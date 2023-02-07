Read full article on original website
WSAW
All lanes blocked on Hwy 8 from Tannery Rd to County U due to crash
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are blocked on Hwy 8 from Tannery Road and County Road U near the Town of Bradley due to a vehicle accident. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has issued the following detour routes: Detour for EB traffic, WB is reversed: Get off US 8 and take County CC EB to County A, NB on County A to NB on County U back to US 8.
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Deputy to Detective
The Marathon County Sheriff is happy to announce the promotion of Deputy Adam Johnson to the rank of Detective. Detective Johnson began his employment with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on July 18, 2018, when he was hired as a patrol deputy. Prior to coming to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Johnson served as a deputy at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
WSAW
Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield will consider repurposing a donated building at 2504 S. Central Avenue for the city’s police department. The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the city about a potential donation of the property known as the ‘Buffalo Building.’ The current police station was constructed in 1981 on 1st Street. According to Marshfield Police Chief Jody Geurink, a change is long overdue.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident Caused by Medical Emergency
Marshfield Police Officers and EMS responded to a report of an accident with the operator actively seizing in the Festival Foods Parking lot. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 1:46pm on Monday, February 6th, they received a report of an accident in the Festival Foods parking lot. The caller stated the operator of the vehicle involved was actively seizing.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating shooting in central Wisconsin, suspect still at-large
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau. According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
cwbradio.com
Crews Respond to Fire at Wausau Laundromat
Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Wausau Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at Wausau Cleaners on West Stewart Avenue around 1:30pm. The fire started in one of the dryers, but crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke, but it was...
thecitypages.com
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating weekend shooting
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the town of Wausau over the weekend. Investigators say suspect 29-year-old Desmond Mayo shot 38-year-old several times in the late evening hours of Saturday. The victim, who police did not identify, drove himself to the hospital to be treated for the wounds.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Merrill Seeking Development Proposals for Pine Ridge Plaza Land
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — The City of Merrill has issued a request for proposals on a two-acre plot of land near Pine Ridge Avenu and East Main Street. The parcel is part of the Pine Ridge Plaza commercial area near US 51. The area is zoned for commercial use which could include commercial, financial, restaurant, or other uses. The city’s redevelopment authority is also open to the possibility of the space being used for the expansion of an existing business.
Clintonville Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of a Kwik Trip
Clintonville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday at a local Kwik Trip.
wearegreenbay.com
STH 21 crash victim identified by Waushara County Sheriff’s Office
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Wally Zuehlke, 80-year-old Daniel M. Sterman from the Village of Redgranite was the driver who died. On February 5, around 12 p.m., there...
WSAW
Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old man authorities said is a suspect in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in the town of Wausau. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot late Saturday evening on Mcintosh Road. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Central Wisconsin Lawmaker Proposes Lifetime Fishing License
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Stevens Point lawmaker is reviving a proposal for the sale of a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. Patrick Testin introduced the proposal this week in Madison, saying it would be a way to help promote the sport and the outdoors in Wisconsin. “Republicans...
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
3 charged in Wausau man’s overdose death
Three people are facing an array of criminal charges after a man was found dead of an apparent drug overdose this week at a Wausau sober living apartment. Police and emergency crews were dispatched at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 to the 1100 block of West Bridge Street for a report of a man found dead in an apartment who was cold to the touch. A needle was found next to the man’s body, according to court documents.
WSAW
1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield. Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph. A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in...
wxpr.org
DOJ announces domestic abuse charges in three counties against Vilas County man
A Lac du Flambeau man is facing 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery in three counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against Frank Schuman Thursday. The DOJ says the incidents happened over nine months against three different people. Schuman faces charges...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau-Area Shooting Suspect Remains on the Run
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says it’s likely that Desmond Mayo has left Wisconsin. Sheriff’s Officials say the 29-year-old remains at large after the incident, which ended with a gunshot victim presented himself to a Weston-area emergency room Saturday night. Investigators say the victim, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times and identified Mayo as the gunman through photos.
wxpr.org
Nalox-Zone Boxes installed in the Northwoods to help prevent opioid overdose deaths
Naloxone, or NARCAN by its brand name, is a drug known to save someone at risk of dying from an opioid overdose. In 2021, more than 1,400 Wisconsinites died because of opioids. The number of deaths from opioid overdoses has been rising since 2014 when there were 628 opioid-related deaths...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Man Taken Into Custody After Police Chase
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) – An Eagle River man made an attempt to elude Marshfield Police following a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect was known to have a warrant from the Department of Corrections and led officers on a 3 mile pursuit that reached speeds of up to 60 mph. Officers used a PIT tactic to bring the suspect to a stop.
