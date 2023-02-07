2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

The PGA Tour season is officially heating up with a full-field event this week at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale will once again host this fantastic event, which will be packed with fans – particularly on the iconic 16th hole.

Below, we look at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions.

This is the 2nd elevated event of the season, which means most of the biggest players in the game will be in the field. Jon Rahm and world-No. 1 Rory McIlroy will be competing at TPC Scottsdale, as will Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay. Scheffler will attempt to defend his title from last year against this stellar field.

The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale isn’t overly long, stretching just 7,261 yards and playing as a par 71. But it is a ball-striker’s course, requiring players to be accurate off the tee and hit an abundance of greens. The greens are pretty large and won’t be running lightning quick, so it certainly won’t be a putting contest in Phoenix.

Waste Management Phoenix Open – Expert picks

Xander Schauffele (+1300)

Schauffele has the 4th-best odds in the field, but it still feels like he’s being overlooked a little bit compared to the favorites, McIlroy (+900) and Rahm (+750). His track record at this event is better than most, never finishing worse than T-17 in 5 trips. In his last 2 starts, he tied for 2nd and 3rd, so he’s come close to claiming this title.

Tony Finau (+2000)

Finau has played this event 7 times, but only made the cut in 2 of those starts. The thing is, he came in 2nd and tied for 22nd the 2 times he did make the cut. His 2nd-place finish came in 2020 and he’s playing better now than he was then, so I give him a good shot to win in Phoenix this week. His game is firing on all cylinders.

Collin Morikawa (+1500)

Consistent play from tee to green will be essential this week and Morikawa excels in that area. He’s only played this tournament once before, tying for 25th in 2020, but I’m not worried about any lack of course knowledge or history. He’s a pure ball-striker who can thrive at any course, and he showed that at the Sentry Tournament of Champions before a final-round collapse.

Waste Management Phoenix Open picks – Contenders

Sahith Theegala (+4000)

Theegala made his debut here last year when he tied for 3rd, and though he’s still searching for his 1st PGA Tour victory, he’s come close again this season, tying for 2nd, 4th and 5th already. In a loaded field, he’s a good value at +4000 with the way he’s playing right now and his impressive debut in 2022.

Rickie Fowler (+6000)

Fowler is fresh off a T-11 at the Farmers Insurance Open and now returns to a place he’s won before. He won here in 2019 and though he’s missed the cut in his last 2 starts at the WM Phoenix Open, he has 3 other top 10s in 14 total appearances here. If Fowler is going to have a big 2023 season like many expect, he could get it started this week.

Waste Management Phoenix Open picks – Long shots

J.T. Poston (+10000)

Poston has played this tournament the last 4 years and hasn’t finished worse than T-37, with a T-11 being his best performance. His odds are much longer than they should be given that course history and his recent play, notching 4 straight top-21 finishes, including a T-6 a few weeks ago at the American Express.

Brendon Todd (+10000)

Todd already has 4 top-25 finishes in his 9 starts this season, including a T-2 at Pebble Beach last week. TPC Scottsdale won’t punish him for being a shorter hitter, so long as he continues to keep it in the short grass like he has all season (8th in fairway percentage). He tied for 22nd and 26th in his last 2 starts here.

