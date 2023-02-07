Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kamala Harris Raves About Electric School Buses: "Has WiFi And Even USB Outlets...Come On, Imagine!"Eden ReportsSaint Cloud, MN
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
Too Early or Too Late to Be Seeing Pests Like These in Minnesota?
The other morning I was walking into work. Which is at about 5 am, I know, very early, but hey that's the life of being on radio and doing a morning show. Not the point. Anyway, I got to work, parked and started walking in, when I caught out of the corner of my eye, something scurrying.
Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud Ash Trees
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud Ash Trees. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed the infestation in the city. St. Cloud officials are encouraging homeowners to look for signs of the insect. First, be sure you've identified the ash trees on your property. Then, look for woodpecker damage, they like EAB larvae. Check for bark cracks like EAB tunneling under the bark. And, if you feel like you may have an infestation contact a professional.
How to Explore Minnesota Around Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is fast approaching and Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to talk about destinations and unique things to do in the state. Facts: saunas were first introduced to Minnesota by Finnish immigrants who moved here in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Since then, they’ve become as Minnesotan as walleye and wild rice.
Minnesota Community Comes Together For 17-Year-Old With Cancer
Meet a very special young man by the name of Cole Carlson. Cole is a junior at Pillager High School. He turned 17 years old in August of last year and is the son of Mike and Tammi Carlson. Just after celebrating his Golden birthday, he received news that he...
Have You Tried All Of These St. Cloud Area Pizza Places? [GALLERY]
Apparently February 9th is National Pizza Party Day... who knew?! The St. Cloud area boasts dozens of pizza restaurants to satiate your craving for a hot, delicious pizza. Below is a comprehensive list of pizza restaurants in the area with addresses, phone numbers and websites for each.
St. Cloud Fire Crews Respond to Basement Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to a basement fire Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue Northeast. Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the basement and first floor windows of the home. The fire...
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
Take a Sweet (Chocolate) Minnesota Road Trip for Valentine’s Day
There are some great chocolate shops around the state of Minnesota. If you are a chocolate loving person, taking a road trip and saying it's for Valentine's Day might be just the right excuse to drive around and try some yummy treats. Remember Fanny Farmer? That used to be in...
14 Favorite Tasty Places to Get Pizza in Central Minnesota
Pizza is one of those foods that pretty much pleases anyone. You can order all the toppings or go simple with just a plain cheese pizza. The great thing is, there is a favorite for everyone and no two really are the same. For me, I love the Hawaiian pizza...
Some Minnesota Kids Hated These Foods, but Love as an Adult
When you are a kids, a lot of times all you will eat is something like hot dogs and mac and cheese. But when you grown up, your taste buds seem to change, or the foods you thought you really disliked are suddenly edible. Or even great!. The first one...
Fire Damages South St. Cloud Business
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large fire at the Sell's Reconditioning Center in South St. Cloud caused approximately $350,000 in damage. St. Cloud fire crews were called out to 1042 33rd Street South at around 5:30 p.m. Fire Chief Matt Love says they arrived to find heavy black smoke...
St. Cloud Fire Crew Responds to Fire Outside Home
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire crews were called to a house fire early Friday morning. The St. Cloud Fire Department says the call came in at about 1:15 a,m. at 512 13th Street South. They found a fire on the exterior of the home. The damage estimate is about...
Yelp Reviews – What’s the Best Pizza in the St. Cloud Area?
Yelp. Not always the most accurate source for what's the best in anything. Yelp is a bunch of reviews that people submit. It's totally opinion, as most reviews are. But unfortunately, not every place gets reviewed. And sometimes the reviews are bad simply because of a bad experience that had nothing to do with the food.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
Warning to pet owners: Coyote sightings increasing across the region, police say
News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with Brett Beatty, Wildlife Management Supervisor with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, about the cause of the increased number of coyote spotting.
Colored Lights On Your Truck? Driving With Them On Could Be Illegal
I've noticed recently more and more vehicles around Central Minnesota driving with colored headlights. If you don't know what I am talking about some people have installed aftermarket lights around their headlights that can either change color or are a solid non-white color. So I emailed St. Cloud's Police Chief Jeff Oxton about whether or not driving with these lights is legal.
The Weekender: Sweetheart Swing Dance, Comedy Night and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Whether you're a fan of football or not there is still plenty of fun things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Take your family to see Descendants the Musical, learn to Swing Dance at Whitney Senior Center, have some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night, do some Valentines Day shopping at Copper Pony or throw some axes at United States Axe. Read more in The Weekender!
MnDOT Reveals the 2023 Class of Snowplow Names
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The votes are in and eight snowplows in the Minnesota Department of Transportation fleet have been named. The top vote-getter with more than 15,000 votes references the Harry Potter movies with the name "Yer a Blizzard, Harry". The snowplow that serves District 3 which covers...
St. Cloud Businesses Partner to Bring First Outdoor Lighted Court
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud will soon have its first outdoor lighted basketball courts. St. Cloud Subaru and Design Electric, Inc. partnered with the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation to provide funding to install lights at the Haws Park basketball courts across from the Community Outpost, or COP House.
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0