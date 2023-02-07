Minisforum unveils NUCG5 mini PC with Intel Core i5-1240P and dual Thunderbolt 4

Read full article on original website
Deal | Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3070 Ti and 165Hz QHD display drops to US$1,399 in latest gaming laptop sale
In addition to the RTX 3070 Ti dGPU and a good-looking display, the well-rounded mid-range gaming laptop from Lenovo's Legion 5 Pro line also comes with a quick Core i7-12700H, 16GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB NVMe SSD. As the release of their immediate but also significantly more expensive...
Gigabyte Aorus 15 and 17 with upgrades to Raptor Lake and RTX 4000-series power announced
Gaming Geforce Laptop Launch Raptor Lake Storage Windows. Gigabyte has now confirmed that the Aorus 15 and 17 have joined their flagship 15X and 17X counterparts in upgrading to 2023 versions. The new laptops are backed to help "Carry Your Game" with a "sleek and portable design" of up to 2.8kg in the 17 (2023).
OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock supports dual 4K displays and a USB4 laptop uplink without the need for its own power brick
Accessory iPad Pro Laptop Launch MacBook Monitor Ultrabook Thunderbolt. USB docks are often handy and even sometimes necessary companions for PCs all but restricted to USB type-C I/O. Then again, they can often prove an admittedly clunky solution thanks to the enlarged external bricks they often need, especially those rated for high-wattage power delivery as well as port expansion.
Minisforum Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with updated CPU goes on presale
The Mars MC560 mini PC by Minisforum was unveiled in early December 2022, when the Chinese OEM was planning to use the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor for this small-factor business machine. While the teleconference-focused parts remain the same (2.5k HDR webcam, dual speakers, MEMS dual microphone array for precise speech capture alongside improved noise canceling), the units that are up for sale come with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U chip inside.
Wide performance differences between the mobile and desktop GeForce RTX 4090 show how power constrained gaming laptops have become
After officially unveiling the GeForce 40 series for laptops at CES 2023, Nvidia is now ready to ship them to the world for gamers everywhere. Some of our first test samples include the Razer Blade 16 and MSI GT77 equipped with the 175 W mobile GeForce RTX 4080 and mobile GeForce RTX 4090, respectively, each already available for pre-order. These two models give us an excellent opportunity for comparisons against the desktop RTX 4080 and desktop RTX 4090. After looking more closely at what the four GPUs have to offer, however, it's clear that the mobile versions could have been better named.
Intel Core i9-13980HX and Core i9-13900HX end AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX's short-lived reign over PassMark's performance charts
We recently got a chance to take the Intel Core i9-13950HX for our spin in our in-depth reviews. The Raptor Lake HX processor lived up to its hype and carried forward Raptor Lake's power-hungry legacy by guzzling as much as 220 Watts of power at peak loads. While we're yet to test its immediate neighbours, the Core i9-13980HX and Core i9-13900HX, their PassMark scores have shown up online.
HP starts selling budget laptops with AMD Mendocino processors
More and more laptop OEMs are quietly introducing AMD Mendocino-based notebooks with price points aimed at budget users. HP is now jumping on the bandwagon with three new models featuring 17.3, 15.6 and 14-inch screens, as well as processor options up to a Ryzen 5 7520U with Zen2+ cores and RDNA 2 iGPUs.
Apple AirPods Pro: Unofficial mod with USB Type-C connector now on sale
Ken Pillonel, the engineer behind the world's first iPhone with a USB Type-C port, has given the AirPods Pro the same treatment. Apple will soon pivot to USB Type-C connectivity across its entire product line, so this project may only apply to current models. Still, the project also highlights how irrepairable the AirPods Pro are, even for an experienced engineer.
TCL C11G 4K QLED TV with 144 Hz refresh rate has just arrived
The TCL C11G TV series has been revealed in China. The new QLED model, available in 55-in, 65-in and 75-in sizes has a 4K UHD display with up to 1,000 nits brightness for a detailed image. A quantum dot matrix with 220 backlight zones provides a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The gadget has VRR with up to 144 Hz refresh rate, covers 157% of the BT.709 color gamut and supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+.
Xiaomi Band 8 reportedly draws closer to launch as Xiaomi 13 Ultra MWC debut gets ruled out by leaker
While Xiaomi looks geared to debut the Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro globally at MWC, the company's main flagship, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch in a few months instead and could be joined by the Band 8, with the fitness band reportedly having now entered production.
Xiaomi 13: Does many things better than its predecessor
Despite being slightly larger than last year's model, the Xiaomi 13 is still considered a compact Android phone. The 6.36-inch AMOLED display is capable of running at high refresh rates and can get very bright, but it marginally falls short of the peak brightness specified by the manufacturer. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside delivers extremely high performance whilst remaining fairly well cooled, even under sustained load. The SoC has access to cutting-edge LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Xiaomi also included a wireless solution that supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard. On the other hand, our import version lacks a few important LTE frequency bands, which could pose a problem especially in less built-up rural areas within Europe. But the international version of the phone shouldn't have this limitation. The Xiaomi 13 also doesn't support eSIMs.
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung launches limited BMW M Edition inspired by BMW M3 E30
Samsung has partnered with another German vehicle manufacturer to create a limited edition version of its latest premier smartphone. A year ago next week, Samsung introduced a Mercedes EQ-themed Galaxy S22 Ultra, which also came with a hard box and several themed accessories. Incidentally, the Mercedes EQ tie-in launched alongside an equivalent Mark & Lona edition.
Google Pixel 7 Pro owners report of mischievous volume buttons
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been heralded as a return to form for the Pixel series, with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro proving a rocky return to flagship smartphones for Google. While the company's latest flagships stand up well against their peers, reports have been stacking up of a peculiar hardware issue with some Pixel 7 Pro units. Seemingly, the cheaper Pixel 7 is not afflicted with the same issue.
Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A14 4G launch date set amid new tips hinting at global availability
The Galaxy A34 is allegedly set to launch later in 2023, alongside other devices that might include the non-5G version of the A14. They have been spotted in new leaks that seem to confirm their respective connectivity specs, and may also hint at widespread availability for the two upcoming low- to mid-tier Android smartphones.
New Sony Xperia smartphone like the 10 V or rumored Ace IV could arrive in a rainbow-busting range of colors
A somewhat tenuous report has claimed that Sony will deliver an Xperia smartphone in 2023 with at least seven color choices, with perhaps even more than that being available. The source of the information is supposedly the Chinese social media site Weibo via Reddit, but there appears to be no corroborating evidence at the moment, so pinch-of-salt time. It has been opined that it would not be the premium Xperia 1 V or Xperia 5 V that would come with such a range of color options, and that it would be more likely a less-expensive Xperia model such as the Xperia 10 V or the rumored Xperia Ace IV.
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus tipped to upgrade to new camera humps
The iPhone 14 could easily be mistaken for its vanilla 13 forebear; however, according to a new rumor, the next-gen 15 will have a better chance of distinguishing itself in 2023. It will allegedly join the 15 Plus in developing a new kind of camera hump, thought to accommodate new upgrades found in the current Pro and Pro Max variants.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Benchmarks reveals performance difference between Standard and Light modes
Samsung's new flagship phones, the Galaxy S23 series, debuted with new performance modes: Standard and Light. That feature appears to have been a masterstroke, with benchmark numbers indicating a slight drop in performance when in Light, accompanied by significant prime core efficiency gains. Android Benchmark Galaxy S Smartphone. With the...
