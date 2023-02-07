ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Bulloch County Schools awarded $125K grant

Bulloch County Schools has been awarded a $125,000 Community Transformation Grant from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). Bulloch County Schools was one of 26 organizations who received a grant for 2023. The grant program assists community collaboratives with their initiatives that address the critical needs of children ages birth to eight years old and their families.
Weekly COVID Report | Tuesday, February 06, 2023

In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status INCREASED to MEDIUM by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. We have added CDC COVID Data Tracker to give readers real time information on COVID in Bulloch County. Even though we are only updating weekly, on Monday’s at this time, you can refer back to this story to access this real time tracker at any time.
Savannah Boat Show to celebrate 20th anniversary

For the twentieth consecutive year, the Savannah Boat Show returns to the area February 24-26. The popular annual show will be held at the Savannah Convention Center overlooking the Savannah River. Show producer JBM & Associates anticipates a tremendous show with more boats, more exhibitors, and three full days of activities for the entire family.
Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint

The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
Aletheia Heath Johnson

Aletheia Heath Johnson, 93, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on February 5, 2023, at her home in Heathrow, Florida. She was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Valder and Clydia (Roberts) Heath, and grew up on a farm with her brother and three sisters. She graduated from Bulloch County...
El Maguey opening second location in Market District

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant is opening a second location in the former Barberito’s space in Statesboro’s Market District Center at 1100 Brampton Ave Ste E. The family-owned restaurant features a large variety of authentic Mexican cuisine and is a community-oriented business. The owners, husband and wife duo Genaro...
Carolyn Patricia “Pat” (Gay) Foss

Carolyn Patricia “Pat” Foss, age 75, passed away early Tuesday February 7, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility. She was a native and longtime resident of Statesboro and moved to Townsend, Georgia over twenty years ago. She worked for many years in the family business, Try-Me Ext.,Co., Inc.
Gloria Jean Murray

Ms. Gloria Jean Murray, age 75, of Statesboro, GA., passed peacefully away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a 1967 graduate of Williams James High School. She was employed with Georgia Southern College (now Georgia Southern University) and a caregiver for the late Ruth Payton Alexis.
Bernard Joseph “Joey” Oliver III

Bernard Joseph “Joey” Oliver III, age 53, lost his battle with addiction on Thursday, February 2nd 2023 after 13 years of sobriety. He was born on February 2nd, 1969 in Orangeburg, SC to the late Bernard Joseph Oliver, Jr. and Mrs. Sarah Lucille Bolan Williams. Joey was preceded in death by his sister, Sherri Oliver.
County Commission take steps for more industrial growth

Bulloch County Commissioners met Tuesday, February 7th for their regular bi-monthly meeting. During the meeting the commissioners approved the Bulloch County Planning and Development Department proposed to amendment to the Official Zoning Map of Bulloch County. This amendment allows them to apply the Interstate Gateway Overlay district to two parcels. The parcels are located at or approximate to 3414 Union Church Road near the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park.
Bradley Lavone Anderson

Mr. Bradley Lavone Anderson, age 52, was mercifully taken home by the Lord on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Brad had a long struggle with pain resulting from a past injury and then from AML Leukemia. The Statesboro native was a 1990 graduate of Statesboro High School.
