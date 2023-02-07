Read full article on original website
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL
CeeDee Lamb: Cowboys need to surround QB Dak Prescott with weapons to take next step in playoffs
Following a loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round, Dallas failed to advance to an NFC Championship Game for the 27th straight season, continuing a frustrating trend of Cowboys teams being unable to find success deep in the postseason. Joining the Around The NFL podcast Wednesday, wide receiver CeeDee...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Five things watch for in Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
2022 · 16-3-0 WHERE: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET | FOX, FOX Sports, FOX Deportes. You don’t have to look hard for compelling storylines when it comes to Super Bowl LVII. Andy Reid coaching against his former team. It’s the first Super Bowl featuring...
NFL
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on potentially winning second MVP: 'It's a team award, really, in a sense'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of five finalists to take home the 2022 NFL MVP award Thursday night at NFL Honors. The star signal-caller said Thursday that if he were to win, it would speak to the strength of the team around him. "It's...
NFL
Super Bowl LVII picks: Will Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles win Lombardi Trophy?
Will Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lift the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years? Can Jalen Hurts lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise's second title, winning his first ring in the process? Which players will shine this Sunday on the game's biggest stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona?
NFL
Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs are as healthy as they're going to be prior to kickoff of Super Bowl LVII. On Friday, the Chiefs reported a clean sheet on their injury report -- meaning every player who was eligible to practice this week will be available for Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
Panthers hiring longtime former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as QB coach
Josh McCown's journeyman NFL career continues -- this time as a coach. The Carolina Panthers are hiring McCown as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team later announced the hire, along with that of Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant. McCown, who will serve under...
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed at 'NFL Honors'
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was revealed Thursday night at NFL Honors, three days before Super Bowl LVII. Don Coryell (coach/contributor) Ronde Barber: The only player with more than 40 interceptions and 25 sacks in his NFL career is the latest entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Barber is a Buccaneers legend, the franchise's all-time leader in interceptions (47) and defensive touchdowns (12) after spending the entirety of his 16-year career in Tampa Bay. A prominent piece of the Bucs' historic Super Bowl champion defense in 2002, Barber is also a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team, as well as a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro. Sharing the spotlight with his twin brother and former All-Pro and Pro Bowler himself, Tiki, Ronde stood out as one of just two players since the turn of the millennium (HOF DB Charles Woodson) with more than 1,000 tackles and 40 interceptions. His 47 career picks and 28 career sacks in 241 games played weren't enough to get him into Canton on the first or fifth ballot. But in his sixth year of eligibility and his third straight as a finalist, Barber is finally in.
NFL
Niners DE Nick Bosa named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year
Nick Bosa's 49ers might have fallen short of Super Bowl LVII, but his efforts did not go unnoticed. Bosa was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday night at NFL Honors. The San Francisco pass rusher dominated the awards voting, receiving 46 first-place votes...
NFL
Patience is Kansas City's virtue: Chiefs got back to Super Bowl by overhauling personnel and strategy
PHOENIX -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling sensed the potential from the first moments he spent around Patrick Mahomes last spring, alongside all of the other key receivers who would be surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar quarterback in the 2022 campaign. They trained together for countless hours near the offseason home Mahomes keeps in Dallas, all with the vision of creating the kind of chemistry that'd be essential to winning championships. Those players darted upfield on routes, discussed how they would synchronize with Mahomes when he improvised and pondered all of the possibilities that could come from such efforts. As Valdes-Scantling assessed the teammates around him in those early days, he saw a diversified unit: Targets who ranged from big-bodied to shifty to those blessed with electric speed.
NFL
2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school
The NFL released the list of players invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. A total of 319 prospects have been invited to attend this year's event, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 28 through March 6. Here are the invitees, sorted by school.
NFL
Cynthia Frelund 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Cowboys select RB Bijan Robinson; Saints snag QB
I always do my mock drafts a little differently from the traditional method, in that my team-prospect pairings are based on optimizing for wins in the upcoming season -- in a structured way. Here's a quick look at my process:. I take the best available information about free agency, which...
NFL
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year
As a rookie, Justin Jefferson set the post-merger NFL record for receiving yards by a first-year player with 1,400. In Year 2, he came up 16 yards shy of Randy Moss' Vikings single-season receiving record of 1,632. And in his third NFL season, Jefferson smashed that mark -- by nearly 200 yards.
NFL
Christian McCaffrey: 49ers will have 'a lot of fuel this offseason' after heartbreaking NFC title game loss
The 49ers' season ended more than a week ago now with San Francisco's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, in which the Niners had to play through almost half a game of football with no healthy starting quarterback. With Brock Purdy unable to throw after...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 10
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 7-10-0 COACHING NEWS. Dom Capers, former Broncos senior defensive assistant, is being hired as Carolina's new...
NFL
Texans expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator
DeMeco Ryans has filled one major slot on his new coaching staff with the Houston Texans. The Texans are expected to name Matt Burke as defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports that there has not been a final...
NFL
Philadelphia's core four: Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Lane Johnson define Eagles
PHOENIX -- It was not long after the Philadelphia Eagles had been blown out of their wild-card playoff game by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, and the vision for the future was clear to perhaps only those who toiled in the building just off Broad Street. There was never...
NFL
One offseason move for each NFC team: Dallas must quit Ezekiel Elliott; Rams should shop Jalen Ramsey
2022 record: 4-13 Find offensive linemen and a great O-line coach. I'm not worried about which quarterback the Cardinals get to hold the fort until Kyler Murray is healthy again. There are more free-agent options this offseason than necessary, including Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, Sam Darnold, Mike White, Teddy Bridgewater, Gardner Minshew and Baker Mayfield, depending on what flavor the team is looking for.
