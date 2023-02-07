New Jersey might be a densely populated, highly urban state, but that doesn’t mean it lacks stunning natural havens where you can get away from it all. One of those is Abram S. Hewitt State Forest in West Milford, a relaxing escape into the woods with an amazing underrated trail in New Jersey. Bearfort Ridge and Surprise Lake Loop is an eight-mile trail that’s considered moderately difficult, and it will take you past beautiful scenery to an incredible overlook of one of the state’s most beautiful bodies of water. The trail is accessible during all times of the year, and can be explored in under four hours. Whether you’re there for spotting wildlife, taking photographs, or just having a leisurely day hike, this hidden gem of a hike is a wilderness adventure you won’t soon forget.

WEST MILFORD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO