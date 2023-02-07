Beelink SER6 Pro Plus arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU and Radeon 680M iGPU

Read full article on original website
Gigabyte Aorus 15 and 17 with upgrades to Raptor Lake and RTX 4000-series power announced
Gaming Geforce Laptop Launch Raptor Lake Storage Windows. Gigabyte has now confirmed that the Aorus 15 and 17 have joined their flagship 15X and 17X counterparts in upgrading to 2023 versions. The new laptops are backed to help "Carry Your Game" with a "sleek and portable design" of up to 2.8kg in the 17 (2023).
Deal | Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus on sale for 44% off
This cost-effective bundle already includes the indispensable attachable Type Cover, which arguably makes the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus a very sensible purchase at its steeply discounted sale price of just US$579. The Surface Pro is one of the most popular devices in Microsoft's very own lineup of mobile devices,...
Xiaomi 13 Lite live leak reveals key specs of the entry-level model ahead of February 26 debut
The Xiaomi 13 Lite will make its debut alongside the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro on February 26. Ahead of that date, however, the entry-level Xiaomi 13 series phone has now appeared in the flesh, showcasing its design and key specs. Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Xiaomi has since...
Minisforum Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with updated CPU goes on presale
The Mars MC560 mini PC by Minisforum was unveiled in early December 2022, when the Chinese OEM was planning to use the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor for this small-factor business machine. While the teleconference-focused parts remain the same (2.5k HDR webcam, dual speakers, MEMS dual microphone array for precise speech capture alongside improved noise canceling), the units that are up for sale come with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U chip inside.
Raptor Lake-HX knocks Apple M2 crowd off PassMark single-thread perch with only Ryzen 9 7945HX threat remaining
We recently reported on the appearance of the Intel Core i9-13980HX and i9-13900HX on PassMark, where they demolished the competition in regard to their massive CPU Mark test suite scores. However, these mighty mobile Raptor Lake-HX processors have also made their mark on the more esoteric single-thread performance benchmark, a discipline that Intel had always enjoyed supremacy in until AMD hit back with its Zen architecture and Apple went all-in on its ARM-based SoCs. But even though Team Blue has been tinkering with hybrid architectures for its latest processor generations, it hasn’t forgotten about raw speed and power. So, the i9-13980HX and i9-13900HX now rule the single-thread roost for the time being.
Rumor | Nokia G22 leaks onto Geekbench with G21 specs and an underwhelming OS upgrade
Android Business Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. The "HMD Global Nokia G22" has sparked rumors of 2023 upgrades on the OEM's budget line-up through its inaugural appearance on Geekbench. The allegedly upcoming Android smartphone has appeared by this name, as well as by the new code-name Sunfire; however, none of that has helped the device set the benchmark alight on its debut.
OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock supports dual 4K displays and a USB4 laptop uplink without the need for its own power brick
Accessory iPad Pro Laptop Launch MacBook Monitor Ultrabook Thunderbolt. USB docks are often handy and even sometimes necessary companions for PCs all but restricted to USB type-C I/O. Then again, they can often prove an admittedly clunky solution thanks to the enlarged external bricks they often need, especially those rated for high-wattage power delivery as well as port expansion.
TCL C11G 4K QLED TV with 144 Hz refresh rate has just arrived
The TCL C11G TV series has been revealed in China. The new QLED model, available in 55-in, 65-in and 75-in sizes has a 4K UHD display with up to 1,000 nits brightness for a detailed image. A quantum dot matrix with 220 backlight zones provides a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The gadget has VRR with up to 144 Hz refresh rate, covers 157% of the BT.709 color gamut and supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+.
Samsung Galaxy M54 and A54 leak in tips pointing to 5G and Bluetooth 5.3 in both cases
The Galaxy A54 5G is said to launch alongside some of its upcoming 2023 mid-range Samsung siblings soon, especially after its latest cameo in a new certification that often presages global availability. It seems it will be joined by an M-series counterpart that might launch as an alternative in some markets - even though the two devices might have very similar specs.
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung launches limited BMW M Edition inspired by BMW M3 E30
Samsung has partnered with another German vehicle manufacturer to create a limited edition version of its latest premier smartphone. A year ago next week, Samsung introduced a Mercedes EQ-themed Galaxy S22 Ultra, which also came with a hard box and several themed accessories. Incidentally, the Mercedes EQ tie-in launched alongside an equivalent Mark & Lona edition.
Apple AirPods Pro: Unofficial mod with USB Type-C connector now on sale
Ken Pillonel, the engineer behind the world's first iPhone with a USB Type-C port, has given the AirPods Pro the same treatment. Apple will soon pivot to USB Type-C connectivity across its entire product line, so this project may only apply to current models. Still, the project also highlights how irrepairable the AirPods Pro are, even for an experienced engineer.
Google Pixel Watch to receive Material You design overhaul with Wear OS update
The Pixel Watch may be relatively new, but the OS underpinning it is nearly 30 months old. Currently, Google's first smartwatch ships with Wear OS 3.5, a version of Android 11 that utilises personalised tiles and watch faces with no shared theming system. However, the next major Wear OS update could see the smartwatch adopt Google's Material You design language, based on 9to5Google's findings within Android 14 Developer Preview 1 (DP1).
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus tipped to upgrade to new camera humps
The iPhone 14 could easily be mistaken for its vanilla 13 forebear; however, according to a new rumor, the next-gen 15 will have a better chance of distinguishing itself in 2023. It will allegedly join the 15 Plus in developing a new kind of camera hump, thought to accommodate new upgrades found in the current Pro and Pro Max variants.
Anker 535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) recalled for fire risk
The Anker 535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) has been recalled. The recall notice for the product with code A1366 states that a small proportion of the gadgets may overheat and pose a fire risk. Anker notes that this problem was caused during the manufacturing process, though it does not provide further details. The recall is voluntary and affects Anker 535 devices sold in markets worldwide. If you are unsure whether your Anker power bank is this model, you can check the name and product code on the back of the device.
Oppo confirms Find N2 Flip global release with 'See More in a Snap' launch event and opens Product Ambassadors program
Oppo has begun teasing the global launch of the Find N2 Flip. To date, the company only sells the foldable smartphone in China, where it has been available for roughly six weeks. Seemingly, the Find N2 Flip will be available in the likes of India and the UK before the Find X6 series, which has not launched anywhere yet.
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition pops with soft drink can-inspired design and "deluxe" retail box
Realme India has finally made the most "refreshing" version of the 10 Pro 5G yet official today. Its new Special Edition is the only Android smartphone with a licensed black, white and Coke Red finish, now confirmed as intended to look like a can of the well-known soft drink thanks to its Cropped Coca-Cola logo.
Netflix expands password sharing monetization and requires monthly check-in from primary location
Customers in four additional countries now have to pay an additional fee for sharing their Netflix account with someone outside their household. Unfortunately, one of Netflix' steps against password sharing could also affect frequent travelers and VPN users who don't even share their account. Streaming giant Netflix is continuing its...
Segway Navimow: Manufacturer improves GPS-based robot lawn mower with new VisionFence Sensor and announces UK pricing
Segway has announced improvements to the Navimow, a robot lawn mower that the company introduced in May 2022. Initially, the company offered the Navimow in Europe, with prices starting at €1,199 for the H500E. Arguably, one of the biggest selling points with the Navimow is its navigation system. While most robot lawn mowers rely on boundary wires to keep them within a given area, the Navimow uses Exact Fusion Locating System (EFLS), effectively a form of GPS.
Tesla piggybacks on Super Bowl EV advertising as first FSD attack ad prepares to air
Sales of Tesla vehicles peak right after its rivals air their Super Bowl ads extolling the virtues of electric cars, even though Tesla never advertises on its own. At Sunday's Super Bowl, however, longtime Tesla critic Dan O'Dowd will be launching the first attack ad against Tesla's self-driving claims. After...
Google previews Android 14 for Pixel smartphones and issues release schedule
Google has released the first preview of Android 14 and an accompanying release schedule. As the image below shows, Google is only issuing Developer Previews for now, with Beta Releases likely landing in mid-March or early April. Google also hopes that Android 14 will reach Platform Stability in June before a stable release in August or September.
