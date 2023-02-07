Read full article on original website
Utah governor to Californians: Stay in California
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox had a message for Californians looking to relocate to Utah: Stay in California. Cox and Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., took questions from reporters outside the White House on Friday after the nation's governors met with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior administration officials. Murphy is the National Governors Association chairman and Cox is the vice chairman.
Citizen group threatens initiative to protect signature path to primary ballot
SALT LAKE CITY — A new war is brewing over signature gathering. The citizens initiative group that ushered in Utah's decade-old compromise creating a dual path for candidates to get on the primary election ballot — which includes signature gathering, the caucus convention system or both — is threatening to launch a statewide ballot initiative in the November 2024 general election to protect that signature path if a new bill passes.
Utah man accused of stealing millions in construction equipment appears in court
SALT LAKE CITY – An Idaho man who was bilked out of $10,000 in a Utah construction scheme spoke out Thursday as the man who is accused of taking the money appeared in court. Derek Johanson is accused of stealing skid steers and then selling them to innocent buyers. He's been arrested and convicted multiple times for construction thefts.
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust
COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
Seiko makes 6 3-pointers, No. 25 SDSU beats UNLV 82-71
SAN DIEGO — Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on 3-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points for No. 25 San Diego in its 82-71 win over UNLV. It was San Diego's third straight win and seventh in eight games. The Aztecs improved to 20-5 overall and 11-2 in the Mountain West Conference. They buried the Runnin' Rebels in a blizzard of 3-pointers and slam dunks, including during a 14-0 run midway through the first half. They also swept the season series and won for the fifth straight time against UNLV.
