ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Three teenagers shot outside a Mobile gas station

Three teenagers were shot as they tried to get away from a confrontation at a gas station in west Mobile late Thursday, according to Mobile police. The victims -- all males -- included a 17-year-old two 18-year-olds, who were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mobile police report...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in connection to Mobile County man’s murder in Greene Co., family speaks out

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — When Logan Wainwright’s family members learned their loved one was killed in Greene County, Miss., their world would change forever. Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office would then place Michael Holder, 37, into custody and charge him with premeditated murder. According to deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, […]
GREENE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in Malibar Heights subdivision

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence in the Malibar Heights subdivision in Mobile shortly before 5 p.m. today. It remains unclear what led officers there. The activity may have been in connection with police chase, but that has not been confirmed. FOX10 News has reached out...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people have been shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams, according to MPD. MPD said one juvenile was shot in the leg and has a non-life-threatening injury. The other two were adults and one is dealing with a life-threatening injury. MPD...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arrest made in case of Mount Vernon man killed in Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Mount Vernon, Ala., man in Greene County, Miss., has been taken into custody. Michael Holder was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing a premeditated murder charge for the death of Logan Wainwright. Holder appeared before a judge...
GREENE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Family mourns the loss of young woman killed in Prichard gas station shooting

Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — More violence affecting Mobile County that led to a young woman’s death. NBC 15's Karris Harmon sat down exclusively with the family of 23-year-old Destiny Watson who was murdered at a gas station in Prichard off of Wolf Ridge and Saint Stephens Road. They say their lives will never be the same. Destiny Watson's family telling me today, Tuesday night was when their world stopped turning.
PRICHARD, AL
Mississippi Press

Shooting lands Gautier man in jail, two in hospital

GAUTIER, Mississippi -- A 22-year-old Gautier man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a Wednesday shooting which sent two people to the hospital. According to Gautier police chief David Bever, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving at...
GAUTIER, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

One man dead after early morning accident on I-10 in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal accident occurred on Interstate 10 early this morning, Sunday, February 12, 2023. At approximately 3:30 AM, a vehicle traveling westbound crashed into the back of a second vehicle near mile marker 37, causing both vehicles to veer off into the median. According to Daphne...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bond hearings held for 2 charged in St. Stephens Road homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond hearings were held Friday for the two people accused of gunning down Destiny Watson at a Prichard gas station on St. Stephens Road. Adrianna Gossett had a $250,000 bond, but the judge denied the prosecutor’s request that part of that bond be paid in cash. However, the judge did place conditions on Gossett’s bond including no contact with Watson’s family, and she has to wear an ankle monitor.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files once again Mobile police bring in another suspect. Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 charged in Gloster Court shooting: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to an early Wednesday morning shooting on Gloster Court in Mobile that left a teen victim injured, according to Mobile Police. Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, are charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police said they found […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County

Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Woman rams ex with her car, breaking his legs and feet

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Bobbie Black, 31, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for using her vehicle to intentionally strike her ex-boyfriend on February 1, 2023, in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim, who reported the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Victim from East Rue Maison shooting has died, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a possible life-threatening injuring in a late morning shooting today, authorities said. The Mobile Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison around 11:54 a.m. today regarding a male victim shot. The victim was taken to the...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy