Lenovo Tab P11 5G: Decent mobile tablet for little money
We recently reviewed the Lenovo Tab P11 5G and were quite taken with the fairly inexpensive tablet, which you can even use to make phone calls. Our findings are summed up for you here. Do you really need an 11-inch tablet for making calls? This is what we initially wondered...
Deal | XGIMI Aura: 4K ultra-short-throw projector dips below US$2,000 for first time
The XGIMI Aura has dropped to its lowest price yet on Amazon, where it typically sells for US$2,499. For transparency, Amazon briefly discounted the ultra-short-throw projector to US$2,124.25 in January and US$2,379 in mid-October. However, the XGIMI Aura is available for less than US$2,000 for the first time. Incidentally, XGIMI continues to sell the Aura for US$2,499 on its website.
ASRock announces 4X4 BOX-7000/D5 mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 7030U processors and dual USB4 ports
Even though USB4 has been supported since last year on AMD's mobile platforms, not many devices feature this type of port. ASRock is adding not just one but two USB4 connectors on the new 4x4 BOX-7000/D5 mini PCs. AMD's Ryzen 7 7735U and Ryzen 5 7535U are offered as processor options and there is support for up to 64 GB of DDR5-4800 RAM.
Samsung S95C: 77-inch QD-OLED Smart TV launches for US$4,499.99 with soundbar pre-order discounts
Samsung is now accepting pre-orders for the S95C, a QD-OLED Smart TV that debuted last month during CES 2023. To recap, the Samsung S95C is only available in a 77-inch screen size for now. According to Samsung, the Smart TV peaks at 2,000 nits while outputting natively at 4K and 120 Hz. However, the panel is capable of running at 144 Hz.
AMD Zen 5 architecture leak reveals 22-30% IPC gain as well as a much bigger L1, unified L2, and a possible shared L4 cache for APUs
AMD revealed back in 2022 that Zen 5 CPUs and “Strix Point” APUs will release in 2024. Rumors have it that Zen 5 will adopt a hybrid architecture similar to Intel’s recent efforts. In addition, Zen 5 CPUs are reported to bring IPC gains of up to 30% over the Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 chips. Alongside Intel Arrow Lake details, RedGamingTech has now expanded as well as offered some tweaks to his previous claims about AMD Zen 5.
Mobfree SuperDock 9-in-1 gadget with 110 W output is crowdfunding
The mobfree SuperDock is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. Similar in concept to the UGREEN 100 W USB-C Charging Station, the 9-in-1 gadget is designed to declutter your desk, powered by GaN technology. The docking station has a total output of 110 W across two USB-C 3.1 ports with 65 W and 20 W outputs, two USB-A 3.0 7.5 W ports and a 10 W magnetic wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled devices. The 65 W output enables you to recharge a 2020 MacBook Air fully in under two hours, and the USB-A ports can transfer data at up to 5 Gbps.
Rare and expensive sighting: 35 W Raptor Lake-T desktop processors available now in the EU
Even though Intel has been including the T-series SKUs with each Core desktop-grade processor generation from the past several years, these usually tend to be available only to select system integrators. Such processors could really come in handy for DIY consumers who are looking to maximize performance on their compact mini PC builds, and with a TDP of only 35 W, the T-series could even be used with fanless systems. Unfortunately, on the rare occasion when the T-series hits the DIY market, prices tend to be a bit spicy, as we can see with the current offer from German retailer Caseking.
Xiaomi Band 8 reportedly draws closer to launch as Xiaomi 13 Ultra MWC debut gets ruled out by leaker
While Xiaomi looks geared to debut the Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro globally at MWC, the company's main flagship, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch in a few months instead and could be joined by the Band 8, with the fitness band reportedly having now entered production.
Minisforum Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with updated CPU goes on presale
The Mars MC560 mini PC by Minisforum was unveiled in early December 2022, when the Chinese OEM was planning to use the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor for this small-factor business machine. While the teleconference-focused parts remain the same (2.5k HDR webcam, dual speakers, MEMS dual microphone array for precise speech capture alongside improved noise canceling), the units that are up for sale come with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U chip inside.
KT Pocket finally starts selling KT-R1 Android gaming handheld from US$169
KT Pocket is now selling the KT-R1, its 4.5-inch and 3:2 Android gaming handheld. Based around the MediaTek Helio G99, the gaming handheld also calls on a 5,000 mAh battery and up to 8 GB of RAM. KT Pocket is now selling the KT-R1, an Android gaming handheld that the...
