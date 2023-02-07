The NBA is a unique sports league across the world in that they have time and again committed to speaking out against social injustice in the world. LeBron James himself is a big advocate for social justice, and many other stars do a lot of philanthropy as well as activism off of the basketball court. But the eyes of the NBA world were all on the court on Tuesday as LeBron James became the all-time leading scorer, much to the chagrin of former player Enes Kanter Freedom.

2 DAYS AGO