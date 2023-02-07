Virginia Irene Dahley (Shields), age 83, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023 in Rochester, Minn. Ginny was born on June 5, 1939, in Sparta, Wis., where she attended Sparta Public Schools as the fourth oldest of 20 siblings. She married Raymond Skinner on August 27, 1955, and raised her three children where they owned and operated the Hibiscus Hotel in sunny Florida. They later returned to the Midwest, where she was widowed in 1972. She married Marvin Dahey Jr. on June 27, 1973 and they shared nearly 50 years and countless memories. She retired from Samaritan Bethany Heights, where she took a lot of pride in managing the laundry department. Ginny loved baking, cooking, sewing, scenic drives, and long conversations over coffee with family and friends.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO