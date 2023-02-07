Read full article on original website
Related
massdevice.com
DarioHealth, Dexcom partner to integrate CGM into digital health platform
Dexcom CGM uses small, wearable sensors to continuously measure and send glucose levels to a receiver or smart device. The company’s latest CGM technology, the Dexcom G7, recently received FDA clearance. The company plans to announce its U.S. launch in a commercial during the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.
massdevice.com
Dexcom stock rises after hours on Street-beating Q4
Dexcom (Nasdaq:DXCM) shares ticked up after the market closed today on fourth-quarter results that topped the consensus forecast. Shares of DXCM rose 2.2% at $109.61 apiece after hours. MassDevice’s MedTech 100 Index — which includes stocks of the world’s largest medical device companies — finished the day up 10.1%.
massdevice.com
Medical device report total climbs to near 100,000 in Philips Respironics recall
Philips (NYSE:PHG) has issued an update on its ongoing Respironics recall issues that includes an update on the total reports received. In 2021, Philips initiated a recall involving millions of CPAP and BiPAP ventilators and other respiratory devices for sleep apnea and more. These devices had sound abatement foam that could potentially degrade and get into the airways.
massdevice.com
Steris stock dives on Q4 misses, slashed 2023 guidance
Steris (NYSE:STE) shares took a hit before hours today on third-quarter results that missed the consensus forecast on Wall Street. Shares of STE dipped 9.2% at $196.01 before the market opened today. The Dublin, Ireland-based provider of sterilization services and other infection prevention tech posted profits of $123.8 million in...
massdevice.com
New medtech to watch for in 2023: boosting health outcomes
As earnings season is upon us, we’re receiving a clearer view of what new medtech could be launching this year in the medical device space. Companies still feel hamstrung by macroeconomic pressures, supply chain issues and more. However, many pointed out that 2023 has plenty to look forward to. Several quarterly reports and earnings calls included positive outlooks for the year ahead, with plenty of companies banking on significant revenue growth and other successes.
massdevice.com
Minerva Surgical closes $30M financing, has new controlling stockholder
Santa Clara, California-based Minerva sold more than 146.6 million shares of its common stock at $0.0246 per share. Accelmed Partners led the private placement with participation by New Enterprise Associates. The financing makes Accelmed the controlling stockholder of Minerva Surgical. The financing amounts to $30 million in proceeds before deducting...
massdevice.com
GE HealthCare to acquire Caption Health and its AI-powered image guidance tech
The companies declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal. Caption Health creates clinical applications to aid in early disease detection. The company’s technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in conducting ultrasound scans. This technology can make ultrasounds easier and faster while detecting signs of diseases like heart failure.
massdevice.com
Exact Sciences launches cancer therapy selection test
Exact Sciences (Nasdaq:EXAS) announced that it launched its OncoExTra cancer therapy selection test in the U.S. OncoExTra is a next-generation sequencing, comprehensive DNA- and RNA-based genomic test. Madison, Wisconsin-based Exact Sciences designed it to provide doctors and patients a complete molecular picture of the patient’s cancer. The test provides reliable and actionable results personalized to each patient.
massdevice.com
Globus Medical, NuVasive to merge to form global musculoskeletal company
The deal values NuVasive at $3.1 billion, with Globus shareholders owning roughly three-fourths of the newly merged company. BTIG analysts raised the question of potential anti-trust challenges for the deal, which would create the second-largest spine tech company behind Medtronic. “We acknowledge that the spine market is highly competitive, with...
massdevice.com
Medtronic hit with $106.5M verdict in CoreValve TAVI patent case
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) must pay $106.5 million in a TAVI patent infringement lawsuit, a federal jury in California ruled this week. Colibri Heart Valve claimed in 2019 that Medtronic violated its patents for replacement heart valves. The lawsuit alleged infringement of two patents with the Medtronic CoreValve, CoreValve Evolut R, CoreValve Evolut Pro, and CoreValve Evolut Pro+.
massdevice.com
Medtronic: Linq monitor boosts AFib detection 10-fold among stroke patients
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced clinical data demonstrating significant improvements in AFib detection using the Reveal Linq. The study compared the Reveal Linq insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) to patients randomized to standard of care. Those patients did not receive continuous long-term monitoring. Medtronic presented the three-year data at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference (ISC) 2023.
massdevice.com
FDA authorizes BD’s combo COVID-flu-RSV test
BD (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19, flu and RSV combination diagnostic. The company designed the molecular test to detect SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). It’s used on the BD Max molecular diagnostic system. The test...
Comments / 0