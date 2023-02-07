ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, comes to the defense of controversial Jackson Mahomes

Gracie Hunt has got Jackson Mahomes’ back. Hunt — the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — defended Patrick Mahomes’ brother when asked whether there is a misconception about him following criticism over his social media posts. “I think Patrick Mahomes has a wonderful family – from Brittany to Jackson,” the 24-year-old Hunt told Fox News Digital. “They are wonderful people and we are so blessed to have them as part of our organization and are huge rocks in Patrick’s life. “I do think that we live in a culture that’s often quick to criticize and slow to forgive. But I...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Katya Suh, wife of Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh, opens up on NFL ‘sisterhood’ before Super Bowl

There is a special “sisterhood” among the significant others of professional athletes, and as the partners of Eagles and Chiefs players make their way to Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, Katya Suh is savoring this unique ride with her peers. “We’re all kind of going through this version of life together,” Katya, the wife of Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, recently told The Post. “Whether you’re a rookie coming in, there’s women in front of you who have done it before you. Or if you’re a vet, there are other vets as well, and you can help and kind of show people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Photos Show Ex-NFL Player Vontae Davis Sleeping On Highway Before Arrest

Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis asleep on the side of the Florida Turnpike prior to his recent arrest. Davis appears to be unconscious on the pavement next to a Tesla vehicle with significant damage. A witness told TMZ Sports that Davis remained asleep even after police approached him at the scene.
ILLINOIS STATE
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Jimmy Johnson rips Jerry Jones’ absurd Eagles claim

The journey to Super Bowl LVII wasn’t an easy one, but when it comes to describing how the Philadelphia Eagles got there, some people have some explaining to do. In particular, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones made a comment earlier this month about the Eagles saying they put all of their eggs in one Read more... The post Jimmy Johnson rips Jerry Jones’ absurd Eagles claim appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

The best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVII

Football's season finale, LVII, kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the big game -- or if you're a die-hard fan who will be sporting the green way beyond this month -- then you'll want to check out all the super merch and commemorative gear that's available online now.Top products in this article: Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey, $149U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)Best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVIIDon't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Ben Simmons is already listing himself as day-to-day for the rest of the year

Ben Simmons is suddenly the last man standing on the Brooklyn Nets. But he’s already signaling some worrying signs about his availability. Ben Simmons certainly wasn’t THE problem with the Brooklyn Nets, but he certainly didn’t help. Simmons came to Brooklyn in the James Harden trade but didn’t play at all at the end of last season as he recovered from a back injury.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made

Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

