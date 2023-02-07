ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Minisforum unveils NUCG5 mini PC with Intel Core i5-1240P and dual Thunderbolt 4

By Codrut Nistor
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago
notebookcheck.net

OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock supports dual 4K displays and a USB4 laptop uplink without the need for its own power brick

Accessory iPad Pro Laptop Launch MacBook Monitor Ultrabook Thunderbolt. USB docks are often handy and even sometimes necessary companions for PCs all but restricted to USB type-C I/O. Then again, they can often prove an admittedly clunky solution thanks to the enlarged external bricks they often need, especially those rated for high-wattage power delivery as well as port expansion.
notebookcheck.net

Minisforum Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with updated CPU goes on presale

The Mars MC560 mini PC by Minisforum was unveiled in early December 2022, when the Chinese OEM was planning to use the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor for this small-factor business machine. While the teleconference-focused parts remain the same (2.5k HDR webcam, dual speakers, MEMS dual microphone array for precise speech capture alongside improved noise canceling), the units that are up for sale come with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U chip inside.
notebookcheck.net

Wide performance differences between the mobile and desktop GeForce RTX 4090 show how power constrained gaming laptops have become

After officially unveiling the GeForce 40 series for laptops at CES 2023, Nvidia is now ready to ship them to the world for gamers everywhere. Some of our first test samples include the Razer Blade 16 and MSI GT77 equipped with the 175 W mobile GeForce RTX 4080 and mobile GeForce RTX 4090, respectively, each already available for pre-order. These two models give us an excellent opportunity for comparisons against the desktop RTX 4080 and desktop RTX 4090. After looking more closely at what the four GPUs have to offer, however, it's clear that the mobile versions could have been better named.
notebookcheck.net

Intel Core i9-13980HX and Core i9-13900HX end AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX's short-lived reign over PassMark's performance charts

We recently got a chance to take the Intel Core i9-13950HX for our spin in our in-depth reviews. The Raptor Lake HX processor lived up to its hype and carried forward Raptor Lake's power-hungry legacy by guzzling as much as 220 Watts of power at peak loads. While we're yet to test its immediate neighbours, the Core i9-13980HX and Core i9-13900HX, their PassMark scores have shown up online.
notebookcheck.net

HP starts selling budget laptops with AMD Mendocino processors

More and more laptop OEMs are quietly introducing AMD Mendocino-based notebooks with price points aimed at budget users. HP is now jumping on the bandwagon with three new models featuring 17.3, 15.6 and 14-inch screens, as well as processor options up to a Ryzen 5 7520U with Zen2+ cores and RDNA 2 iGPUs.
notebookcheck.net

Apple AirPods Pro: Unofficial mod with USB Type-C connector now on sale

Ken Pillonel, the engineer behind the world's first iPhone with a USB Type-C port, has given the AirPods Pro the same treatment. Apple will soon pivot to USB Type-C connectivity across its entire product line, so this project may only apply to current models. Still, the project also highlights how irrepairable the AirPods Pro are, even for an experienced engineer.
notebookcheck.net

TCL C11G 4K QLED TV with 144 Hz refresh rate has just arrived

The TCL C11G TV series has been revealed in China. The new QLED model, available in 55-in, 65-in and 75-in sizes has a 4K UHD display with up to 1,000 nits brightness for a detailed image. A quantum dot matrix with 220 backlight zones provides a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The gadget has VRR with up to 144 Hz refresh rate, covers 157% of the BT.709 color gamut and supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 13: Does many things better than its predecessor

Despite being slightly larger than last year's model, the Xiaomi 13 is still considered a compact Android phone. The 6.36-inch AMOLED display is capable of running at high refresh rates and can get very bright, but it marginally falls short of the peak brightness specified by the manufacturer. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside delivers extremely high performance whilst remaining fairly well cooled, even under sustained load. The SoC has access to cutting-edge LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Xiaomi also included a wireless solution that supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard. On the other hand, our import version lacks a few important LTE frequency bands, which could pose a problem especially in less built-up rural areas within Europe. But the international version of the phone shouldn't have this limitation. The Xiaomi 13 also doesn't support eSIMs.
notebookcheck.net

Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung launches limited BMW M Edition inspired by BMW M3 E30

Samsung has partnered with another German vehicle manufacturer to create a limited edition version of its latest premier smartphone. A year ago next week, Samsung introduced a Mercedes EQ-themed Galaxy S22 Ultra, which also came with a hard box and several themed accessories. Incidentally, the Mercedes EQ tie-in launched alongside an equivalent Mark & Lona edition.
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7 Pro owners report of mischievous volume buttons

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been heralded as a return to form for the Pixel series, with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro proving a rocky return to flagship smartphones for Google. While the company's latest flagships stand up well against their peers, reports have been stacking up of a peculiar hardware issue with some Pixel 7 Pro units. Seemingly, the cheaper Pixel 7 is not afflicted with the same issue.
notebookcheck.net

New Sony Xperia smartphone like the 10 V or rumored Ace IV could arrive in a rainbow-busting range of colors

A somewhat tenuous report has claimed that Sony will deliver an Xperia smartphone in 2023 with at least seven color choices, with perhaps even more than that being available. The source of the information is supposedly the Chinese social media site Weibo via Reddit, but there appears to be no corroborating evidence at the moment, so pinch-of-salt time. It has been opined that it would not be the premium Xperia 1 V or Xperia 5 V that would come with such a range of color options, and that it would be more likely a less-expensive Xperia model such as the Xperia 10 V or the rumored Xperia Ace IV.
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus tipped to upgrade to new camera humps

The iPhone 14 could easily be mistaken for its vanilla 13 forebear; however, according to a new rumor, the next-gen 15 will have a better chance of distinguishing itself in 2023. It will allegedly join the 15 Plus in developing a new kind of camera hump, thought to accommodate new upgrades found in the current Pro and Pro Max variants.

