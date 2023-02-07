Read full article on original website
Suspect arraigned in shooting of 2 Newark police officers
The man accused of opening fire on two Newark police officers was arraigned in court today.
Suspect arrested in homicide case of NJ teacher, mom: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim’s family. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested by the New York / New […]
Suspect wanted for shooting man outside Jackson Heights house last month: NYPD
Police on Thursday, Feb. 9, released video footage of a suspect wanted for shooting a man outside a house in Jackson Heights last month. The alleged perpetrator was riding in a gray SUV at around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 when he got out of the vehicle and walked towards the 32-year-old victim, who was in front of 35-40 88th St., according to police.
NJ cop who shot unarmed man in the back should NOT go to prison (Opinion)
Paterson is a rough town. The Passaic County city is New Jersey's third largest. At 3 o'clock in the morning one night last June, Officer Jerry Moravek, along with other police, was called to respond to a noise complaint and a large group of people hanging out in the street.
Arrest is made in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, Hudson prosecutor says
A person has been arrested in the beating and strangling death of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher whose body was found buried in a shallow grave, the Hudson County prosecutor said early Friday morning. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez made the announcement on social media platforms just before 1 a.m.,...
4 charged in early morning downtown Hoboken assaults that occurred last year
A Bergen County man has been arrested and charged in two violent incidents in Hoboken last fall, and three others were charged in one of the attacks, authorities said. Joseph Cosenza, 26, of Lyndhurst, was arrested Feb. 5 in the area of Washington and Second streets on two warrants stemming from assaults that occurred on Sept. 11 and Oct. 23 last year. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of conspiracy and hindering apprehension in the two incidents.
‘Animal!’ Estranged husband charged, second man sought in slaying of beloved Jersey City teacher
The estranged husband of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave earlier this week was arrested in Miami, Florida in connection with the death that has stunned the community. Cesar Santana, 36, of Jersey City, the father of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez’s three children, was...
EPIC FAIL: Would-Be Bank Robber Captured After Leaving Empty-Handed, Hackensack Police Say
A would-be bank robber who walked out of a Hackensack TD branch empty-handed ended up with bracelets instead, authorities said. City resident Roderick Troy Smith, 32, was nabbed by Hackensack police detectives and FBI agents who spotted him on Anderson Street on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Capt. Michael Antista said on Thursday.
iheart.com
Arrest Made In Death Of Jersey City Kindergarten Teacher
A suspect has been taken into custody after a kindergarten teacher from Jersey City was found dead earlier this week. “An arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Twitter on Friday morning.
tapinto.net
Paterson Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Child
PATERSON, NJ – A Paterson man was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Acting Chief Bert Ribeiro announced. According to a statement, on November 5, 2022, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special...
Family of former PSE&G employee accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary T....
NBC New York
Who Killed Luz? Arrest Made in Death of NJ Kindergarten Teacher Found in Shallow Grave
An arrest has been made in the case of a 33-year-old New Jersey kindergarten teacher who had allegedly been beaten and strangled to death before her body was found in a shallow grave, law enforcement announced. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said in an early Friday morning tweet that the...
Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)
Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
Officer charged after allegedly shooting fleeing person who was unarmed
New Jersey's top law enforcement official brought criminal charges Monday against a police officer he said shot a fleeing person in the back, wounding him severely.Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the state filed charges of second-degree aggravated assault and official misconduct against Paterson Police Officer Jerry Moravek.The charges stem from a June 2022 incident in which Moravek saw the victim, who is not identified in the charging documents, run past him soon after hearing gunshots. Moravek shouted for the person to drop the gun before firing, striking him in the back.Platkin said the person did not have a gun in...
Man terrorized and robbed residents in N.J. home invasion, cops say
An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with participating in a home invasion robbery in Bergen County, authorities said. The incident occurred Feb. 1 when three suspects kicked open an apartment door around 1:20 a.m. on Pangborn Place in Hackensack and demanded money, according to police. During the attack,...
bkreader.com
Career Criminal Arrested in Shooting of NYC Cop in BK Could Face Murder Rap
The career criminal suspected of shooting an off-duty NYPD cop during a robbery gone wrong will be charged with attempted murder, police officials said Tuesday — with the charges to be upgraded if the gravely wounded officer is pronounced dead. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, was hauled back to Brooklyn...
Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police
DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
Paterson police officer accused of violating N.J.'s use-of-force policy
PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson police officer is now facing criminal charges after shooting a man in the back.The New Jersey attorney general said the shooting violated the state's use-of-force policy.Video from the early morning hours of June 11 shows officers responding to calls of a large crowd causing a disturbance. During that call, they found a gun."Everything's good?" one officer says on the footage."Yeah, I got the weapon right here," another officer responds.But seconds later, shots can be heard in the distance. Officer Jerry Moravek is seen running toward that sound. Not long after, a man in a white...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Four charged after armed home invasion robbery
SOUTH SPRING VALLEY – Four people are in the Rockland County Jail following their arrests on Sunday morning for allegedly committed an armed home invasion robbery at a residence in South Spring Valley. Ramapo Town Police arrested the four as they were attempting to flee the area after the...
Randy Jones charged with murder in fatal shooting of off-duty NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz
The Harlem man accused of fatally shooting off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz was charged with murder on Tuesday hours after the cop was declared dead at the hospital, authorities said. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, allegedly shot the 26-year-old father of two in the head during a botched robbery in East New York on Saturday night after Fayaz and his brother-in-law arranged to purchase a Honda Pilot on Facebook Marketplace, police and sources said. The pair had $24,000 in cash on them at the time. Jones lured the pair down a dark alley and allegedly opened fire “almost immediately,” striking Fayaz once...
