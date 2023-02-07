Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Related
wagmtv.com
RF Chamberland wins Grand Champion Award
ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - A local trucking company in Aroostook County recently won an award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. The Maine Motor Transport Association recently held their annual membership and awards banquet in Portland. At the banquet, RF Chamberland of St Agatha was awarded the M-M-T-A Grand Champion award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. Chris Cyr is the Director of Risk Management for R.F. Chamberland, and says it feels great to win the award and doing what they can to keep Maine safe.
Is It Illegal to Have Headlights Off When It Rains or Snows in Maine?
When I am driving in the rain or snow and it's naturally a bit darker, I always wonder if the people without their lights on could get in trouble if they passed a copper?. In my opinion, driving without your lights on during rain, snow, and obviously when it's dark, is a big no-no.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Manmade Lake in Maine?
Located in the North Maine Woods, Chesuncook Lake is the largest manmade lake in Maine. Covering 26,200 acres, the lake is actually the third largest lake overall in the state, trailing only Moosehead Lake and Sebago Lake. The Making of a Lake. Chesuncook Lake was formed by a succession of...
Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras
These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
wabi.tv
Maine yellow flag law underutilized according to report
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report this week, and found that the state has underutilized its “yellow flag law” that has been in effect since 2020. The law allow for the removal of guns from a person’s possession following...
Maine Forecast Called ‘February Blowtorch From Hell’ After Keith Carson Tweet
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
16 Maine Restaurants Perfect For A Romantic Dinner
Whether your relationship is new, or you have been with your person for decades, we can all agree that we need quality time with each other to keep your relationship going. One of the best ways to do that is by going out for a romantic dinner. You both deserve it.
wabi.tv
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
Beware of The Top 4 Most Dangerous Roads in Maine
I like to drive. It's cathartic and freeing. I remember when I first got my license and took that first open road by storm. I was playing Missy Elliot and really feeling myself. That day I learned a very important lesson which was that even though I am being told to "lose control", I shouldn't.
What I Witnessed Proves Just How Bad the Graffiti Problem in Portland is
Portland has a graffiti problem. It seems any surface that can be tagged in Portland has been. After what I witnessed, I think we're helpless to do anything about it. This building at 15 Monument Square has long been a target of taggers. It's been there for over a century and appears to have had part of it removed at some point leaving a flat brick surface that taggers view as their canvas.
wagmtv.com
The Pine Tree Trail project continuing to expand throughout Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Pine Tree Trail Project is continuing to grow throughout the state of Maine. News Source’s 8 Isaac Potter has the story. Nathan Nipula, Pine Tree Trail Project: “The Pine Tree Trail project is basically a group of people that come together in the community to bring awareness to the route and to also raise funds to resign the routes and have it put back on state maps.”
This Money-Saving Grocery Store is in Every New England State but Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Have you ever been to an ALDI grocery store? Probably not if you live in Maine (which makes this a bit of a stupid question unless you're somewhere in Kittery or one of the Berwicks and you're close to the New Hampshire border.)
New bill aims to delay starting time for Maine public high schools
AUGUSTA, Maine — Many Maine High Schools begin their days bright and early—and it's been that way for decades. Now, some Maine lawmakers are looking to make a statewide change, they said, to help students' well-being. The American Medical Association supports later school start times to help kids...
penbaypilot.com
Family of Graham Lacher increases reward; expands search out-of-state
The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, 2022, when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC) in Bangor, has increased the reward amount for his safe return from $2,500 to $3,500. They are also making a special effort to let other states know about the Silver Alert issued for him in Maine.
WMTW
Maine store that sold record Mega Millions ticket gets prize
LEBANON, Maine — The store in Lebanon that sold the$1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket in January has cashed in. That was the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the largest prize ever won in Maine. While we wait for the person who has the winning ticket to claim...
mainepublic.org
State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April
Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
townline.org
Training virtual assistants to work from home in Maine
Kennebec Valley Community College has created and launched a one-of-a-kind training program for Virtual Assistants. An up-and-coming profession in the new world of remote work, virtual assistants support businesses and companies in marketing, administrative, and management tasks. “Our goal is to train 45 virtual assistants here in Maine,” says Joe...
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0