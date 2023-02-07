If You've Ever Been On A First Date That Will Haunt You Forever, Tell Me About It
Ah, there's nothing like a first date.
Figuring out what to wear, the pre-date jitters, wondering what you two will talk about — it's definitely an experience.
While some first dates can go great, other times they can be a disaster.
So I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask: What's the most unexpected, wildest, or worst first date you've ever been on?
Maybe you went to dinner for a first date and awkwardly found out within minutes of sitting down at your table that your date's family was having dinner at the same restaurant a few tables over.
Or perhaps your first date couldn't stop talking and crying about their ex.
Maybe your first date took a phone call in the middle of your date — which lasted 30 minutes and then after hanging up, they didn't apologize or acknowledge what they just did.
Whatever first date story you have and want to share, bravely tell me about it in this anonymous form or in the comments below.
Some responses might be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.
