Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Gazette

Update on the Texas Cattle Company fire

“That is still unfolding,” said Stephen Gary, the restaurant’s operating partner. Gary said the restaurant office, the “fire pit” where all the steaks are cooked and the roof above those areas was destroyed leaving the business with damage to about 25% of the building. “The rest...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Neo-Nazis have shown up in Lakeland again

These men were coming into neighborhoods today throwing literature that is anti-Semitic into yards, including ours. My husband almost got into a fight with them and they called him a N****. I followed them and they did several heil Hitlers while also surrounding my car in an attempt to intimidate me and told me to turn ’my people in’, said Valerie Morrow The cops have stopped them, so what comes of this I do not know. They had a microphone with swastikas on it they banged on my window with.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland mass shooting suspect dies after police pursuit

A suspect in Lakeland’s mass shooting is dead after leading Lakeland police officers on a lengthy pursuit Monday afternoon, including a carjacking, then being shot and crashing into a Winter Haven business. Authorities attempted to execute an arrest warrant in Winter Haven when chaos broke out. Alex Greene, 21,...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Real Lakeland police chief warns about fake police chief scheme

A thief is pretending to be Lakeland’s top cop, threatening to arrest people if they don’t fork over money. The real police chief says it would never happen that way. “No law enforcement agency will ever call you and ask you for money,” said Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor. “Any sort of a cash app or PayPal or anything like that. That’s not the way it’s done so please, do not ever send anybody who claims to be the police department or city money over any sort of social media.”
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Disney Will Not Fight DeSantis Takeover of Special District in Orlando

Disney will not fight a bill that gives Gov. Ron DeSantis broad powers over its Orlando theme parks after the bill passed both houses of the Florida Legislature this week. The bill establishes a new district to assume the powers held by the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney has controlled since it was created in 1967. The new entity, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, will be run by a five-member board appointed by DeSantis and confirmed by the state Senate.
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Chick-fil-A Bartow opens for business Thursday, Feb. 9th

I’m excited to share that Chick-fil-A Bartow opens for business Thursday, Feb. 9th! Justin Kranitz, the local franchise owner, is looking forward to continuing to serve the community. The restaurant is hiring 150 full- and part-time employees. Justin has been a part of the Polk County community for over...
BARTOW, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Roll out the Red Carpet for Harrison

Harrison School for the Arts is proud to present Roll out the Red Carpet for Harrison – A Night of Celebration with Food, Entertainment, and a Silent Auction. This annual fundraising event will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. and is sponsored by the Harrison Parents; Association.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Bodega Market set to open Saturday in downtown

The storefront at 106 N. Tennessee Ave. has been transformed from the Silver Ring Cafe into a New-York-City style “corner store”. The market will offer coffee, a selection of grab-and-go items, and pre-made sandwiches. There will also be a deli case offering a variety of Boars Head meats and cheeses that customers can order by the pound.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

SUN ‘N FUN AEROSPACE EXPO ANNOUNCES 2023 TITLE PARTNERSHIP WITH E3 AVIATION ASSOCIATION

SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo, one of the largest and most successful aviation events in the world, announced today that E3 Aviation Association is the new title sponsor for the March 28 – April 2 event in Lakeland, Florida. As the first major air show and expo of the year, the partnership allows for the more than 200,000 aviation enthusiasts from around the world to enjoy what has become known as Aviation’s Season Opener and Spring Break for Pilots.
LAKELAND, FL
