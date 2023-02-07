ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna May Wong

Anna May Wong became the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency thanks to this quarters program. She is Hollywood's first Asian American movie star , appearing in silent films, theater productions, and on television. Wong dealt with racism and harassment throughout her Hollywood career, eventually prompting her to go to Europe and star in several English, German, and French films.

Wong's legacy can be felt in the #OscarsSoWhite and #TimesUp movements of the present day, which advocate for more conscious, authentic diversity in film and urge holding people accountable for perpetrating gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment or assault in the workplace and beyond.

