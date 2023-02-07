ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nina Otero-Warren

By Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Nina Otero-Warren became the first Hispanic woman to run for U.S. Congress and led the New Mexico women's suffrage movement. The first female superintendent of public schools in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Otero-Warren emphasized the importance of using Spanish to make the suffrage movement accessible to Hispanic women.

In her education work, she promoted bicultural education, citing the importance of preserving Hispanic and Native American cultures within New Mexico. Her legacy is still timely today as activists work to offer ballots in more languages and culture wars attempt to prevent minority history and culture from being taught in schools.

States with the biggest Native American populations

More than 5 million Native Americans live in the United States as members of 574 federally recognized and 63 state-recognized tribes. That number is projected to rise to 10 million by 2060. A federally recognized tribe is a sovereign entity with a government-to-government relationship with the United States, as well as the rights of self-governance in such areas as tribal law and taxation. Just 13% of Native Americans live within...
