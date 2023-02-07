Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBartow, FL
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
Well-known discount grocery store opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLakeland, FL
New Gas Lines Bring Construction To US 301 In Pasco-HernandoGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
Related
Update to information released yesterday regarding fleeing to elude suspect Alex Greene
The following is an update to Sheriff Grady Judd’s briefing in Winter Haven on Monday, February 6, 2023. Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants Monday of the vehicle driven by suspect 21-year-old Alex Greene (DOB 8/16/01) just prior to the crash that ended the pursuit.
Update on the Texas Cattle Company fire
“That is still unfolding,” said Stephen Gary, the restaurant’s operating partner. Gary said the restaurant office, the “fire pit” where all the steaks are cooked and the roof above those areas was destroyed leaving the business with damage to about 25% of the building. “The rest...
Part of Florida Ave is shut down while LPD investigates a vehicle crash
UPDATE: South Florida Avenue reopened after crash investigation. Lakeland Police have shut down both directions of Florida Avenue between Patterson Street and Belmar Street while investigators process the scene of a crash that involved a pickup truck running into the side of the Waller Centre in the Dixieland section of town, Wednesday.
Neo-Nazis have shown up in Lakeland again
These men were coming into neighborhoods today throwing literature that is anti-Semitic into yards, including ours. My husband almost got into a fight with them and they called him a N****. I followed them and they did several heil Hitlers while also surrounding my car in an attempt to intimidate me and told me to turn ’my people in’, said Valerie Morrow The cops have stopped them, so what comes of this I do not know. They had a microphone with swastikas on it they banged on my window with.
Some constitutional offices are about to change in Polk County
Marsha Faux, who has served as Property Appraiser for Polk County since 2001, said that she does not plan to seek a seventh term. Rex Dimmig, Public Defender for the 10th Judicial Circuit since 2012, also said he will not run for reelection next year. All of the other constitutional...
FSC’s Lawton M. Chiles Center for Florida History Welcomes: Rick Norcross
“From Florida Southern College to London to Janis Joplin, Elvis Presley, Elton John & Mick Jagger”: An Evening of Songs, Stories & “Up Close” Rock & Roll Photographs”. Place: Branscomb Auditorium, Florida Southern Campus. Date and Time: Thursday, February 16th, 7:00 PM. 2022-23 FLORIDA LECTURE SERIES Rick...
Lakeland mass shooting suspect dies after police pursuit
A suspect in Lakeland’s mass shooting is dead after leading Lakeland police officers on a lengthy pursuit Monday afternoon, including a carjacking, then being shot and crashing into a Winter Haven business. Authorities attempted to execute an arrest warrant in Winter Haven when chaos broke out. Alex Greene, 21,...
Real Lakeland police chief warns about fake police chief scheme
A thief is pretending to be Lakeland’s top cop, threatening to arrest people if they don’t fork over money. The real police chief says it would never happen that way. “No law enforcement agency will ever call you and ask you for money,” said Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor. “Any sort of a cash app or PayPal or anything like that. That’s not the way it’s done so please, do not ever send anybody who claims to be the police department or city money over any sort of social media.”
Disney Will Not Fight DeSantis Takeover of Special District in Orlando
Disney will not fight a bill that gives Gov. Ron DeSantis broad powers over its Orlando theme parks after the bill passed both houses of the Florida Legislature this week. The bill establishes a new district to assume the powers held by the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney has controlled since it was created in 1967. The new entity, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, will be run by a five-member board appointed by DeSantis and confirmed by the state Senate.
Mojo’s Wings Burgers and Beers and Smokey Bones Barbecue and Grill were cited for rodent activity
Mojo’s Wings, Burgers and Beers, and Smokey Bones Barbecue and Grill, both in Lakeland were cited for rodent activity, among other things, and closed for a day by inspectors. Mojo’s Wings, Burgers & Beers. Mojo’s, at 1853 E. Memorial Blvd., Suite 105 in Lakeland received a warning during...
Chick-fil-A Bartow opens for business Thursday, Feb. 9th
I’m excited to share that Chick-fil-A Bartow opens for business Thursday, Feb. 9th! Justin Kranitz, the local franchise owner, is looking forward to continuing to serve the community. The restaurant is hiring 150 full- and part-time employees. Justin has been a part of the Polk County community for over...
Roll out the Red Carpet for Harrison
Harrison School for the Arts is proud to present Roll out the Red Carpet for Harrison – A Night of Celebration with Food, Entertainment, and a Silent Auction. This annual fundraising event will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. and is sponsored by the Harrison Parents; Association.
DeSantis administration fines WESH 2 News over vaccine mandate for political debate
The DeSantis administration’s Department of Health fined WESH 2 News for implementing a vaccine mandate that ultimately barred GOP congressional candidate Scotty Moore, and his staff, from entering the studio for a political debate. According to the letter, obtained by POLITICO, a fine of $5,000 per person is required...
Bodega Market set to open Saturday in downtown
The storefront at 106 N. Tennessee Ave. has been transformed from the Silver Ring Cafe into a New-York-City style “corner store”. The market will offer coffee, a selection of grab-and-go items, and pre-made sandwiches. There will also be a deli case offering a variety of Boars Head meats and cheeses that customers can order by the pound.
SUN ‘N FUN AEROSPACE EXPO ANNOUNCES 2023 TITLE PARTNERSHIP WITH E3 AVIATION ASSOCIATION
SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo, one of the largest and most successful aviation events in the world, announced today that E3 Aviation Association is the new title sponsor for the March 28 – April 2 event in Lakeland, Florida. As the first major air show and expo of the year, the partnership allows for the more than 200,000 aviation enthusiasts from around the world to enjoy what has become known as Aviation’s Season Opener and Spring Break for Pilots.
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 0