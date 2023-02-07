ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Harry Styles the New David Bowie?

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
After Harry Styles’ recent Grammy wins, combined with his otherworldly popularity, many have been comparing the artist with a legendary one of the past—namely, David Bowie.

But according to former Bowie producer, Tony Visconti, Styles isn’t fit to shine Bowie’s shoes.

“What’s the difference between the Grammys and Las Vegas?” Visconti wrote in a since taken-down Facebook post during Sunday’s (February 5) Grammy Awards. “Nothing! Someone just told me that Harry Styles is the new Bowie? From what I saw tonight he’s not worthy of shining his shoes.”

During the award ceremony, Styles won Album of the Year for Harry’s House, beating out ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo.

“Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me,” Styles said during his acceptance speech. “At a lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone.

“I think on nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio thinking—making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful. … This doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so, so nice. Thank you very, very much.”

At the ceremony, Styles also took home a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House as well as performed his hit single “As It Was.” The song was also nominated for Best Solo Pop Performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The performance of “As It Was” marked Styles’ second Grammy performance. He opened the 2021 ceremony with “Watermelon Sugar.” Last year, Styles took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.”

4 Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Pink Floyd

From rappers to their fellow rock stars to musical composers, Pink Floyd’s catalog has been reworked countless times over the years. The group’s experimental tendencies have resulted in many meandering soundscapes primed and ready for interpolation. From Salt-N-Pepa to Wiz Khalifa, find four songs that you didn’t know borrowed from Pink Floyd below.
Meaning Behind the Song: “Stay” by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

The Kid Laroi enlisted a team of heavy-hitting songwriters for his global hit “Stay” featuring Justin Bieber. With a roster of writers and producers that features Charlie Puth, Blake Slatkin (Lil Was X, Lizzo), Cashmere Cat (Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande), HAAN (Juice WRLD) and Australian production and songwriting duo FnZ (Michael “Finatik” Mule and Isaac “Zac” De Boni, “Stay” was destined for success. Below, we look at the story behind “Stay.”
Behind the Band Name: Wings

The beginning of Paul McCartney’s solo career got off to a rocky start. His two poorly received LPs, McCartney and Ram, prompted the ex-Beatle to take a break from releasing music under his own name. Starting a new band would mean a measure of pressure off of his shoulders and a clean state. Enter: Wings.
