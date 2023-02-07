Read full article on original website
Mobile Police investigating shooting Sunday morning on St. Stephens Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on St. Stephens Road. According to officials, officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Stephens Road, the Economy Inn, near Springhill Avenue, for a shooting. Officers arrived and […]
Three teenagers shot outside a Mobile gas station
Three teenagers were shot as they tried to get away from a confrontation at a gas station in west Mobile late Thursday, according to Mobile police. The victims -- all males -- included a 17-year-old two 18-year-olds, who were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mobile police report...
45-year-old man killed, friend injured in Mobile County after they exchange gunfire, police say
A man was killed and his close friend was injured Thursday when they opened fire on each other in Mobile County. Marlon Trayvelle Pierce, 45, of Deer Park, was identified as the man slain in the double shooting in Citronelle, Police Chief Chris McClean told WPMI. Pierce’s friend, 49-year-old Citronelle...
Arrest made in connection to Mobile County man’s murder in Greene Co., family speaks out
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — When Logan Wainwright’s family members learned their loved one was killed in Greene County, Miss., their world would change forever. Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office would then place Michael Holder, 37, into custody and charge him with premeditated murder. According to deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in Malibar Heights subdivision
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence in the Malibar Heights subdivision in Mobile shortly before 5 p.m. today. It remains unclear what led officers there. The activity may have been in connection with police chase, but that has not been confirmed. FOX10 News has reached out...
WALA-TV FOX10
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people have been shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams, according to MPD. MPD said one juvenile was shot in the leg and has a non-life-threatening injury. The other two were adults and one is dealing with a life-threatening injury. MPD...
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in case of Mount Vernon man killed in Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Mount Vernon, Ala., man in Greene County, Miss., has been taken into custody. Michael Holder was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing a premeditated murder charge for the death of Logan Wainwright. Holder appeared before a judge...
3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
WPMI
Family mourns the loss of young woman killed in Prichard gas station shooting
Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — More violence affecting Mobile County that led to a young woman’s death. NBC 15's Karris Harmon sat down exclusively with the family of 23-year-old Destiny Watson who was murdered at a gas station in Prichard off of Wolf Ridge and Saint Stephens Road. They say their lives will never be the same. Destiny Watson's family telling me today, Tuesday night was when their world stopped turning.
Mississippi Press
Shooting lands Gautier man in jail, two in hospital
GAUTIER, Mississippi -- A 22-year-old Gautier man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a Wednesday shooting which sent two people to the hospital. According to Gautier police chief David Bever, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving at...
One man dead after major crash on I-10 in Daphne that kept interstate closed for hours in both directions
UPDATE: 9:30 AM: Daphne Police sent this update about Sunday morning’s crash: Around 3:30 AM, February 12, 2023, a vehicle traveling westbound around the 37 mm on Interstate 10 crashed into the back of a second vehicle, sending both into the median. The first vehicle went through the barrier into the eastbound lanes, and the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Exclusive surveillance video shows the moment a shooter wounds three victims on Schillinger Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video obtained by FOX10 News shows what happened during a shooting that left three people wounded Thursday night. Investigators say three male victims were sitting in a car outside a gas station off Schillinger Road when they were shot. The search is now on for...
WALA-TV FOX10
One man dead after early morning accident on I-10 in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal accident occurred on Interstate 10 early this morning, Sunday, February 12, 2023. At approximately 3:30 AM, a vehicle traveling westbound crashed into the back of a second vehicle near mile marker 37, causing both vehicles to veer off into the median. According to Daphne...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bond hearings held for 2 charged in St. Stephens Road homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond hearings were held Friday for the two people accused of gunning down Destiny Watson at a Prichard gas station on St. Stephens Road. Adrianna Gossett had a $250,000 bond, but the judge denied the prosecutor’s request that part of that bond be paid in cash. However, the judge did place conditions on Gossett’s bond including no contact with Watson’s family, and she has to wear an ankle monitor.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files once again Mobile police bring in another suspect. Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.
2 charged in Gloster Court shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to an early Wednesday morning shooting on Gloster Court in Mobile that left a teen victim injured, according to Mobile Police. Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, are charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police said they found […]
WPMI
Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County
Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
WPMI
Mobile Police: Woman rams ex with her car, breaking his legs and feet
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Bobbie Black, 31, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for using her vehicle to intentionally strike her ex-boyfriend on February 1, 2023, in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim, who reported the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man suffers possible life-threatening injury in late-morning shooting, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a possible life-threatening injuring in a late morning shooting today. authorities said. The Mobile Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison around 11:54 a.m. today regarding a male victim shot. The victim was taken to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Victim from East Rue Maison shooting has died, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a possible life-threatening injuring in a late morning shooting today, authorities said. The Mobile Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison around 11:54 a.m. today regarding a male victim shot. The victim was taken to the...
