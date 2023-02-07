DURHAM – The No. 11 Duke women's lacrosse team opens the 2023 slate Friday against Navy. Opening draw is set for 2 p.m., in Koskinen Stadium. Duke and Navy meet for the seventh time in program history as the Blue Devils lead the all-time series, 5-1. Duke won five consecutive before dropping a 16-15 decision at No. 15 Navy on Feb. 16, 2020. Duke finished the 2022 season 16-4 (6-2 ACC) and made its 21st appearance at the NCAA Tournament, where it advanced to the second round.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO