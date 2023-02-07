ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make Your Own Grammys Gift Bag! Shop the Actual Products on Amazon

By Suzy Forman
 2 days ago

The ultimate dream? Not only to attend an prestigious award show like the Grammys, all dressed up for red carpet photos, but to take home one of those coveted gift bags! Every year, the official Grammy gifts impress more and more, and we want a bag of that swag.

For the 2023 Grammy Awards, each bag included 75 gifts and experiences worth $60,000 — but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything affordable inside. There are actually plenty of picks under $100, or even under $20. You can buy them on Amazon too! Shop actual products from this year’s goodie bags below!

ReFa Heart Brush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ds47X_0kfM64r600
Amazon

This rose gold brush is obviously so cute, but it's an excellent choice for detangling knots and leaving hair shiny too. It even comes with a cover for easy portability!

$27.00 See it!

Banila Co. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewL0s_0kfM64r600
Amazon

We were thrilled to see this pick on the list because it's a personal favorite of ours. The best first step in a double-cleansing routine!

Was $22 On Sale: $17 You Save 23% See it!

Shinery Radiance Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqQLd_0kfM64r600
Amazon

This is another pick we not only use but have gifted to others. Keep silver, gold and even diamond jewelry sparkling with this plant-based wash!

$28.00 See it!

The Heart Company Good Vibes in a Bottle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIv2C_0kfM64r600
Amazon

This eau de parfum will look beautiful on your vanity, but it will smell like heaven on your skin. It features notes of Italian lemon, blackcurrant and bergamot!

Was $62 On Sale: $57 You Save 8% See it!

Beekeeper's Naturals Propolis Throat Spray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usr4g_0kfM64r600
Amazon

This spray is such an excellent product to keep on hand, especially in the cold weather. Say goodbye to sore, scratchy throats!

$14.00 See it!

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtcA3_0kfM64r600
Amazon

Forever giftable! These 100% silk scrunchies not only look pretty, but they're a must if you're sick of your regular hair ties creasing and pulling out your hair!

$39.00 See it!

7 Valentine's Day Gifts — As Inspired by Celebs' Favorite Products

Read article

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other favorite picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

