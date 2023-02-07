Read full article on original website
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
Google has hidden a brand new creepy secret in its website – have you found it?
GOOGLE has hidden a very creepy secret that you'll definitely want to try out. It involves typing out a special phrase – and then clicking a brand new button that's only just been added. The eerie Easter egg is perfect for fans of hit TV show (and originally video...
Major Android update tackles hidden ‘space killer’ with super easy trick
GOOGLE has snuck in a way to get rid of 'bloatware' to help make Android smartphones run faster. Bloatware is software installed by a phones carrier or device manufacturer. None of it is needed for the phone to work properly, so it can be removed without worrying about your phone.
I have creepy ‘proof’ Facebook is spying on me — and possibly you
After years of debate, another woman has insisted that her social media apps are secretly spying on her. “I know my phone is listening to me,” Tania claimed in a TikTok video. “Tegan and I were talking about how our current and exes were obsessed with our feet,” she explained. “Right after my sister and I met for pedicures and talked about how many men have a foot fetish,” she wrote over a photo of an ad for a pair of silicone life-size female feet sold on Amazon. The Post reached out to a spokesperson for Facebook’s Policy and Communications Manager and...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Olivia Dunne Shares Video of Gymnastics Fails in ‘Dumb Ways to Die’ TikTok
The NCAA athlete’s videos often go viral on the platform, where she has 7.1 million followers.
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
Paying Twitter subscribers made up less than 0.2% of monthly users in the US 2 months after Elon Musk introduced Blue, report says
About 180,000 Twitter users in the US were paying for subscriptions to the platform in January, The Information reported.
TechCrunch
Disney+ reports its first subscriber loss of 2.4M subscribers, plans to lay off 7K employees
The drop in Disney+ subscribers was mainly driven by a decrease in Disney+ Hotstar subscribers. The international streaming service, available in India and parts of Southeast Asia, saw a decline of 3.8 million subscribers, down from 61.3 million subs in the previous quarter. On the semi-positive side, Disney+ gained 200,000...
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
A laid-off Google engineer describes losing his 'only career' 16 years after starting as an intern
Joel Leitch wrote in a LinkedIn post that 'Google has been my one and only career' after he was among the 12,000 staff laid off.
Engadget
Google will blur explicit images in search by default
It's one of several upcoming features the company announced on Safer Internet Day. Today is Safer Internet Day and Google is marking the occasion by revealing features designed to, well, make it safer to do things on the internet. The company says that, in the coming months, it will blur explicit images in search results for all users as a default setting, even if they don't have SafeSearch switched on. SafeSearch filtering is already the default for signed-in users under the age of 18.
Major update lets Telegram users automatically translate entire chats in real time
While we are into the second month of the year, Telegram brings its first massive update with 10 new features.
Laist.com
Google's New AI Chatbot Made A $100 Billion Mistake In A Demo Ad
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Google's...
Facebook, Twitter, and Other Social Platforms Go Offline
Everything is down. Wednesday afternoon, widespread outages began to affect many of the internet's most popular services, both social networks and otherwise. As of this writing, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pokemon Go, and the McDonald's mobile application a just a handful of the many services suffering from log-in difficulties. According to DownDetector, there's no regional basis ...
Hey, social-media czars: Content control should be to help kids, not to chase fake ‘disinfo’
While social media companies are busy policing fake “disinformation,” they’re letting truly harmful content spread. Witness the recent, tragic suicide of Adriana Kuch. The New Jersey 14-year-old took her own life after a video of her getting attacked by classmates blew up on TikTok and Snapchat and opened the floodgates for vicious digital bullying. The video itself is brutal: an unprovoked assault by multiple kids on just one. How on earth was something that vile allowed to stay up and spread? In the words of Kuch’s distraught father, “It was like she was attacked twice.” Indeed, there’s a whole hideous subculture of such...
TechCrunch
Bing’s app sees a 10x jump in downloads after Microsoft’s AI news
The movement indicates there’s sizable consumer demand for these new AI experiences, and users are even potentially willing to try new search engines and other browsers in order to gain access. On Tuesday, Microsoft first showed off the new Bing.com that included the highly anticipated integration of a new,...
Millions of Chrome users told to update now after three major safety hacks revealed
GOOGLE Chrome users have been urged to update their internet browser - or risk missing out on new security hacks. The tech giant brought in a trio of security updates earlier this week. A brand new Google Chrome update was rolled out to web users on Tuesday. Chrome 110 is...
