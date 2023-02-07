Black edition Intel Core i5-13490F and Core i7-13790F released with more cache and tweaked boost clocks

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Concept images show what rumoured iPhone could look like with Apple Watch Ultra design cues
Rumours have been circulating for months that Apple would replace the 'Pro Max' with an 'Ultra' branded iPhone instead, with the company introducing the Watch Ultra last year, not the Watch Pro. Purportedly, the iPhone 15 Ultra will arrive with innovative buttons, a titanium case housing and a periscope telephoto camera, the first for an iPhone. While there have been plenty of rumours and leaks about the iPhone 15 Ultra's features, little is known about its design and how it will differ from the Pro or Pro Max, if at all.
notebookcheck.net
Realme GT Neo5: The first up-to-240W Android smartphone comes with a 144Hz display and up to 1TB of internal storage
Realme has shunted USB type-C charging for mobile devices beyond recorded limits as promised today, (February 9, 2023) unleashing a smartphone that charges at up to 3.7x the rate of the first-gen GT Neo, released so long ago in 2021. The Neo5 also has options with technically slower charging -...
notebookcheck.net
Gigabyte Aorus 15 and 17 with upgrades to Raptor Lake and RTX 4000-series power announced
Gaming Geforce Laptop Launch Raptor Lake Storage Windows. Gigabyte has now confirmed that the Aorus 15 and 17 have joined their flagship 15X and 17X counterparts in upgrading to 2023 versions. The new laptops are backed to help "Carry Your Game" with a "sleek and portable design" of up to 2.8kg in the 17 (2023).
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus on sale for 44% off
This cost-effective bundle already includes the indispensable attachable Type Cover, which arguably makes the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus a very sensible purchase at its steeply discounted sale price of just US$579. The Surface Pro is one of the most popular devices in Microsoft's very own lineup of mobile devices,...
notebookcheck.net
POCO X5 GT could be global and Indian answer to Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo
Xiaomiui claims to have discovered new information about the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which also may come to market as the Redmi Note 12 Pro. To recap, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo was most recently seen at the 3C in China with 67 W fast charging. While the regulatory body does not refer to the handset by its market name, IMEI databases have previously linked the model number 23049RAD8C to 'Redmi Note 12 Turbo'.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5.1 bloatware is not consuming 60 GB storage on new Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra
Recently there have been reports that One UI 5.1 reserves upwards of 60 GB storage for system partitions on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung may continue to insist on pre-installing third-party apps on One UI, but claims of 60 GB in bloatware are far from true.
Brand new iPhone 16 ‘Ultra’ rumoured for next year – and it could cost an eye-watering amount
APPLE is reportedly creating a sparkly iPhone 16 'Ultra' which is expected to win over tech fans despite a new lofty price. The intriguing 'Ultra' model comes amid plans to make the difference between its Pro and Pro Max models more obvious, according to Bloomberg. Instead of renaming the 16th...
notebookcheck.net
Raptor Lake-HX knocks Apple M2 crowd off PassMark single-thread perch with only Ryzen 9 7945HX threat remaining
We recently reported on the appearance of the Intel Core i9-13980HX and i9-13900HX on PassMark, where they demolished the competition in regard to their massive CPU Mark test suite scores. However, these mighty mobile Raptor Lake-HX processors have also made their mark on the more esoteric single-thread performance benchmark, a discipline that Intel had always enjoyed supremacy in until AMD hit back with its Zen architecture and Apple went all-in on its ARM-based SoCs. But even though Team Blue has been tinkering with hybrid architectures for its latest processor generations, it hasn’t forgotten about raw speed and power. So, the i9-13980HX and i9-13900HX now rule the single-thread roost for the time being.
notebookcheck.net
Impressive AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Phoenix APU speeds past the Core i9-12900HK and the Ryzen 9 6900HX on UserBenchmark
AMD announced the much-anticipated Ryzen 7040HS “Phoenix” APUs at CES 2023. While notebooks rocking these chips are slated to become available in March, benchmark scores for the Phoenix APUs have started to pop up. For instance, CPU-Z results of the Ryzen 9 7940HS and the integrated Radeon 780M surfaced last week. First spotted by TUM_APISAK on Twitter, the Ryzen 9 7940HS has now stopped by UserBenchmark resulting in some impressive performance ratings.
