyner direct Arts past Columbia to earn first trip to ECT final
The fact that this was a semifinal-round game in the Essex County Tournament was at once groundbreaking and yet also completely incidental to Newark Arts senior guard Spencer Joyner. He had missed all but two games last season due to injury, and his Jaguars will not be allowed to participate...
Hudson County Tournament 2nd Round: McNair, Hoboken, No. Bergen, Snyder win - Boys basketball recap
Julian Caldejon scored 23 points as 10th-seeded McNair defeated seventh-seeded Memorial, 46-40, in the second round of the Hudson County Tournament in West New York. McNair (15-7), which closed the game on a 10-4 run, plays second-seeded and defending champion Hudson Catholic in the quarterfinals on Monday at 6p.m. Memorial...
Girls basketball recap: High Point edges Hanover Park behind English, Kuperus
Leah English finished with 15 points as the High Point High girls’ basketball team edged Hanover Park Saturday in Wantage Township, 42-41. Ashley Kuperus added as the Wildcats improved to 14-7. Samantha Cicerone had 14 points for the Hornets (14-9). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
