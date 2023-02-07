29 Unfortunate Work Fails That I'm 99.9% Sure Will Give You Secondhand Embarrassment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t know about you, but I have been horrified by the prices of eggs in the grocery stores lately. The last time I went food shopping, the cheapest pack of a dozen eggs I could find still cost $5.99, which, with tax, is over a dollar more than my boyfriend’s daughter charges her neighbors for her chicken’s free-range eggs. Suddenly having a morning scramble is a luxury much like avocado toast was a few years ago when it became a breakfast staple among those who wanted to fork over extra money for a status symbol.

12 DAYS AGO