notebookcheck.net
Rare and expensive sighting: 35 W Raptor Lake-T desktop processors available now in the EU
Even though Intel has been including the T-series SKUs with each Core desktop-grade processor generation from the past several years, these usually tend to be available only to select system integrators. Such processors could really come in handy for DIY consumers who are looking to maximize performance on their compact mini PC builds, and with a TDP of only 35 W, the T-series could even be used with fanless systems. Unfortunately, on the rare occasion when the T-series hits the DIY market, prices tend to be a bit spicy, as we can see with the current offer from German retailer Caseking.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13980HX and Core i9-13900HX end AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX's short-lived reign over PassMark's performance charts
We recently got a chance to take the Intel Core i9-13950HX for our spin in our in-depth reviews. The Raptor Lake HX processor lived up to its hype and carried forward Raptor Lake's power-hungry legacy by guzzling as much as 220 Watts of power at peak loads. While we're yet to test its immediate neighbours, the Core i9-13980HX and Core i9-13900HX, their PassMark scores have shown up online.
CNET
SanDisk's Extreme Pro 2TB SSD Is Down to Its Best-Ever Price Today Only
Keeping an up to date backup of your data is crucial, whether you're working on a big project or simply holding on to a few important pictures. If you've been shopping for external storage, you won't want to miss this one-day deal at Best Buy on the SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB SSD. It's discounted by $95 right now, meaning you'll pay just $200 to bring home this pocket-sized external hard drive. But this deal will expire tonight, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to snag one at this all-time low price. Amazon is also matching the deal.
notebookcheck.net
Minisforum Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with updated CPU goes on presale
The Mars MC560 mini PC by Minisforum was unveiled in early December 2022, when the Chinese OEM was planning to use the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor for this small-factor business machine. While the teleconference-focused parts remain the same (2.5k HDR webcam, dual speakers, MEMS dual microphone array for precise speech capture alongside improved noise canceling), the units that are up for sale come with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U chip inside.
notebookcheck.net
Regal Sony Xperia 1 V renders leaked along with expected dimensions and component details
The Sony Xperia 1 V is clearly going to be more of the same in terms of design language, if renders shared by GreenSmartphones and @OnLeaks end up being the real deal. But it could be argued that Sony has almost perfected the look of its premium Xperia 1 devices and only needs to consider an annual design refinement while focusing more on the internal hardware upgrades and top-notch software. The familiar tall and slender frame for the Xperia 1 V is on show and the front side reveals narrow bezels with the selfie camera (rumored 12 MP sensor) integrated into the top bezel.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 528.49 arrives with support for GeForce RTX 40 series laptops and more
The first wave of laptops with GeForce RTX 40 series graphics arrived yesterday. As multiple brands released their first GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 models, NVIDIA also provided a driver package that promises to unlock the full potential of these new mobile GPUs. The version number of the new GeForce Game Ready Driver package is 528.49. As usual, it focuses on more than just adding a set of system-wide optimizations for the latest NVIDIA GPUs.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch GT Cyber unusual smartwatch global launch begins
The Huawei Watch GT Cyber has started its global rollout. Following the wearables release in China last year, you can now purchase the gadget and its accessories in Mexico. The device has an unusual feature that allows you to swap out the strap and the watch casing. The Watch GT...
notebookcheck.net
Unannounced Nvidia Ada-based mobile workstation GPUs get leaked in MSI driver
The first Ada-based workstation GPUs could soon make their debut, as implied last week with the benchmark leaks for an RTX 6000 desktop GPU. Nvidia does not usually restrict the professional GPUs to the desktop form-factor, so there should also be some mobile versions for the new Ada architecture, as well. According to LaptopVideo2Go, Nvidia may be planning to release no less than four professional mobile SKUs based on the RTX 4000 Ada Lovelace generation.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7a: Third-party case design and device renders leak
Google may not have released the Pixel 7a yet, but renders of the device first emerged two months ago. Subsequently, a hands-on video with a Pixel 7a appeared last month, likely a prototype. Now, a case manufacturer has already mocked up a transparent silicone case for the forthcoming mid-range smartphone, complete with renders showing the device from all sides.
CNET
Refurb Apple Watch Deals Start at Just $90 in Woot's 1-Day Sale
If you're wanting to upgrade your Apple Watch but you don't want to spend $400 and up for the latest Apple Watch Series 8 model, you can still save on previous-gen devices if you know where to look. Today only, for example, Woot is running a variety of Apple Watch deals with prices from as little as $90. With the sale, you could save a huge chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Benchmarks reveals performance difference between Standard and Light modes
Samsung's new flagship phones, the Galaxy S23 series, debuted with new performance modes: Standard and Light. That feature appears to have been a masterstroke, with benchmark numbers indicating a slight drop in performance when in Light, accompanied by significant prime core efficiency gains. Android Benchmark Galaxy S Smartphone. With the...
