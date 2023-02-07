Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung will give you a free Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Lifestyle Soundbar when you buy a Samsung TV
Samsung's offering some attractive deals on its more premium TVs
msn.com
Is a Streaming Device Connected to Your TV? Change These Settings Immediately
Tons of people use streaming device because they're a genuinely great way to turn your TV into a streaming hub. All of the major manufacturers -- including Apple, Roku, Google Chromecast and Amazon -- have recently released new or updated models, so there are plenty of good options for you to choose from. That said, it's important to know that as amazing as these devices are, they do come with a downside: Their software platforms are often tracking what you watch behind the scenes.
Digital Trends
It’s still not cheap, but Samsung’s 120-inch 4K projector is $500 off today
A high-end projector can transform your living room into a literal home theater, and nothing does it like the Samsung The Premiere 4K laser projector. You’re looking at a significant investment if you’re interested in the device, but you can at least enjoy savings worth $500 with Samsung’s offer that brings its price down to $3,000 from its original price of $3,500. We’re not sure how long this discount will last, so take advantage of it while you still can.
Digital Trends
I replaced my kitchen TV with an Echo Show 15 — and I kinda liked it
For the better part of the last 20 years, my family has had a TV in our kitchen. It was the cheapest 19-inch flat screen I could find at the time — a 720p Sharp model — and we hooked it up to our cable connection and a Tivoli One speaker for better sound. It worked just fine — no complaints. But when Amazon asked if I wanted to try swapping that ancient rig out for something a bit more modern, like an Amazon Echo Show 15 with its latest Fire TV update, I figured why not? Three weeks into the experiment, here’s how it’s going.
Gear Patrol
The Best New Tech, Gadgets, Audio Accessories and More of 2023 (So Far)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company's new "best of the best" flagship smartphone. It has the biggest and brightest display, the biggest battery, the best camera system (now with a 200MP sensor) and it comes with an embedded S Pen stylus for note-taking. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is...
livingetc.com
Can you use an Amazon Echo as a speaker for your TV? Yes, and it might just boost your its sound quality
Poor quality audio is the bane of cheaper TVs, but short of investing in a new sound system (in which case, a new TV might serve you better), there are a few hacks for improving what your TV sounds like. For example, did you know that you can use your...
Ring Video Doorbell 3 is down to the lowest price ever right now
Ring Video Doorbells are in a unique position in the smart home market. Not only is Ring responsible for the popularity of video doorbells, but it’s also still the market leader. There’s plenty of competition around these days, but nothing can match the simplicity and versatility of Ring’s lineup. Devices like the Ring Video Doorbell 3 are perfect examples of why Ring is still the best in the business.
Google Lens to gain 'search your screen' AI tool for Android phones
Google announced a slew of improvements coming to Google Lens and its multisearch tool.
ZDNet
How to use your iPhone as a TV remote
Every time the Roku, Fire TV or regular television remote gets lost in between the couch cushions or tossed somewhere by a toddler, I'm looking for the individual manufacturer's app to control the TV. But, if you've got a compatible smart TV, like a Roku or Fire TV, or an Apple TV 4K, you can ditch extra apps and simply use your iPhone as your new remote.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | XGIMI Aura: 4K ultra-short-throw projector dips below US$2,000 for first time
The XGIMI Aura has dropped to its lowest price yet on Amazon, where it typically sells for US$2,499. For transparency, Amazon briefly discounted the ultra-short-throw projector to US$2,124.25 in January and US$2,379 in mid-October. However, the XGIMI Aura is available for less than US$2,000 for the first time. Incidentally, XGIMI continues to sell the Aura for US$2,499 on its website.
notebookcheck.net
BLUETTI AC500 & B500S 5,000W portable generator goes from Indiegogo to retail
Having topped the US$12 million mark on Indiegogo, the BLUETTI AC500 & B300S Power Station System can be described as a success at the very least. Its popularity on the crowdfunding website has now empowered the OEM to start selling them through more conventional means at this point. The system's...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Lite: European prices, configurations and launch window leak
Leaker @billbil_kun claims to have obtained European pricing, availability and configurations for the Xiaomi 13 Lite, the cheapest global member of the Xiaomi 13 series. While Xiaomi has not confirmed plans to release the Xiaomi 13 Lite, the Google Play Console confirmed last month that the device would be a re-branded CIVI 2. The CIVI brand has no name recognition outside China, which may explain the CIVI 2's international arrival under a different moniker.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 released globally with Bluetooth LE Audio support arriving later this year
OnePlus has now released the Buds 2 Pro globally, having introduced the premium earbuds last month in China. To recap, the Buds 2 Pro promises up to 9 hours of continuous listening with ANC switched off. By contrast, enabling ANC drops battery life to 6 hours. For reference, the bundling charging case should provide at least three full charges, which combines to create 39 hours of total battery life with ANC on and 25 hours with ANC off.
notebookcheck.net
Philips unveils Fidelio L4 and Fidelio T2 with Bluetooth LC3, LE Audio and Sony LDAC support
Philips has presented successors to the Fidelio L3 and Fidelio T1. The pair retain the form factors of their predecessors, with the Fidelio L4 serving as the company's high-end wireless headphones offering and the Fidelio T2 billed as putting 'the premium into TWS ANC earbuds'. Pricing and availability are unknown for both devices at this stage, beyond a vague commitment to Q3 2023 launches.
Apple HomePod Review: Can Apple's Second-Gen HomePod Save the Smart Speaker?
As resurrections go, no one is going to write a holy tome about the return of the Apple HomePod. Before it was announced alongside the new MacBook Pro this month, the second coming of Apple’s smart speaker seemed about as likely as a return for the iPod Sock or quartz-powered Apple Watch. Usually, when Tim Cook and co. release a brand new product and then discontinue it three years later, it doesn’t get another shot at success. And yet here we are in the year of our lord 2023 with a revitalized HomePod to contend with. Truly, these are blessed days indeed.
Amazfit Band 7 vs. Xiaomi Mi Band 7
Not everyone needs a premium smartwatch or fitness tracker, and for basic tracking you can rely on, both the Amazfit Band 7 and Xiaomi Band 7 are options worth considering.
Cult of Mac
Apple working on iPad-like smart home display for 2024
Apple’s recently announced HomePod 2 packs some impressive smart home capabilities. But that’s not the only product the company is working on. Apple is reportedly working on several smart home devices, including a smart display. The low-end iPad-like device can control thermostats, lights and do FaceTime calls. Apple...
notebookcheck.net
Majority Tru Bio unveiled as wireless earbuds that are biodegradable
Majority is a UK company that aims to become "the first carbon-neutral audio brand" through initiatives such as its ~435,000 tree-planting program in partnership with Ecologi. Its latest launch for accessories follows that corporate line with an "eco-biodegradable" build finished in a choice of 3 pastel shades. Therefore, the Bluetooth...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Video Doorbell Cameras of 2023
It’s easy to see why you might be tempted to get a video doorbell, also known as a doorbell camera. These compact streaming cameras let you remotely chat with visitors and keep an eye on package deliveries from the screen of your smartphone. Some models now even offer a package detection feature. Porch pirates, beware.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Civi 2 Hello Kitty Limited Edition unveiled in time for Valentine's Day 2023
Given its mid-range Android smartphone specs and distinctly camera-focused specs, the Xiaomi Civi 2 is ostensibly pitched at a certain demographic in China. Now, the OEM has gone and underpinned this impression by creating a Hello Kitty "Fashion" Limited Edition of the device. The new co-branded variant has the same...
Comments / 0