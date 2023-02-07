ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Suspect arrested in homicide case of NJ teacher, mom: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim’s family. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested by the New York / New […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

4 charged in early morning downtown Hoboken assaults that occurred last year

A Bergen County man has been arrested and charged in two violent incidents in Hoboken last fall, and three others were charged in one of the attacks, authorities said. Joseph Cosenza, 26, of Lyndhurst, was arrested Feb. 5 in the area of Washington and Second streets on two warrants stemming from assaults that occurred on Sept. 11 and Oct. 23 last year. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of conspiracy and hindering apprehension in the two incidents.
HOBOKEN, NJ
iheart.com

Arrest Made In Death Of Jersey City Kindergarten Teacher

A suspect has been taken into custody after a kindergarten teacher from Jersey City was found dead earlier this week. “An arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Twitter on Friday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
tapinto.net

Paterson Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Child

PATERSON, NJ – A Paterson man was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Acting Chief Bert Ribeiro announced. According to a statement, on November 5, 2022, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)

Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS News

Officer charged after allegedly shooting fleeing person who was unarmed

New Jersey's top law enforcement official brought criminal charges Monday against a police officer he said shot a fleeing person in the back, wounding him severely.Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the state filed charges of second-degree aggravated assault and official misconduct against Paterson Police Officer Jerry Moravek.The charges stem from a June 2022 incident in which Moravek saw the victim, who is not identified in the charging documents, run past him soon after hearing gunshots. Moravek shouted for the person to drop the gun before firing, striking him in the back.Platkin said the person did not have a gun in...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police

DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
DENVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

Paterson police officer accused of violating N.J.'s use-of-force policy

PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson police officer is now facing criminal charges after shooting a man in the back.The New Jersey attorney general said the shooting violated the state's use-of-force policy.Video from the early morning hours of June 11 shows officers responding to calls of a large crowd causing a disturbance. During that call, they found a gun."Everything's good?" one officer says on the footage."Yeah, I got the weapon right here," another officer responds.But seconds later, shots can be heard in the distance. Officer Jerry Moravek is seen running toward that sound. Not long after, a man in a white...
PATERSON, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four charged after armed home invasion robbery

SOUTH SPRING VALLEY – Four people are in the Rockland County Jail following their arrests on Sunday morning for allegedly committed an armed home invasion robbery at a residence in South Spring Valley. Ramapo Town Police arrested the four as they were attempting to flee the area after the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Randy Jones charged with murder in fatal shooting of off-duty NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz

The Harlem man accused of fatally shooting off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz was charged with murder on Tuesday hours after the cop was declared dead at the hospital, authorities said. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, allegedly shot the 26-year-old father of two in the head during a botched robbery in East New York on Saturday night after Fayaz and his brother-in-law arranged to purchase a Honda Pilot on Facebook Marketplace, police and sources said. The pair had $24,000 in cash on them at the time. Jones lured the pair down a dark alley and allegedly opened fire “almost immediately,” striking Fayaz once...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
