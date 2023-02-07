These men were coming into neighborhoods today throwing literature that is anti-Semitic into yards, including ours. My husband almost got into a fight with them and they called him a N****. I followed them and they did several heil Hitlers while also surrounding my car in an attempt to intimidate me and told me to turn ’my people in’, said Valerie Morrow The cops have stopped them, so what comes of this I do not know. They had a microphone with swastikas on it they banged on my window with.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO