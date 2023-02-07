Even though Intel has been including the T-series SKUs with each Core desktop-grade processor generation from the past several years, these usually tend to be available only to select system integrators. Such processors could really come in handy for DIY consumers who are looking to maximize performance on their compact mini PC builds, and with a TDP of only 35 W, the T-series could even be used with fanless systems. Unfortunately, on the rare occasion when the T-series hits the DIY market, prices tend to be a bit spicy, as we can see with the current offer from German retailer Caseking.

