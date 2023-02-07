Read full article on original website
Missing Nicola Bulley Update As Police, Forensic Expert Clash Over Search
Police in Lancashire, northwest England, are following up an "unprecedented number of inquiries," according to Superintendent Sally Riley.
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC
Bristol police station set to close for new housing
A police station in Bristol has announced it is set to close in March so the building can be converted into more than 100 flats. Trinity Road police station in Old Market will be demolished and replaced by a social housing scheme, with a new smaller station on the ground floor.
BBC
Durham Police commissioner astonished by council's mast call
A police commissioner says she is "astonished" at a council's insistence the force keep a redundant Grade II-listed radio tower. The 160ft-tall (49m) mast was dismantled when Durham Police moved from its base at Aykley Heads in 2017. Durham County Council has insisted the "iconic" mast be kept despite police...
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Nicola Bulley – latest: Police say ‘possibility’ dog walker left area on path not covered by CCTV
Police have said they think Nicola Bulley could have left the riverside on a path that was not covered by CCTV, as the specialist rescue team searching for her has indicated that it will pull out of the investigation within hours.Peter Faulding described the case as “baffling” and told reporters that he was “absolutely 100 per cent” sure that Ms Bulley’s body was not in the stretch of river scoured by his team of divers and sonar equipment.Ms Bulley disappeared 12 days ago shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school. Her phone was found still connected to...
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Missing dogwalker’s sister disputes police theory that she fell in river
The sister of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has disputed police claims that the 45-year-old “fell in the river”.Lancashire Police stated in a press conference held on Friday afternoon that they believe Ms Bulley is likely to have fallen into the water while walking her dog in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre.The theory purports that the mother of two fell during a 10-minute window, as police do not believe there to have been any criminal or third-party involvement.However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the idea. She urged the public to “keep an open mind” in...
Plans to build £400m Center Parcs village in ancient woodland dropped following protests
The firm had planned to build around 900 lodges, a 'sub-tropical swimming centre', recreational facilities, shops, restaurants, car parks, and roads at Oldhouse Warren in West Sussex.
BBC
Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack
Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
BBC
Plan for 200 homes involves demolishing houses
A proposal for 200 new Wiltshire homes that would involve the demolition of existing houses is facing objections. The plan is for farmland near Storridge Road, near Westbury, and would involve the pulling down of number 13 and 14 to give access to the new homes. Gladman Developments has tried...
Epsom College deaths being treated as homicide investigation, say police
Detectives recover firearm and are said to suspect husband killed headteacher Emma Pattison and their daughter
BBC
Ted Vines: Father admits causing death of son, 12, in collision
The father of a 12-year-old boy who died in a car crash in Lincolnshire has pleaded guilty to causing his son's death by dangerous driving. Edward Vines, known as Ted, was a passenger in a car being driven by Paul Vines when the vehicle collided with a Mercedes-Benz near Bardney last year.
Ex-Crime Commissioner tells police to bring in another force to review Nicola Bulley case
Martyn Underhill, a former Police and Crime Commissioner for Dorset, hit out at police investigating the case saying they had put 'all their eggs in one basket'.
BBC
Two French bulldogs die as pet-sitter leaves them in hot car
A pet-sitter killed two dogs by leaving them in her car in 22°C (72F) heat without water. French bulldogs Lila and Phab were found dead after their owner paid Janine Maloney, 49, to look after them for a weekend. It was the first time Steph Pendleton, 62, had left...
Black people four times as likely as white people to be murdered, ONS data shows
Black people in England and Wales are four times as likely to be murdered as white people, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics. There were 39.7 black murder victims for every million people in England and Wales in the three years ending March 2022 – more than four times the 8.9 white victims, the figures show.
BBC
Developer plans 555 new homes on countryside site
Developers want to build more than 500 new homes on countryside in Bristol. Bellway Homes plans to construct 555 houses in Brislington, off the A4 Bath Road next to Brislington Park and Ride. Between 170 to 220 of the new homes would be classed as "affordable", and the nearby allotments...
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
