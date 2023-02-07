Beelink SER6 Pro Plus arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU and Radeon 680M iGPU

We recently reported on the appearance of the Intel Core i9-13980HX and i9-13900HX on PassMark, where they demolished the competition in regard to their massive CPU Mark test suite scores. However, these mighty mobile Raptor Lake-HX processors have also made their mark on the more esoteric single-thread performance benchmark, a discipline that Intel had always enjoyed supremacy in until AMD hit back with its Zen architecture and Apple went all-in on its ARM-based SoCs. But even though Team Blue has been tinkering with hybrid architectures for its latest processor generations, it hasn’t forgotten about raw speed and power. So, the i9-13980HX and i9-13900HX now rule the single-thread roost for the time being.

1 DAY AGO