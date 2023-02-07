ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330

If you’re feeling cramped on your phone, tablet and laptop screen, it’s time to expand your world view — the view through your laptop screen, that is. The largest screen size most companies go up to is 17-inches. It’s more than enough to edit spreadsheets, watch Netflix, or game with ease and comfort. If “ease and comfort” is your vibe, these 17-inch laptop deals might be more up your alley. The larger screens offer more digital real-estate to work with and generally they have a bit more power tucked inside than the average laptop. Luckily for you, there’s always some great 17-inch laptop deals up for grabs if you can find them, and we’ve already taken care of that for you by scoping out the best 17-inch laptop deals and rounding them all up in one place.
Digital Trends

Best Buy laptop deals: get a brand new laptop from $180

Best Buy often has some of the best laptop deals around thanks to its focus on popular brands at affordable prices. Competing aggressively with the likes of Amazon, Best Buy has the advantage of allowing you to collect much of its huge wealth of stock in-store as well as order online. Whatever your plans and whether you’re looking for a gaming laptop or something a little simpler, we’ve picked out the pick of the Best Buy laptop deals going on right now.
Phone Arena

Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra

Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
CBS News

Best OLED TVs in 2023

OLED TVs are popular due to their high level of contrast and color accuracy. If you're looking to upgrade your TV in time for the big game, an OLED is an excellent choice. There are tons of top-rated OLED smart TVs available from popular brands, like LG, Sony and Samsung.Plus, some of the best OLED TVs are on sale now. Keep reading to explore the best OLED TVs of 2023Top products in this article 65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced...
notebookcheck.net

Deal | XGIMI Aura: 4K ultra-short-throw projector dips below US$2,000 for first time

The XGIMI Aura has dropped to its lowest price yet on Amazon, where it typically sells for US$2,499. For transparency, Amazon briefly discounted the ultra-short-throw projector to US$2,124.25 in January and US$2,379 in mid-October. However, the XGIMI Aura is available for less than US$2,000 for the first time. Incidentally, XGIMI continues to sell the Aura for US$2,499 on its website.
pocketnow.com

Save $550 on a new ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 Gaming Laptop

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have great news for anyone looking to upgrade their battle station, or for anyone looking to get their first serious gaming laptop, as today’s offers will help you score huge savings on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $1,100. This laptop is currently up for grabs at Best Buy, and it comes packed with a stunning 14-inch WQXGA display capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates. You also get a potent AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics.
Engadget

OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet

OnePlus is finally ready to take the wraps off its first tablet, and it's just different enough that it might be worth considering in a sea of Android slates. The OnePlus Pad revolves around an 11.6-inch display with an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate — this might be your pick if you're a gamer or avid reader. The design also stands out with an easier-to-grip "2.5D" edge and a central camera hump you're less likely to cover with your fingers.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 13 Lite: European prices, configurations and launch window leak

Leaker @billbil_kun claims to have obtained European pricing, availability and configurations for the Xiaomi 13 Lite, the cheapest global member of the Xiaomi 13 series. While Xiaomi has not confirmed plans to release the Xiaomi 13 Lite, the Google Play Console confirmed last month that the device would be a re-branded CIVI 2. The CIVI brand has no name recognition outside China, which may explain the CIVI 2's international arrival under a different moniker.
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo Tab P11 5G: Decent mobile tablet for little money

We recently reviewed the Lenovo Tab P11 5G and were quite taken with the fairly inexpensive tablet, which you can even use to make phone calls. Our findings are summed up for you here. Do you really need an 11-inch tablet for making calls? This is what we initially wondered...
TechSpot

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Desktop vs. Laptop GPU

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Having now fully reviewed the Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU and taken a comprehensive look at how it fares in...
notebookcheck.net

ASRock announces 4X4 BOX-7000/D5 mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 7030U processors and dual USB4 ports

Even though USB4 has been supported since last year on AMD's mobile platforms, not many devices feature this type of port. ASRock is adding not just one but two USB4 connectors on the new 4x4 BOX-7000/D5 mini PCs. AMD's Ryzen 7 7735U and Ryzen 5 7535U are offered as processor options and there is support for up to 64 GB of DDR5-4800 RAM.

