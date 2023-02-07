Read full article on original website
New collectibles store opens in downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — Xtreme Collectibles in downtown Pocatello is the place to fulfill any collector’s needs. Kevin Wallin, owner of the store, said he supplies all sorts of collectible items, including baseball cards, Pokémon cards, autographs and comic books. “I also have some other stuff,” he said. “We have Mickey Mouse watches and other Disney watches.” ...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pocatello Woman to Appear on Jeopardy!
A local woman will be testing her trivia knowledge next week on Jeopardy!. Kendra Westerhaus from Pocatello will be on Monday’s edition of the popular game show. She says that she is a fan of the show and brushed up on her trivia skills when she learned that she would be a contestant on the program.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Idaho Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Idaho has its fair share of delicious barbecue joints around the state but Hellfire Barbecue in Idaho Falls takes fall-off-the-bone meat to the next level. This restaurant features a variety of meats that have been smoked for up to 16 hours and foods you will find yourself craving for weeks to come. Don’t believe us? Check it out yourself.
Mountain lions sighted in Fort Hall area
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Fish & Wildlife Department has received reports of sightings of mountain lions in the Fort Hall area.
Northern Idaho Man Wins $80,000 in Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Event
IDAHO - On Wednesday, two Idahoans took home five-figure prizes after taking part in the Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Event. The two Big Spin winners met at Boise Towne Square Wednesday afternoon to spin the wheel for a chance to win up to $100,000. Joe Cramer from Oldtown, ID, and...
Idaho8.com
Bright and cold to start
We'll have partly cloudy day and highs in the mid 20's to 30 in Pocatello and wind chills this morning below zero. Sunglasses and big coats again for the day and with a nearby disturbance, some more clouds lay over us and drive temps up tomorrow into the mid 30's. Our outlook remains dry and chilly with lows in the tweens and single digits.
eastidahonews.com
Retired teacher who knits hats for children in need surprised for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email a few weeks ago about a woman named Marty. It said:. Marty retired from teaching school many...
ISU professors help Pocatello City Council frame vision, goals to best serve the community
POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council turned to two Idaho State University professors for assistance on short and long-term goals to improve communication with the community, according to a press release from Idaho State University. According to the press release, Mayor Brian Blad turned to ISU’s Department of Communication, Media and Persuasion for help after three new members joined the council. Professor and Associate Dean John Gribas and Department Chair Jim DiSanza. ...
Idaho8.com
Jet opens us up for cold today
With the jet stream on top of Idaho, we let cold air in with a ridge of high pressure to drop morning temps below zero and wind chills make it even colder. Wind chills will be at -5 today in Idaho Falls ,. With no cloudiness, bright sunshine will require...
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes announces new public affairs manager
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes officially announce Echo Marshall as the new Public Affairs Manager.
HS scores 2/10: Poky boys rout Century, Highland boys fall to Madison
BOYS BASKETBALLPocatello 74, Century 57 Julian Bowie tallied 27 points (19 in the third) for the Thunder, who have wrapped up a 20-1 regular season. They will be the top seed at next week’s 4A District 5 tournament. “We got out and ran the second half, and we got some easy buckets, and it started with our defense,” said Poky coach Joe Green, whose team had five players score five...
76 cats and dogs find homes
Dozens of cats and dogs found their forever homes during half-off adoptions from Jan.14 through Feb. 4, thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
Authorities looking for those responsible for vandalizing Portneuf Wellness Complex
POCATELLO — Authorities are investigating vandalism inflicted on the Portneuf Wellness Complex earlier this week. The Portneuf Wellness Complex posted via Facebook that “sometime on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning someone thought it would be so fun to drive through our fence on Olympus (Drive) and onto the soccer fields to spin donuts.” If you have any information on who’s responsible for the vandalism, please contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7111 or file an anonymous tip via https://www.bannockcounty.us/sheriff. “We hope the community will be able to help us track down the person or persons who did this so we can hold them accountable,” the wellness complex stated via Facebook. “The Portneuf Wellness Complex is a community asset enjoyed by tens of thousands of people each year. Thank you to those who help us keep it in good shape for all our users by not causing intentional damage to our park.”
ksl.com
Multiple dogs found severely neglected, given to Idaho animal shelter
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A local animal shelter has received multiple dogs that were "severely neglected" and is asking the community for help. Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue posted on Facebook Tuesday that they received eight severely neglected and emaciated Great Danes and mixes. An animal shelter employee said there was a ninth dog, but the dog was found dead inside a home and did not make it to the shelter.
idahoednews.org
After record bond failure, Idaho Falls considers another ballot measure
IDAHO FALLS — Sunnyside Elementary is overflowing with students. Closets, storage spaces, hallways, and the principal’s office have all become impromptu classrooms. “It’s just this shuffle every year of how do we fit everything in here,” Kylie Dixon, the principal at Sunnyside, said in a Wednesday presentation to the Idaho Falls School District’s Board of Trustees.
Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man
The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
HS scores 2/9: Poky, Blackfoot, Rockland girls all earn district titles
GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 48, Century 28 Kennasyn Garza totaled 14 points for the Thunder, who are headed to the 4A state tournament for the first time since 2014. Blackfoot 58, Shelley 55 The Broncos are headed back to the 4A state tournament as well. ...
HS scores 2/8: Highland boys beat Thunder Ridge, Preston boys top Century
BOYS BASKETBALL Highland 43, Thunder Ridge 32 Jayden Wright scored a game-best 18 point for the Rams, who have one more regular-season game: At Madison on Friday. Blackfoot 66, Bonneville 45 Ryan Reynolds posted 20 points for the Broncos. Preston 65, Century 59 Richie Bull led the Diamondbacks with 17 points, but with the win, the Indians maintain the second spot in the 4A District 5 standings. Grace 63, Challis 31 Dallon Draper led the Grizzlies with 12 points.
FATAL GRIP OF FENTANYL: Local police sound alarm over opioid crisis raging throughout East Idaho
Despite recent efforts of law enforcement officials and state lawmakers to curb the opioid epidemic plaguing the Gem State, illegal narcotics such as heroin and fentanyl continue to wreak havoc on local communities. Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei was in Boise Thursday to speak to the Idaho House Judiciary Rules and Administration Committee about a bill that would have set a mandatory minimum prison sentence for those caught with large quantities of fentanyl. ...
Idaho Falls man charged for illegal baiting of bear
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple wildlife crimes after he reportedly baited and shot a bear. A probable cause affidavit states Marshall Ray Andersen, 23, baited the black bear in May. Court records also state he failed to report the bear kill to the Big Game Mortality Report. Andersen also reportedly shot and killed an elk in October 2021 when he had already hit his legal limit...
