cw39.com
Saturday’s Lotto Texas jackpot at $41M
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Lotto has players once again crossing their fingers for a chance to win one of the largest prizes this weekend with the jackpot at $41 million. The Feb. 11 drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $41 million, which ranks as the second-largest jackpot...
South Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – Who are you betting on to win the Super Bowl? Some serious cash is already being put on the Chiefs or Eagles to bring home the bacon, and some serious cash is being won in the Lone Star State ahead of the biggest game in the world.
Texan's Dreams Come True With Huge Lottery Win
One lucky Texas resident became a millionaire overnight!
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
Did you win? $100,000 & 4 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold throughout Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — While love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches, lottery players all over the country were wishing for luck to be on their side, and for a player in Washington state it was working overtime. That doesn’t mean luck wasn’t sprinkled for Texas though.
Commercial Dispatch
Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt
WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
Texas Lottery game has largest jackpot in North America, 2nd largest in the world
DALLAS (KDAF) – There was no luck to be had in the state of Texas to the level that a Powerball lottery player had in Washington state to win the $747 million jackpot, but now, a Texas Lottery game is the king of the jackpots. The lottery reports that...
KSAT 12
Someone in Texas won $2 million from a winning Powerball ticket
HOUSTON – Someone in Texas became a millionaire after the Powerball drawing on Monday night. According to the Texas Lottery, a person purchased a winning Powerball ticket at the H-E-B store on Bellaire Boulevard in Houston. The buyer matched all five numbers, meaning they won $1 million, but since they chose the “Power Play” option, they doubled the winnings.
Powerball Ticket Worth Millions Sold In Texas Amid $747 Million Jackpot
Someone in Texas just became a millionaire!
Single Ticket Takes $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot
A Louisiana ticket wins $50,000 and we now know where the winning Easy 5 ticket was sold for Saturday's $120,000 win.
Only the Filthy Rich Are Allowed to Live in These 10 Texas Cities
Unless you've got pockets deeper than the Gulf of Mexico, you won't be calling any of these cities home. Texas is riddled with affluent areas that cater to the wealthiest in the state. When average homes start at one million dollars you know you are in a filthy rich area....
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in Texas
Great news for Texans with a sweet tooth with the announcement this week that popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain the Dolly Llama will open three new stores in Texas. The business recently opened in Dallas, and thanks to the success of its first store in Texas, they are looking to expand.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something on the minds of many and now that the Dallas Mavericks have added superstar Kyrie Irving to the team to play alongside Luka Doncic, maybe more winning will be seen in the Big D. Winning was happening outside of basketball in the Lone...
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Texas witness photographs saucer-shaped object with four bright lights
A Texas witness at Haslet reported watching and photographing a saucer-shaped object with four lights at 7:20 p.m. on March 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?
Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Georgia, jackpot grows to $747 million
No one walked away with the big prize, pushing Monday's jackpot to an estimated $747 million.
A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game
With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
