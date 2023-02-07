ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

New collectibles store opens in downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO — Xtreme Collectibles in downtown Pocatello is the place to fulfill any collector’s needs. Kevin Wallin, owner of the store, said he supplies all sorts of collectible items, including baseball cards, Pokémon cards, autographs and comic books. “I also have some other stuff,” he said. “We have Mickey Mouse watches and other Disney watches.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pocatello Woman to Appear on Jeopardy!

A local woman will be testing her trivia knowledge next week on Jeopardy!. Kendra Westerhaus from Pocatello will be on Monday’s edition of the popular game show. She says that she is a fan of the show and brushed up on her trivia skills when she learned that she would be a contestant on the program.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Bright and cold to start

We'll have partly cloudy day and highs in the mid 20's to 30 in Pocatello and wind chills this morning below zero. Sunglasses and big coats again for the day and with a nearby disturbance, some more clouds lay over us and drive temps up tomorrow into the mid 30's. Our outlook remains dry and chilly with lows in the tweens and single digits.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU professors help Pocatello City Council frame vision, goals to best serve the community

POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council turned to two Idaho State University professors for assistance on short and long-term goals to improve communication with the community, according to a press release from Idaho State University. According to the press release, Mayor Brian Blad turned to ISU’s Department of Communication, Media and Persuasion for help after three new members joined the council. Professor and Associate Dean John Gribas and Department Chair Jim DiSanza. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Jet opens us up for cold today

With the jet stream on top of Idaho, we let cold air in with a ridge of high pressure to drop morning temps below zero and wind chills make it even colder. Wind chills will be at -5 today in Idaho Falls ,. With no cloudiness, bright sunshine will require...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

HS scores 2/10: Poky boys rout Century, Highland boys fall to Madison

BOYS BASKETBALLPocatello 74, Century 57 Julian Bowie tallied 27 points (19 in the third) for the Thunder, who have wrapped up a 20-1 regular season. They will be the top seed at next week’s 4A District 5 tournament. “We got out and ran the second half, and we got some easy buckets, and it started with our defense,” said Poky coach Joe Green, whose team had five players score five...
Idaho State Journal

Authorities looking for those responsible for vandalizing Portneuf Wellness Complex

POCATELLO — Authorities are investigating vandalism inflicted on the Portneuf Wellness Complex earlier this week. The Portneuf Wellness Complex posted via Facebook that “sometime on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning someone thought it would be so fun to drive through our fence on Olympus (Drive) and onto the soccer fields to spin donuts.” If you have any information on who’s responsible for the vandalism, please contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7111 or file an anonymous tip via https://www.bannockcounty.us/sheriff. “We hope the community will be able to help us track down the person or persons who did this so we can hold them accountable,” the wellness complex stated via Facebook. “The Portneuf Wellness Complex is a community asset enjoyed by tens of thousands of people each year. Thank you to those who help us keep it in good shape for all our users by not causing intentional damage to our park.”
POCATELLO, ID
ksl.com

Multiple dogs found severely neglected, given to Idaho animal shelter

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A local animal shelter has received multiple dogs that were "severely neglected" and is asking the community for help. Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue posted on Facebook Tuesday that they received eight severely neglected and emaciated Great Danes and mixes. An animal shelter employee said there was a ninth dog, but the dog was found dead inside a home and did not make it to the shelter.
BLACKFOOT, ID
idahoednews.org

After record bond failure, Idaho Falls considers another ballot measure

IDAHO FALLS — Sunnyside Elementary is overflowing with students. Closets, storage spaces, hallways, and the principal’s office have all become impromptu classrooms. “It’s just this shuffle every year of how do we fit everything in here,” Kylie Dixon, the principal at Sunnyside, said in a Wednesday presentation to the Idaho Falls School District’s Board of Trustees.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Outsider.com

Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man

The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

HS scores 2/8: Highland boys beat Thunder Ridge, Preston boys top Century

BOYS BASKETBALL Highland 43, Thunder Ridge 32 Jayden Wright scored a game-best 18 point for the Rams, who have one more regular-season game: At Madison on Friday. Blackfoot 66, Bonneville 45 Ryan Reynolds posted 20 points for the Broncos. Preston 65, Century 59 Richie Bull led the Diamondbacks with 17 points, but with the win, the Indians maintain the second spot in the 4A District 5 standings. Grace 63, Challis 31 Dallon Draper led the Grizzlies with 12 points.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

FATAL GRIP OF FENTANYL: Local police sound alarm over opioid crisis raging throughout East Idaho

Despite recent efforts of law enforcement officials and state lawmakers to curb the opioid epidemic plaguing the Gem State, illegal narcotics such as heroin and fentanyl continue to wreak havoc on local communities. Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei was in Boise Thursday to speak to the Idaho House Judiciary Rules and Administration Committee about a bill that would have set a mandatory minimum prison sentence for those caught with large quantities of fentanyl. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls man charged for illegal baiting of bear

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple wildlife crimes after he reportedly baited and shot a bear. A probable cause affidavit states Marshall Ray Andersen, 23, baited the black bear in May. Court records also state he failed to report the bear kill to the Big Game Mortality Report. Andersen also reportedly shot and killed an elk in October 2021 when he had already hit his legal limit...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy