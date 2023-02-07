ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

One School Record, Five Top-Five Program Marks Set on Saturday

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Blue Devils made a few more revisions to the program record books on Saturday, unseating their 11th school record of the indoor season while also posting five top-five program marks to close out a strong weekend of competition at the Tiger Paw Invitational and Music City Challenge.
CLEMSON, SC
goduke.com

Duke Primed for Tiger Paw Invitational, Music City Challenge

DURHAM – The Blue Devils will split into two groups this weekend as several members of the Duke track & field team will head to Nashville, Tenn., for the Music City Challenge while others make the trek to Clemson, S.C., to compete in the Tiger Paw Invitational. Both meets are scheduled for Feb. 10-11. WHAT TO KNOW.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Set for National Team Indoors

SEATTLE, Wash. – As the 2023 edition of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Team Indoor Championship gets set to open action Friday, the fourth-seeded Duke women's tennis team (8-0) is preparing to face 15th-ranked Oklahoma (5-3) at 3 p.m. (ET) at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle, Wash.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Fencing to Host Annual Duke Meet

DURHAM - The Duke fencing team returns to Bull City to host the annual Duke Meet Saturday and Sunday in Card Gymnasium. Both days of competition will kick off at 8 a.m., with the final round at 3 p.m., and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra via WatchESPN. The...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Shuts Out East Tennessee State, 7-0

DURHAM – Duke made its way back into the win column on Friday afternoon after it defeated East Tennessee State, 7-0, at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. Junior Andrew Dale clinched the win for Duke, marking his first match-clinching victory of the year. The Blue Devils improve to 6-3 overall,...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 9 Duke Routs Boston College to Earn 1,000th Program Win

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The No. 9 Duke women's basketball team flexed its muscle Thursday night as the Blue Devils commanded the game from start to finish en route to a dominant, 68-27, victory over Boston College in ACC action at Conte Forum. With the victory, the Blue Devils'...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 16 Duke Powers Past San Jose State, Liberty

Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 IRVINE, Calif. – No. 16 Duke softball closed out the second day of the Mark Campbell Invitational with two strong wins over San Jose State and Liberty on Friday. The Blue Devils defeated San Jose State, 11-2, in the opening game before...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Fence for the Fight Campaign Going Strong

DURHAM – With three meets in the regular season complete, the Duke fencing team is continuing to raise money with the Fence for the Fight campaign in partnership with the Duke Cancer Institute. With 987 wins so far this season in combination with pledging, the Fence for the Fight...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 11 Duke Opens Season Friday Against Navy

DURHAM – The No. 11 Duke women's lacrosse team opens the 2023 slate Friday against Navy. Opening draw is set for 2 p.m., in Koskinen Stadium. Duke and Navy meet for the seventh time in program history as the Blue Devils lead the all-time series, 5-1. Duke won five consecutive before dropping a 16-15 decision at No. 15 Navy on Feb. 16, 2020. Duke finished the 2022 season 16-4 (6-2 ACC) and made its 21st appearance at the NCAA Tournament, where it advanced to the second round.
DURHAM, NC

