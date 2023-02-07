Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six North Carolina policemen are now on probationary status after a man passed away while being held by the police.GodwinRaleigh, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHolly Springs, NC
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
goduke.com
One School Record, Five Top-Five Program Marks Set on Saturday
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Blue Devils made a few more revisions to the program record books on Saturday, unseating their 11th school record of the indoor season while also posting five top-five program marks to close out a strong weekend of competition at the Tiger Paw Invitational and Music City Challenge.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Knock Down Two School Records, Set Nine Top-Five Program Marks Friday
CLEMSON, S.C. – Duke track and field opened its split weekend in style as the Blue Devils shattered school records in the women's 60m dash and women's 400m and set nine top-five program marks across the first day of competition at the Tiger Paw Invitational and Music City Challenge on Friday.
goduke.com
Duke Primed for Tiger Paw Invitational, Music City Challenge
DURHAM – The Blue Devils will split into two groups this weekend as several members of the Duke track & field team will head to Nashville, Tenn., for the Music City Challenge while others make the trek to Clemson, S.C., to compete in the Tiger Paw Invitational. Both meets are scheduled for Feb. 10-11. WHAT TO KNOW.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Set for National Team Indoors
SEATTLE, Wash. – As the 2023 edition of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Team Indoor Championship gets set to open action Friday, the fourth-seeded Duke women's tennis team (8-0) is preparing to face 15th-ranked Oklahoma (5-3) at 3 p.m. (ET) at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle, Wash.
goduke.com
Fencing to Host Annual Duke Meet
DURHAM - The Duke fencing team returns to Bull City to host the annual Duke Meet Saturday and Sunday in Card Gymnasium. Both days of competition will kick off at 8 a.m., with the final round at 3 p.m., and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra via WatchESPN. The...
goduke.com
Duke Shuts Out East Tennessee State, 7-0
DURHAM – Duke made its way back into the win column on Friday afternoon after it defeated East Tennessee State, 7-0, at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. Junior Andrew Dale clinched the win for Duke, marking his first match-clinching victory of the year. The Blue Devils improve to 6-3 overall,...
goduke.com
No. 9 Duke Routs Boston College to Earn 1,000th Program Win
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The No. 9 Duke women's basketball team flexed its muscle Thursday night as the Blue Devils commanded the game from start to finish en route to a dominant, 68-27, victory over Boston College in ACC action at Conte Forum. With the victory, the Blue Devils'...
goduke.com
No. 16 Duke Powers Past San Jose State, Liberty
Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 IRVINE, Calif. – No. 16 Duke softball closed out the second day of the Mark Campbell Invitational with two strong wins over San Jose State and Liberty on Friday. The Blue Devils defeated San Jose State, 11-2, in the opening game before...
goduke.com
Fence for the Fight Campaign Going Strong
DURHAM – With three meets in the regular season complete, the Duke fencing team is continuing to raise money with the Fence for the Fight campaign in partnership with the Duke Cancer Institute. With 987 wins so far this season in combination with pledging, the Fence for the Fight...
goduke.com
No. 11 Duke Opens Season Friday Against Navy
DURHAM – The No. 11 Duke women's lacrosse team opens the 2023 slate Friday against Navy. Opening draw is set for 2 p.m., in Koskinen Stadium. Duke and Navy meet for the seventh time in program history as the Blue Devils lead the all-time series, 5-1. Duke won five consecutive before dropping a 16-15 decision at No. 15 Navy on Feb. 16, 2020. Duke finished the 2022 season 16-4 (6-2 ACC) and made its 21st appearance at the NCAA Tournament, where it advanced to the second round.
