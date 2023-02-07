ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I have creepy ‘proof’ Facebook is spying on me — and possibly you

After years of debate, another woman has insisted that her social media apps are secretly spying on her. “I know my phone is listening to me,” Tania claimed in a TikTok video. “Tegan and I were talking about how our current and exes were obsessed with our feet,” she explained. “Right after my sister and I met for pedicures and talked about how many men have a foot fetish,” she wrote over a photo of an ad for a pair of silicone life-size female feet sold on Amazon. The Post reached out to a spokesperson for Facebook’s Policy and Communications Manager and...
Engadget

Google will blur explicit images in search by default

It's one of several upcoming features the company announced on Safer Internet Day. Today is Safer Internet Day and Google is marking the occasion by revealing features designed to, well, make it safer to do things on the internet. The company says that, in the coming months, it will blur explicit images in search results for all users as a default setting, even if they don't have SafeSearch switched on. SafeSearch filtering is already the default for signed-in users under the age of 18.
Laist.com

Google's New AI Chatbot Made A $100 Billion Mistake In A Demo Ad

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Google's...
ComicBook

Facebook, Twitter, and Other Social Platforms Go Offline

Everything is down. Wednesday afternoon, widespread outages began to affect many of the internet's most popular services, both social networks and otherwise. As of this writing, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pokemon Go, and the McDonald's mobile application a just a handful of the many services suffering from log-in difficulties. According to DownDetector, there's no regional basis ...
New York Post

Hey, social-media czars: Content control should be to help kids, not to chase fake ‘disinfo’

While social media companies are busy policing fake “disinformation,” they’re letting truly harmful content spread. Witness the recent, tragic suicide of Adriana Kuch.  The New Jersey 14-year-old took her own life after a video of her getting attacked by classmates blew up on TikTok and Snapchat and opened the floodgates for vicious digital bullying. The video itself is brutal: an unprovoked assault by multiple kids on just one. How on earth was something that vile allowed to stay up and spread? In the words of Kuch’s distraught father, “It was like she was attacked twice.”  Indeed, there’s a whole hideous subculture of such...
TechCrunch

Bing’s app sees a 10x jump in downloads after Microsoft’s AI news

The movement indicates there’s sizable consumer demand for these new AI experiences, and users are even potentially willing to try new search engines and other browsers in order to gain access. On Tuesday, Microsoft first showed off the new Bing.com that included the highly anticipated integration of a new,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy