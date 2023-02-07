Read full article on original website
Virginia Irene Dahley (Shields)
Virginia Irene Dahley (Shields), age 83, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023 in Rochester, Minn. Ginny was born on June 5, 1939, in Sparta, Wis., where she attended Sparta Public Schools as the fourth oldest of 20 siblings. She married Raymond Skinner on August 27, 1955, and raised her three children where they owned and operated the Hibiscus Hotel in sunny Florida. They later returned to the Midwest, where she was widowed in 1972. She married Marvin Dahey Jr. on June 27, 1973 and they shared nearly 50 years and countless memories. She retired from Samaritan Bethany Heights, where she took a lot of pride in managing the laundry department. Ginny loved baking, cooking, sewing, scenic drives, and long conversations over coffee with family and friends.
Gayle Marie Stortz
Gayle Marie Stortz, 73, of Mabel, Minn., died unexpectedly at home, Friday February 3, 2023. Gayle was born July 21, 1949, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Russell and Mabel (Grobe) Tripp. Growing up in a military family, Gayle attended schools across the United States and Germany. Upon their return to Minnesota, Gayle graduated from Northfield High School in 1967. Following graduation, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in social work from Mankato State University. Gayle was very passionate about her career in social work. She devoted 34 years to helping clients in Fillmore and Houston counties.
Solum scores 1,000th; Spring Grove guys grill Glenville-Emmons
Junior guard Elijah Solum scored his 1,000th career point, and the state-ranked No. 11 Spring Grove boys vanquished visiting Glenville-Emmons, 72-31, on Senior Night on Ground Hog Day (Feb. 2) – the score similar to the Lions’ 75-27 December decision at Glenville. Solum led all scorers with 23...
Spring Grove girls in control of Cardinals
Three Spring Grove girls scored in double figures and three had strong rebounding results as the Lions turned away visiting LeRoy-Ostrander, 55-27, on Jan. 31. Spring Grove controlled the action throughout, outscoring the Cardinals 29-13 before halftime and 26-14 after the break. improved to 8-11 (6-7 SEC), whereas the Cardinals (1-16, 1-12 SEC) went home still in search of a second win.
Spring Grove boys overwhelm LeRoy-Ostrander
The Spring Grove boys sputtered out of the gate, but would catch fire and roll over visiting LeRoy-Ostrander, 81-27, on Jan. 30. The Lions (14-1, 11-0 SEC) had only 10 turnovers all game, but three came early while they were missing their first six shots. After going 1 for 11 from the field and 0 for 2 at the free throw line, Spring Grove would rally from a 5-3 deficit by scoring on 22 of 27 possessions heading into halftime.
Lion boys claim second win in two nights over L-O
The Spring Grove boys, one night after drubbing LeRoy-Ostrander at home, were even more dominant over the same Cardinals, 93-24, on the road at LeRoy on Jan. 31. Reflecting the difficulty in scheduling make-up games, it was a rare back-to-back match-up. The state-ranked No. 12 Lions (15-1, 12-0 SEC) had...
Lion boys edge Lyle/Pacelli in state-ranked showdown
In a highly-anticipated state-ranked showdown near the state line, No. 11 Spring Grove slipped past No. 10 Lyle/Pacelli, 46-40, on Feb. 3. Half (five) of the 10 starters were returning all-conference standouts. The gymnasium at Lyle was packed with fired-up fans, and there was live radio coverage along with television cameramen. The Athletics (17-3, 14-1 SEC) rallied from a stunning-slow start with a salvo of 3-point field goals, but ultimately, they were undone by turnovers. The Lions (17-1, 14-0 SEC) prevailed with superior ball-handling, steals and just enough free throws.
