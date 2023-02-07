A Bergen County man has been arrested and charged in two violent incidents in Hoboken last fall, and three others were charged in one of the attacks, authorities said. Joseph Cosenza, 26, of Lyndhurst, was arrested Feb. 5 in the area of Washington and Second streets on two warrants stemming from assaults that occurred on Sept. 11 and Oct. 23 last year. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of conspiracy and hindering apprehension in the two incidents.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO