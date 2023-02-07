ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
NECN

Gronk or Kelce? The Patriots Legend Reacts to the Fierce Debate

Gronk or Kelce? The Patriots legend himself reacts to the fierce debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski retired (twice) as the greatest tight end in NFL history, but there's one player coming for the crown, and some people will argue he's already claimed it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NECN

When Are the NFL Awards 2023? A Look at the Honors, Finalists, More

When are the NFL Awards 2023? A look at the honors, finalists, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 2022 NFL season was full of surprises. The New York Giants and New York Jets – doormats in their respective divisions for more than half a decade – returned to relevance this year, as last year’s Super Bowl champion descended in the NFC West standings and missed out on the playoffs entirely.
NECN

Donna Kelce Shares Homemade Cookie Recipe Before Super Bowl

Donna Kelce shares homemade cookie recipe before Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Few things in the world are better than homemade chocolate chip cookies. And when the sweet treats are made by a loved one, they instantly become more delicious. Donna Kelce is an expert in this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NECN

Boston Becoming Major Player in Rapidly Growing eSports Industry

If you're not familiar with eSports, it's turning online gaming into a spectator sport and it's growing at a rapid pace. The franchises have owners, general managers, multiple coaches and of course the players competing for big bucks, with billions of views online and in packed stadiums. Boston is becoming a major player in all this, and even Robert Kraft is getting in on the game.
BOSTON, MA

