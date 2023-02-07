Opinions are like assholes. Everyone’s got one and most of them stink. Some stenches are way worse than others though and in the sports world, there’s no better place to see a poopy butt on display than Twitter. In today’s edition of showing your idiocy, enter Eliot Shorr-Parks, self-described Eagles reporter for 94WIP.com. Despite working in sports media, he proved critical thinking isn’t his strong point with the tweet below, where he said if you built a quarterback from scratch, you’d want someone more like Jalen Hurts than Patrick Mahomes. To further prove his foul opinion, the second line of his message presents the biased finding as an undeniable fact.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO