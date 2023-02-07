ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud Ash Trees

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud Ash Trees. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed the infestation in the city. St. Cloud officials are encouraging homeowners to look for signs of the insect. First, be sure you've identified the ash trees on your property. Then, look for woodpecker damage, they like EAB larvae. Check for bark cracks like EAB tunneling under the bark. And, if you feel like you may have an infestation contact a professional.
How to Explore Minnesota Around Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to talk about destinations and unique things to do in the state. Facts: saunas were first introduced to Minnesota by Finnish immigrants who moved here in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Since then, they’ve become as Minnesotan as walleye and wild rice.
St. Cloud Fire Crews Respond to Basement Fire

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to a basement fire Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue Northeast. Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the basement and first floor windows of the home. The fire...
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For

A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
Fire Damages South St. Cloud Business

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large fire at the Sell's Reconditioning Center in South St. Cloud caused approximately $350,000 in damage. St. Cloud fire crews were called out to 1042 33rd Street South at around 5:30 p.m. Fire Chief Matt Love says they arrived to find heavy black smoke...
St. Cloud Fire Crew Responds to Fire Outside Home

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire crews were called to a house fire early Friday morning. The St. Cloud Fire Department says the call came in at about 1:15 a,m. at 512 13th Street South. They found a fire on the exterior of the home. The damage estimate is about...
Colored Lights On Your Truck? Driving With Them On Could Be Illegal

I've noticed recently more and more vehicles around Central Minnesota driving with colored headlights. If you don't know what I am talking about some people have installed aftermarket lights around their headlights that can either change color or are a solid non-white color. So I emailed St. Cloud's Police Chief Jeff Oxton about whether or not driving with these lights is legal.
The Weekender: Sweetheart Swing Dance, Comedy Night and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Whether you're a fan of football or not there is still plenty of fun things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Take your family to see Descendants the Musical, learn to Swing Dance at Whitney Senior Center, have some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night, do some Valentines Day shopping at Copper Pony or throw some axes at United States Axe. Read more in The Weekender!
MnDOT Reveals the 2023 Class of Snowplow Names

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The votes are in and eight snowplows in the Minnesota Department of Transportation fleet have been named. The top vote-getter with more than 15,000 votes references the Harry Potter movies with the name "Yer a Blizzard, Harry". The snowplow that serves District 3 which covers...
