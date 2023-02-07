Read full article on original website
New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police chief of $66K in unauthorized purchases
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — New documents have been made available detailing a long list of apparent financial violations listed against Port Wentworth’s former police chief. The city’s administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had no right to use, while Chief Libby tried to get his daughter hired as a police department […]
Port Wentworth to interrupt water service temporarily
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Port Wentworth will interrupt water service today from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. due to an unexpected water main repair. The Service Interruption will affect all businesses and residents south of Jimmy DeLoachParkway to Grange Road (downtown Port Wentworth). In addition, there will be a 24-hour minimum […]
Advocate
Cop Posts Antigay Message, Quits Force, Does Right-Wing Media Tour
On January 2, 19-year-old Port Wentworth, Ga., cop Jacob Kersey shared his opposition to LGBTQ+ rights on social media. “God designed marriage. Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That’s why there is no such thing as homosexual marriage,” Kersey wrote on Facebook. The next day, according...
Retired Port Wentworth police chief was accused of financial misconduct
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – New records shed light on the sudden retirement of Port Wentworth Police Chief Matthew Libby. The former chief said last week that he was forced to leave the post by the city. “This was a forced retirement it is not what I planned,” he told WSAV. In response to a […]
City council seeks term limits for aldermen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah City Council made moves last night to establish term limits for aldermen – and increase the pay for those serving on the council. Council has cleared the way for city staff to request a change to the city charter, by state lawmakers. They want to limit aldermen to serving three […]
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. School System, Sheriff’s Office expanding school resource officer program
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System is taking extra steps to ensure their students are safe during the school day. They’re partnering with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to expand their School Resource Officer program. Deputy Blair works as a resource officer at Liberty...
Bulloch County Schools awarded $125K grant
Bulloch County Schools has been awarded a $125,000 Community Transformation Grant from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). Bulloch County Schools was one of 26 organizations who received a grant for 2023. The grant program assists community collaboratives with their initiatives that address the critical needs of children ages birth to eight years old and their families.
SPD seeks to ID 2 suspects in stolen credit card case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are looking for two men they say used a stolen credit card to purchase more than $2,000 in electronics. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), back on Jan. 13, several credit cards and cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Bacon Park Tennis Complex on Skidaway […]
jdledger.com
Altamaha Bank ATM Machine Robbed
The City of Hazlehurst Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the theft of $139,000 from an Altamaha Bank ATM in Hazlehurst. According to Police Chief Ken Williams, on Jan. 6 at 12:23 a.m. at least three individuals wearing masks or face coverings, hoods, sweatshirts and gloves, stole a pickup truck from a residence on Hillcrest Avenue, drove it to the bank and used the vehicle to open the ATM with a chain. They left the stolen vehicle at the scene and left in a vehicle of unknown description.
UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
Richmond Hill homeowner and suspect of explosion had ‘some sort of relationship’
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday addressing a recent home explosion in Richmond Hill. Two men, Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 13 incident. “It was a deliberate act. It could have hurt or killed somebody,” said […]
wtoc.com
Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
Weekly COVID Report | Tuesday, February 06, 2023
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status INCREASED to MEDIUM by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. We have added CDC COVID Data Tracker to give readers real time information on COVID in Bulloch County. Even though we are only updating weekly, on Monday’s at this time, you can refer back to this story to access this real time tracker at any time.
marinelink.com
US Coast Guard Enforces Safety Zone for Historic Crane Import
The U.S. Coast Guard will enforce a temporary safety zone in the Savannah River on Thursday for the import of the largest gauge ship-to-shore cranes in U.S. history. The Coast Guard said its captain of the Port Savannah would establish a safety zone during the import of the cranes to ensure the safety and security of the public and all vessels in the channel. The safety zone is expected to take place from 12:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Feb. 9.
allongeorgia.com
GBI Arrests Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams, Relieved of Post Immediately
The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, GA, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (“Georgia RICO act”), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail. Adams is the former Warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville.
City Council recognizes 30 years participation in the Tree City USA program
Shari Barr, Statesboro City Council Mayor Pro Tem presided over the bi-monthly City Council meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Mayor McCollar’s absence. The first order of business was a presentation of a proclamation recognizing Arbor Day in the City of Statesboro and recognizing the 30th anniversary of the City’s participation in the Tree City USA program.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gives update on state of homelessness across coastal empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah mayor Van Johnson previewed the release of the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless’s Point in Time count at his weekly news conference Tuesday. That’s an annual report that provides a snapshot of homelessness in our area and across the country. It takes...
wtoc.com
3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: 'Illegal' fees could cost city $3.5M, while proposed business caters to lovers of dogs and beer
Restaurant, bar with dog park proposed for former barber shop building. The former Boys II Men barber shop (above) in Savannah’s Streetcar Historic District – also known as the Starland District – may be converted into a restaurant and bar with a fenced dog park, according to business and renovation plans submitted for the project.
Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint
The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
