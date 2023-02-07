Read full article on original website
Travel Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Ultimate Weekend Getaway
After this long winter is over, or even before, we're all going to want to have a weekend getaway, and now a major publication has revealed the best weekend getaway New Jersey has to offer. The weekend getaway that is suggested as the best one in the Garden State by...
18 of New Jersey’s Best Wings are in South Jersey
A new list put together by NJ.com of the 52 best places to get wings in New Jersey includes 18 restaurants and bars right here in South Jersey. Not all wings are created equal. Some are plumper than others, some come unsplit, some are wet, and some are dry. And...
Have You Been To New Jersey’s Best “Under The Radar” Restaurant?
Nobody needs to tell you that we have great restaurants all over New Jersey, and a lot of them get a ton of attention. But are you missing one of the best Garden State eateries because it's flying under the radar?. So many amazing restaurants in New Jersey get the...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating New Jersey Factory Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
New Jersey is a state with a lot of history – sometimes hiding just out of plain sight. That’s the case for Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing. A charming county park with hiking trails, playgrounds, and waterfront views, it makes for a great day trip – but those who stray off the beaten path will find a massive surprise. The park is home to the ruins of the Bethlehem Loading Company, an abandoned factory in New Jersey that has been standing inactive for a century. In that time, nature has reclaimed much of the area and only a few stone structures are left standing. These historic sites can be visited by park guests if they know where to go, and they may find a few other historic surprises along the way.
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in New Jersey - National Pizza Day
New Jersey - Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ
The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to
When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
This NJ restaurant was voted to have the ‘best view’ in the state
Nothing beats dinner with a view and New Jersey has some great landmarks to watch the sunset while you’re sipping on an adult beverage and enjoying some fine dining. The great thing about dining in New Jersey is every part of the state has something to look at. The...
Amazing South Jersey Woman is NJ’s Oldest Person at 107
Lucia DeClerck says the secret to a long life is eating nine gin-soaked raisins a day. She should know, she recently celebrated her 107th birthday. The South Jersey woman is thought to be the oldest resident of New Jersey. Jersey Shore Online caught up with DeClerck's 87-year-old son and 57-year-old...
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it
Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
wrnjradio.com
Hundreds of seasonal jobs available throughout New Jersey’s state parks, forests, historic sites
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection is looking forward to another year of robust visitation to New Jersey’s State Parks, Forests and Historic Sites and is hiring for hundreds of seasonal jobs, DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced Wednesday. The employment opportunities offered are essential to...
The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey
Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
Recently Single In NJ? Beware Of The Catfishers, They’re Bad Here
Have you ever gone out with someone you met on a dating app only to be faced with someone totally different from their picture upon your arrival? Honey, you've been catfished. If you're single and live in South Jersey, chances are, you're already aware that it's a serious problem in this state. That's not even just me speaking from experience; it's actually been studied. A new survey shows that New Jersey actually falls within the top 15 most catfished states in the country.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 8-Mile Trail In New Jersey Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
New Jersey might be a densely populated, highly urban state, but that doesn’t mean it lacks stunning natural havens where you can get away from it all. One of those is Abram S. Hewitt State Forest in West Milford, a relaxing escape into the woods with an amazing underrated trail in New Jersey. Bearfort Ridge and Surprise Lake Loop is an eight-mile trail that’s considered moderately difficult, and it will take you past beautiful scenery to an incredible overlook of one of the state’s most beautiful bodies of water. The trail is accessible during all times of the year, and can be explored in under four hours. Whether you’re there for spotting wildlife, taking photographs, or just having a leisurely day hike, this hidden gem of a hike is a wilderness adventure you won’t soon forget.
Lavish Living: These Three Counties Are New Jersey's Most Expensive for Homebuyers.
New Jersey has long had a reputation as a safe haven for those seeking cheaper real estate in exchange for a longer commute. With recent trends in taxes and home prices, however, that may no longer be the case.
What Food Can’t New Jersey People Get in Movie Theaters?
What food can't se get at movie theaters in New Jersey?. Some movie theater are serving alcohol these days - but, that's not it. Some movie theaters have a menu like a Jersey Diner, and you can order sandwiches and other finger foods - but, that's not it. At my...