Realme GT Neo5: The first up-to-240W Android smartphone comes with a 144Hz display and up to 1TB of internal storage
Realme has shunted USB type-C charging for mobile devices beyond recorded limits as promised today, (February 9, 2023) unleashing a smartphone that charges at up to 3.7x the rate of the first-gen GT Neo, released so long ago in 2021. The Neo5 also has options with technically slower charging -...
Majority Tru Bio unveiled as wireless earbuds that are biodegradable
Majority is a UK company that aims to become "the first carbon-neutral audio brand" through initiatives such as its ~435,000 tree-planting program in partnership with Ecologi. Its latest launch for accessories follows that corporate line with an "eco-biodegradable" build finished in a choice of 3 pastel shades. Therefore, the Bluetooth...
Impressive AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Phoenix APU speeds past the Core i9-12900HK and the Ryzen 9 6900HX on UserBenchmark
AMD announced the much-anticipated Ryzen 7040HS “Phoenix” APUs at CES 2023. While notebooks rocking these chips are slated to become available in March, benchmark scores for the Phoenix APUs have started to pop up. For instance, CPU-Z results of the Ryzen 9 7940HS and the integrated Radeon 780M surfaced last week. First spotted by TUM_APISAK on Twitter, the Ryzen 9 7940HS has now stopped by UserBenchmark resulting in some impressive performance ratings.
NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 528.49 arrives with support for GeForce RTX 40 series laptops and more
The first wave of laptops with GeForce RTX 40 series graphics arrived yesterday. As multiple brands released their first GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 models, NVIDIA also provided a driver package that promises to unlock the full potential of these new mobile GPUs. The version number of the new GeForce Game Ready Driver package is 528.49. As usual, it focuses on more than just adding a set of system-wide optimizations for the latest NVIDIA GPUs.
Philips unveils Fidelio L4 and Fidelio T2 with Bluetooth LC3, LE Audio and Sony LDAC support
Philips has presented successors to the Fidelio L3 and Fidelio T1. The pair retain the form factors of their predecessors, with the Fidelio L4 serving as the company's high-end wireless headphones offering and the Fidelio T2 billed as putting 'the premium into TWS ANC earbuds'. Pricing and availability are unknown for both devices at this stage, beyond a vague commitment to Q3 2023 launches.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Benchmarks reveals performance difference between Standard and Light modes
Samsung's new flagship phones, the Galaxy S23 series, debuted with new performance modes: Standard and Light. That feature appears to have been a masterstroke, with benchmark numbers indicating a slight drop in performance when in Light, accompanied by significant prime core efficiency gains. Android Benchmark Galaxy S Smartphone. With the...
Philips 2023 The Xtra and The One LCD TVs unveiled
The 2023 Philips LCD TV line-up has been revealed by TP Vision. First up is the Philips The Xtra range containing two MiniLED models. The 9308, a TV available in 55-in and 65-in sizes, has a 98% DCI WCG panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits brightness. Plus, 64 W Bowers & Wilkins 2.1 channel speakers are built into the gadget. The 9008 series is a similar model, with the same 120 Hz 1,000 nits display. This device is available in 55-in, 65-in and 75-in versions with integrated 40 W 2.0 channel audio.
Rumor | Nokia G22 leaks onto Geekbench with G21 specs and an underwhelming OS upgrade
Android Business Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. The "HMD Global Nokia G22" has sparked rumors of 2023 upgrades on the OEM's budget line-up through its inaugural appearance on Geekbench. The allegedly upcoming Android smartphone has appeared by this name, as well as by the new code-name Sunfire; however, none of that has helped the device set the benchmark alight on its debut.
ONEXPLAYER 2 now orderable after raising over US$1 million on Indiegogo
The ONEXPLAYER 2's crowdfunding campaign may have ended, but the device remains orderable elsewhere. To recap, One-netbook brought the ONEXPLAYER 2 to Indiegogo in December, where it eventually received US$1,043,554 from 1,032 backers. While the ONEXPLAYER 2 resembles previous models, the gaming handheld features detachable controllers, allowing you to use it as a tablet or a 2-in-1 with a detachable keyboard.
Philips reveals 2023 OLED TVs with up to 2,100 nits brightness
TP Vision has revealed its 2023 OLED TV range. All of the new models are powered by the company’s more powerful seventh-generation P5 AI processor with V2 Ambient Intelligence for real-time lighting colour and brightness adjustment. The latest technology also uses a new XYZ light sensor to measure color temperature for a closer match to the light in the room.
