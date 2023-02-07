ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

cw39.com

Saturday’s Lotto Texas jackpot at $41M

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Lotto has players once again crossing their fingers for a chance to win one of the largest prizes this weekend with the jackpot at $41 million. The Feb. 11 drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $41 million, which ranks as the second-largest jackpot...
TEXAS STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt

WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
WEST POINT, MS
KSAT 12

Someone in Texas won $2 million from a winning Powerball ticket

HOUSTON – Someone in Texas became a millionaire after the Powerball drawing on Monday night. According to the Texas Lottery, a person purchased a winning Powerball ticket at the H-E-B store on Bellaire Boulevard in Houston. The buyer matched all five numbers, meaning they won $1 million, but since they chose the “Power Play” option, they doubled the winnings.
HOUSTON, TX
B93

6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?

Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game

With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX

