ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

All lanes blocked on Hwy 8 from Tannery Rd to County U due to crash

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are blocked on Hwy 8 from Tannery Road and County Road U near the Town of Bradley due to a vehicle accident. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has issued the following detour routes: Detour for EB traffic, WB is reversed: Get off US 8 and take County CC EB to County A, NB on County A to NB on County U back to US 8.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Deputy to Detective

The Marathon County Sheriff is happy to announce the promotion of Deputy Adam Johnson to the rank of Detective. Detective Johnson began his employment with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on July 18, 2018, when he was hired as a patrol deputy. Prior to coming to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Johnson served as a deputy at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield will consider repurposing a donated building at 2504 S. Central Avenue for the city’s police department. The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the city about a potential donation of the property known as the ‘Buffalo Building.’ The current police station was constructed in 1981 on 1st Street. According to Marshfield Police Chief Jody Geurink, a change is long overdue.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident Caused by Medical Emergency

Marshfield Police Officers and EMS responded to a report of an accident with the operator actively seizing in the Festival Foods Parking lot. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 1:46pm on Monday, February 6th, they received a report of an accident in the Festival Foods parking lot. The caller stated the operator of the vehicle involved was actively seizing.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities investigating shooting in central Wisconsin, suspect still at-large

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau. According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Crews Respond to Fire at Wausau Laundromat

Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Wausau Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at Wausau Cleaners on West Stewart Avenue around 1:30pm. The fire started in one of the dryers, but crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke, but it was...
thecitypages.com

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating weekend shooting

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the town of Wausau over the weekend. Investigators say suspect 29-year-old Desmond Mayo shot 38-year-old several times in the late evening hours of Saturday. The victim, who police did not identify, drove himself to the hospital to be treated for the wounds.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Merrill Seeking Development Proposals for Pine Ridge Plaza Land

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — The City of Merrill has issued a request for proposals on a two-acre plot of land near Pine Ridge Avenu and East Main Street. The parcel is part of the Pine Ridge Plaza commercial area near US 51. The area is zoned for commercial use which could include commercial, financial, restaurant, or other uses. The city’s redevelopment authority is also open to the possibility of the space being used for the expansion of an existing business.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old man authorities said is a suspect in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in the town of Wausau. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot late Saturday evening on Mcintosh Road. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Central Wisconsin Lawmaker Proposes Lifetime Fishing License

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Stevens Point lawmaker is reviving a proposal for the sale of a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. Patrick Testin introduced the proposal this week in Madison, saying it would be a way to help promote the sport and the outdoors in Wisconsin. “Republicans...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

3 charged in Wausau man’s overdose death

Three people are facing an array of criminal charges after a man was found dead of an apparent drug overdose this week at a Wausau sober living apartment. Police and emergency crews were dispatched at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 to the 1100 block of West Bridge Street for a report of a man found dead in an apartment who was cold to the touch. A needle was found next to the man’s body, according to court documents.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield. Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph. A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wausau-Area Shooting Suspect Remains on the Run

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says it’s likely that Desmond Mayo has left Wisconsin. Sheriff’s Officials say the 29-year-old remains at large after the incident, which ended with a gunshot victim presented himself to a Weston-area emergency room Saturday night. Investigators say the victim, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times and identified Mayo as the gunman through photos.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Man Taken Into Custody After Police Chase

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) – An Eagle River man made an attempt to elude Marshfield Police following a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect was known to have a warrant from the Department of Corrections and led officers on a 3 mile pursuit that reached speeds of up to 60 mph. Officers used a PIT tactic to bring the suspect to a stop.
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy