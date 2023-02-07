Read full article on original website
KXLY
Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District
SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
KHQ Right Now
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
WIFR
Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County
PAW PAW, Ill. (WIFR) - A Montana man wanted on a warrant in Montana was arrested Friday in Lee County. Thomas Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Mont. was pulled over Friday near Howlett and Woodlawn roads. Deputies say Jessberger had an existing warrant for violation of conditional release in Montana.
Welfare Check Leads to Homicide Investigation in Spokane, Suspect Arrested
SPOKANE, WA - A 45-year-old man with 11 prior felony convictions has been arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Murder in the 2nd Degree after a woman was found deceased by officers who were conducting a welfare check. Officers responded to conduct the welfare check in the...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police investigate death near Havana and 2nd
One person was found dead near Havana and 2nd in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening, according to police on the scene. Officers said the investigation will continue into the night.
Police Searching for Vehicle After 1 Killed, 2 Others Shot in Spokane on Wednesday Night
SPOKANE - Police in Spokane are searching for a suspect vehicle that may be related to Wednesday night shootings that left one dead and two others injured. At around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Spokane Police received multiple calls from the 1700 block of E. 7th Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and located one victim who was deceased, and two victims who were wounded.
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child
COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning...
KXLY
Law enforcement locate man who walked away from Eastern State Hospital
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -- Police have found and arrested the man who walked away from a Washington psychiatric hospital. Law enforcement was looking for 21-year-old Silas W. Finley, who walked away from Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake Tuesday night.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula fentanyl trafficker sentenced to 46 months in prison after investigation of overdose death
MISSOULA — A Missoula man who admitted to trafficking fentanyl pills in the community after law enforcement responded to a drug overdose death was sentenced today to 46 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Man fatally shot during Missoula home invasion identified
Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a Sunday afternoon home invasion in Missoula.
KXLY
One dead in shooting near East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home near 2nd and Havana Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 8:40 p.m. to report that a person was shot two hours prior, and a man was dead inside their home.
FOX 28 Spokane
1 found dead on 2nd and Havana, investigation underway
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One person was found dead Wednesday night on 2nd and Havana, and detectives are investigating the cause. On Wednesday night, a body was found deceased near the city line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded, blocking off the area to begin investigating. The scene remained closed Thursday morning.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man found dead inside house after shooting on 2nd and Havana
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man found dead on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street Wednesday night was found shot inside a home, according to new information shared by Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). On Feb. 8 at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller...
Man Skips Stop Sign, Crashes Into a Car on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 3:54 a.m. on February 7th, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Street and Dearborn Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an officer observed two passenger vehicles facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Reserve Street. The officer also observed two younger males walking around the vehicles, who appeared to be injured and confused.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness
ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 suspects detained in Kootenai County, shelter-in-place warning lifted
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place warning for Kootenai County residents in the Latour Creek and Buckner Road area was lifted Wednesday afternoon. The warning was issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) after two suspects fled from pursuit by Kootenai County deputies. The details leading up to...
KREM
Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
Missoula County Attorney Pens New Book on Prosecutor Trauma
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In the wake of a number of brutal and vicious crimes in Missoula County that deeply affected law enforcement and prosecutors, Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst developed a program that deals with what she termed ‘secondary trauma’ to help them deal with and recover from the effects of such prosecutions.
Missoula Deputies Catch Man With 7.8 Grams of Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to remove a person who was sleeping in a vehicle on private property. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed 61-year-old Tracy Pray sleeping with a tan bag in his lap. While approaching...
Police: Man shot by Missoula homeowner has died
Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett said the homeowner encountered a man attempting to enter the residence.
