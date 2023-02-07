Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, comes to the defense of controversial Jackson Mahomes
Gracie Hunt has got Jackson Mahomes’ back. Hunt — the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — defended Patrick Mahomes’ brother when asked whether there is a misconception about him following criticism over his social media posts. “I think Patrick Mahomes has a wonderful family – from Brittany to Jackson,” the 24-year-old Hunt told Fox News Digital. “They are wonderful people and we are so blessed to have them as part of our organization and are huge rocks in Patrick’s life. “I do think that we live in a culture that’s often quick to criticize and slow to forgive. But I...
Katya Suh, wife of Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh, opens up on NFL ‘sisterhood’ before Super Bowl
There is a special “sisterhood” among the significant others of professional athletes, and as the partners of Eagles and Chiefs players make their way to Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, Katya Suh is savoring this unique ride with her peers. “We’re all kind of going through this version of life together,” Katya, the wife of Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, recently told The Post. “Whether you’re a rookie coming in, there’s women in front of you who have done it before you. Or if you’re a vet, there are other vets as well, and you can help and kind of show people...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
iheart.com
Photos Show Ex-NFL Player Vontae Davis Sleeping On Highway Before Arrest
Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis asleep on the side of the Florida Turnpike prior to his recent arrest. Davis appears to be unconscious on the pavement next to a Tesla vehicle with significant damage. A witness told TMZ Sports that Davis remained asleep even after police approached him at the scene.
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century
For the second time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was voted The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Now he'll attempt to add two-time Super Bowl winner to his already prestigious resume on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. For Mahomes to become just the seventh player...
Jimmy Johnson rips Jerry Jones’ absurd Eagles claim
The journey to Super Bowl LVII wasn’t an easy one, but when it comes to describing how the Philadelphia Eagles got there, some people have some explaining to do. In particular, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones made a comment earlier this month about the Eagles saying they put all of their eggs in one Read more... The post Jimmy Johnson rips Jerry Jones’ absurd Eagles claim appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Westbrook Took It Personally After Darvin Ham Called Him Out In Lakers Locker Room
Former Lakers point guard reportedly let loose on Darvin Ham in final Lakers game.
JJ Redick pushes back on Stephen A. Smith's claims that it's easier for LeBron to score than it was for Jordan
Redick called out Stephen A. for not giving LeBron enough credit after he became the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
The best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVII
Football's season finale, LVII, kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the big game -- or if you're a die-hard fan who will be sporting the green way beyond this month -- then you'll want to check out all the super merch and commemorative gear that's available online now.Top products in this article: Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey, $149U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)Best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVIIDon't...
5 final Super Bowl LVII bold predictions for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Who will win Super Bowl LVII? The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready for Sunday, in what could
Eagles' owner Jeffrey Lurie calls decision to part ways with Andy Reid over a decade ago 'extremely difficult'
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie recalled the decision to part ways with former coach Andy Reid more than a decade ago as his team prepares to face Reid in Super Bowl LVII.
Ben Simmons is already listing himself as day-to-day for the rest of the year
Ben Simmons is suddenly the last man standing on the Brooklyn Nets. But he’s already signaling some worrying signs about his availability. Ben Simmons certainly wasn’t THE problem with the Brooklyn Nets, but he certainly didn’t help. Simmons came to Brooklyn in the James Harden trade but didn’t play at all at the end of last season as he recovered from a back injury.
Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made
Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
NFL
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on potentially winning second MVP: 'It's a team award, really, in a sense'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of five finalists to take home the 2022 NFL MVP award Thursday night at NFL Honors. The star signal-caller said Thursday that if he were to win, it would speak to the strength of the team around him. "It's...
