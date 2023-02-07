Read full article on original website
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Patients Have Altered Gut Microbiota
A new study has explored changes to the gut microbiome in people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). The study’s unique design shows the long-term effects of ME/CFS and identifies a group of microbes associated with the disease’s pathology. The microbiome and ME/CFS. ME/CFS is a disabling illness...
How Spatial Phenotyping Can Uncover Novel Insights in Tissue Biology
Rather than choosing between the detail of single-cell RNA sequencing and the in situ capabilities of conventional immunohistochemistry, spatial phenotyping allow you to visualize and quantify dozens of biomarkers in a single tissue sample while maintaining cellular and sub-cellular detail. Put cellular function in context. Account for every cell in...
Huge Motor Neuron Study Explores Gene Expression in ALS
A new Cedars-Sinai study in collaboration with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) and the Answer ALS consortium has examined the expression of thousands of genes in stem cell generated motor neurons that are known to die in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a fatal neurological disorder known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.
QuantStudio™ 7 Pro Dx (CE-IVD, IVDR) System Enables Simplified and Smart Workflows
Discover a versatile, easy‑to‑use, and efficient real‑time PCR system. Powered by proven technology, the Applied Biosystems™ QuantStudio™ 7 Pro Dx Real‑Time PCR System is a clinical molecular diagnostics platform that enables next‑level usability with a smart qPCR workflow, from setup to report. The...
Artificial Sweetener Used To Trace Wastewater's Journey
Acesulfame is a sweetener in sugar-free drinks and foods. As it cannot be metabolised in the human body, the sweetener ends up in wastewater after consumption and remains largely intact even in sewage treatment plants. A new study by the University of Vienna shows that the persistence of the sweetener varies with temperature as the concentration of the sweetener in wastewater varies with the seasons. The environmental geosciences team analysed how groundwater flows can be traced based on these seasonal fluctuations. Since residues of the sweetener end up in drinking water, acesulfame serves as an indicator of the origin and composition of our drinking water. The study has now been published in the journal Water Research.
Bio-Rad and Element Biosciences Partner To Deliver Seamless RNA Sequencing Workflow
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) and Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of a new DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics, have announced a partnership to demonstrate the capabilities of the Bio-Rad SEQuoia RNA Sequencing Library Preparation portfolio on the Element AVITI™ Benchtop Sequencer. The Element AVITI Sequencing Platform’s novel...
Tiny Gene Fragments Are Crucial for Blood Sugar Maintenance
When cells copy DNA to produce RNA transcripts, they include only some chunks of genetic material known as exons and throw out the rest. The resulting product is a fully-mature RNA molecule, which might then be used as a template to build a protein. One of the features of gene...
Abingdon Health To Launch the First Ever Saliva Pregnancy Test Into the UK and Ireland
Abingdon Health plc (AIM: ABDX) announces the signing of a new distribution agreement with Salignostics for the launch of SalistickTM the first saliva-based pregnancy test in the UK and Ireland. SalistickTM is a rapid saliva-based pregnancy test that offers women a new and improved user-experience, and high accuracy for early...
Brain Fluid May Play an Unexpected Role in Neurodevelopmental Disorders
The brain floats in a sea of fluid that cushions it against injury, supplies it with nutrients and carries away waste. Disruptions to the normal ebb and flow of the fluid have been linked to neurological conditions including Alzheimer’s disease and hydrocephalus, a disorder involving excess fluid around the brain.
Hepatitis E Virus Cell Entry Demystified
Although hepatitis E is a common disease, little is known about the life cycle of the virus. Initial findings on how it manages to infect cells are reported by a team from Molecular and Medical Virology at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, and Carl von Ossietzky University Oldenburg in the journal Hepatology from 7. February 2023. A protein called EGFR, short for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor, plays a decisive role in the penetration of virus particles into cells. This finding could open up new treatment options against hepatitis E, since there are already approved drugs against EGFR that inhibit the activity of this receptor.
Researchers Link Dozens of Gene Variants to ADHD
Why do some people get ADHD, while others do not? And how early in life or in the womb is the seed of ADHD sown?. Researchers from Aarhus University have come closer to answering this question in a large study, which has just been published in the journal Nature Genetics.
New Method for Targeted Design of Molecules With AI
Engineering novel molecules and materials with specific properties can yield significant advances for industrial processes, drug discovery and optoelectronics. However, the search for novel molecules and materials is comparable to looking for a needle in a haystack, since the number of molecules in chemical space is of the unimaginable order of 10 to the power of 60. That is significantly more molecules than there are stars in the known universe. Scientists at Leipzig University and the University of Warwick have now succeeded in developing a new method that enables the targeted design of molecules and materials with specific properties. They have now published their research findings in “Nature Computational Science”.
Advances in Cancer Biology
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. Almost one in six deaths were attributable to cancer in 2020, and the incidence rate has been rising. Furthermore, recent estimates predict that as many as one in two people could develop a form of cancer in their lifetime. However, with advancements in our knowledge of cancer, ever more effective treatments and technologies are being developed which is helping to increase survival rates.
Innovative Method Developed for Specializing and Purifying Stem Cells Into Interneurons
Injury to the spinal cord often leads life-changing disability, with decreased or complete loss of sensation and movement below the site of injury. From drugs to transplantation, there are many scientific advances aiming to restore function following spinal cord injury. One promising approach is the use of stem cell-derived neurons...
Discovering the Causal Mechanism Behind a Rare Hereditary Disease
Researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics (MPIMG), and the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) have investigated in detail how BPTA syndrome, an extremely rare hereditary condition, arises. A change in the charge of a protein disrupts cellular self-organization, resulting in a developmental disorder. The team also identified hundreds of comparable genetic changes associated with various conditions, such as brain development disorders and predisposition to cancer. This mechanism, which has now been described in the journal Nature*, could be the cause of numerous unexplained diseases and health conditions.
Drug Shows Promise Against “Unreachable Itch” Condition
Difelikefalin – a drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating itching associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) – has shown promise against the nerve disorder notalgia paresthetica (NP) in a clinical trial. The research is published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
